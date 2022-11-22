Read full article on original website
NJ has a plan to chop down 2.4 million trees — to save the Pinelands?
BASS RIVER — Up to 2.4 million trees would be cut down as part of a project to prevent major wildfires in a federally protected New Jersey forest heralded as a unique environmental treasure. New Jersey environmental officials say the plan to kill trees in a section of Bass...
If you visit one NJ park this holiday season, let it be this one
There are so many beautiful and Picturesque places to go in New Jersey, that some of the best get overlooked. But don’t overlook this one. Because if I had to choose one of the most beautiful places to visit — the kind that makes you feel proud to be from the state — it would have to be Historic Walnford in Upper Freehold, part of the Monmouth County Park System.
The richest and poorest counties in New Jersey, ranked
💵 Personal incomes in New Jersey grew by 7.7% in 2021, according to federal data. 📈 Statewide per capita income in New Jersey last year was $77,016. In 2020, it was $71,505. 💲 New Jersey's income growth last year narrowed the gap slightly but remained behind Massachusetts and...
Wait, how much? NJ Turnpike extension cost hits ‘astounding, absurd, shocking’ amount
TRENTON – More than 30 members of the public lambasted the New Jersey Turnpike Authority at its monthly meeting Tuesday in the wake of revelations that the projected cost to build an expanded Newark Bay extension more than doubled to over $10 billion. The project wasn’t on the authority’s...
Pack your patience: More NJ residents to travel this Thanksgiving
By now most people are aware that the five-day Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend is the busiest travel period of the year, and this year is no different. AAA is projecting that almost 1.5 million New Jersey residents will travel 50 miles or more over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, an increase of almost 2% over last year, and reminiscent of pre-pandemic holiday travel, said Tracy Noble, spokeswoman for AAA MidAtlantic.
Where to find Christmas Trees on the beach – Its a Jersey thing
Signs of the season are starting to arrive on New Jersey beaches. No one is really sure how it got started, but the relatively new tradition of Christmas trees on Jersey Shore beaches continues to grow. It started before the pandemic shut everything down, but really grew over the last...
NJ district tests Colonia HS soil, air again amid renewed cancer concerns
WOODBRIDGE — Results from new environmental testing done at Colonia High School are expected within the coming weeks after parents concerned about a possible cancer cluster took matters into their own hands last month. Superintendent Joseph Massimino wrote in a letter to parents last week that environmental testers with...
So Sarcasm Is Illegal Now? Problem With New Jersey Road Signs
Have you seen those sarcastic, snarky road signs displayed around New Jersey?. How could you miss them? They have honestly been giving me life. "Ziti is the only thing that should be baked." "Hold on to your butts. Help prevent forest fires" "Hocus Pocus drive with focus" "Don't cruise when...
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location
TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
NJ weather: Two storm systems to watch over Thanksgiving weekend
Tuesday will be better. The 'dead-of-winter' flavor of chill will relent, winds will calm, and temperatures will start to warm. Leading to pleasant November-ish weather for the grand holiday getaway. The before-Thanksgiving forecast looks great. Even those traveling (or expecting family) long-distance will find good weather across most of the...
Signs, Signs: Feds Clamp Down on New Jersey Humor
The highway sign read, "Nice car. Does it come with a turn signal?" Pretty funny and cute thinks everyone. Well, everyone except the federal government of the good ol' USA. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the State of New Jersey's Department of Transportation has been told to "knock it off" when it comes to such humor on highway road signs.
NJ police get ‘thousands’ of problem calls from TikTok famous motel
NORTH BERGEN — A motel that’s gone viral on TikTok thanks to its savvy owner has also made an infamous name for itself among local police. North Bergen police were called on Sunday night to the Lincoln Tunnel Motel at 3801 Tonnelle Ave., where a 48-year-old father and 18-year-old son were arrested after a third man was stabbed.
NJ Transit announces early getaways, kids ride free for Thanksgiving
NJ Transit has announced a plan for the long holiday weekend that includes extra service for travelers and shoppers, and an opportunity for children to ride for free. The agency is advising customers to purchase their tickets ahead of time to avoid lines at ticket windows and ticket vending machines.
NJ man killed after utility vehicle flips in New York
A New Jersey man died Sunday when he was partially ejected from his vehicle in New York. The Delaware County Sheriff's Office said William Youhas, 45, lost control of his UTV, an off-road vehicle also called a side-by-side utility vehicle, while riding on Carcass Brook Road in Tompkins. Youhas was...
Jersey’s Richest Creamiest Mac And Cheese Can Be Found In Point Pleasant, NJ
Apparently, the best mac and cheese in New Jersey can be found right here by the Jersey Shore. I'm not surprised, but I'm also a little surprised, I'll explain. The food scene around the Jersey Shore is truly second to none, ever since moving here last spring I've had some of the best food of my life.
Traveling on Thanksgiving Day in New Jersey? Here’s How to Survive
You'll be thankful you checked out these travel tips. It's almost impossible to avoid stress during Thanksgiving. If you're hosting dinner, you have to worry about shopping, cooking, and cleaning. If you're visiting family, you have to face the big travel rush. Yes, there's no place like home for the...
State probe requested after ’embarrassing’ NJ Election Day mishap
Republican leaders have asked state Attorney General Matt Platkin to launch an investigation into this month’s Election Day voting machine failures in Mercer County. Bob Hugin, chairman of the New Jersey Republican State Committee, sent a letter to Platkin on Tuesday in which he called the situation “unacceptable in a modern society.”
Affordable fashion shop opens at South Jersey mall
HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A new fashion store has opened at the Hamilton Mall. Rainbow Shops offers affordable clothing, shoes, and accessories for women, juniors, plus sizes, and kids. “We are committed to the future of the Hamilton Mall and its use as a retail and lifestyle destination. Rainbow Shops...
Manalapan, NJ Christmas tree farm picked for Hallmark Holiday event
Do you feel honored, Manalapan? You should. You know that special holiday programming that rolls around every year on the Hallmark Channel? Usually it's a theme like small-town girl who found a career in the big city comes back home for the holidays after strife with her noncommittal big-city boyfriend and she invariably falls in love with an old high school friend. Old friend is usually seen wearing flannel while chopping firewood or something equally manly.
Higher costs making holidays less merry for NJ families, poll finds
With more than 40% of New Jersey residents claiming their financial situation is worse off now compared to a year ago, inflation is expected to take some cheer out of this holiday season. In a poll released Monday by Stockton University, two-thirds of respondents said inflation is either "greatly" or...
