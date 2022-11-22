There are so many beautiful and Picturesque places to go in New Jersey, that some of the best get overlooked. But don’t overlook this one. Because if I had to choose one of the most beautiful places to visit — the kind that makes you feel proud to be from the state — it would have to be Historic Walnford in Upper Freehold, part of the Monmouth County Park System.

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO