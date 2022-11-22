ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

If you visit one NJ park this holiday season, let it be this one

There are so many beautiful and Picturesque places to go in New Jersey, that some of the best get overlooked. But don’t overlook this one. Because if I had to choose one of the most beautiful places to visit — the kind that makes you feel proud to be from the state — it would have to be Historic Walnford in Upper Freehold, part of the Monmouth County Park System.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Pack your patience: More NJ residents to travel this Thanksgiving

By now most people are aware that the five-day Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend is the busiest travel period of the year, and this year is no different. AAA is projecting that almost 1.5 million New Jersey residents will travel 50 miles or more over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, an increase of almost 2% over last year, and reminiscent of pre-pandemic holiday travel, said Tracy Noble, spokeswoman for AAA MidAtlantic.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location

TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ weather: Two storm systems to watch over Thanksgiving weekend

Tuesday will be better. The 'dead-of-winter' flavor of chill will relent, winds will calm, and temperatures will start to warm. Leading to pleasant November-ish weather for the grand holiday getaway. The before-Thanksgiving forecast looks great. Even those traveling (or expecting family) long-distance will find good weather across most of the...
OREGON STATE
Signs, Signs: Feds Clamp Down on New Jersey Humor

The highway sign read, "Nice car. Does it come with a turn signal?" Pretty funny and cute thinks everyone. Well, everyone except the federal government of the good ol' USA. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the State of New Jersey's Department of Transportation has been told to "knock it off" when it comes to such humor on highway road signs.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ man killed after utility vehicle flips in New York

A New Jersey man died Sunday when he was partially ejected from his vehicle in New York. The Delaware County Sheriff's Office said William Youhas, 45, lost control of his UTV, an off-road vehicle also called a side-by-side utility vehicle, while riding on Carcass Brook Road in Tompkins. Youhas was...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Affordable fashion shop opens at South Jersey mall

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A new fashion store has opened at the Hamilton Mall. Rainbow Shops offers affordable clothing, shoes, and accessories for women, juniors, plus sizes, and kids. “We are committed to the future of the Hamilton Mall and its use as a retail and lifestyle destination. Rainbow Shops...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Manalapan, NJ Christmas tree farm picked for Hallmark Holiday event

Do you feel honored, Manalapan? You should. You know that special holiday programming that rolls around every year on the Hallmark Channel? Usually it's a theme like small-town girl who found a career in the big city comes back home for the holidays after strife with her noncommittal big-city boyfriend and she invariably falls in love with an old high school friend. Old friend is usually seen wearing flannel while chopping firewood or something equally manly.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Toms River, NJ
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

