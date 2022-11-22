Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
Female Cyclist Brutally Dragged And Killed By a Hit-And-Run Tractor-Trailer At Liberty Avenue QueensAbdul GhaniQueens, NY
Gas Station Worker Shot in HeadBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Live Cat Packed in Suitcase Sets Off Alarms With TSA Agents at JFK in NY: Orange Fur Poking Out of Checked-LuggageBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
NJ officer admits using potato chip bags to smuggle drugs
A Monmouth County correctional officer has admitted to smuggling drugs into jail, hidden in bags of potato chips, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, pleaded guilty on Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. In...
$2.25M settlement for N.J. man critically injured by drunk-driving cop who had 15 drinks
The Perth Amboy man who nearly died in 2018 after a drunk cop drove into his parked car at approximately 70 mph has received a $2.25 million settlement, according to his attorney. Amadeo Sosa, then 56, was sitting in his car behind a disabled dump truck on the side of...
Long Branch Driver, 37, Killed In Tinton Falls Crash
A 37-year-old driver was killed in a Monmouth County crash this week, authorities said. The Long Branch man and lone occupant was found dead at the scene of the crash at Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road in Tinton Falls around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, police said. Anyone who witnessed...
Driver, 37, dies in Thanksgiving eve crash at N.J. intersection, police say
A 37-year-old driver died early Wednesday morning in a crash at a busy Tinton Falls intersection, authorities said. Officers were called to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road around 2 a.m. and found that the driver, an unidentified Long Branch man, was dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Tinton Falls Police Department.
Meet the NJ police dog that tracked a killer
To say a police officer is close to their partner is an understatement. When their partner is a highly trained police dog it’s a special bond few will ever feel. The pride Detective Christ Nichols feels for the work his partner Remi did over 5 years and 312 calls is immeasurable.
Man beaten by ‘drunk, anti-Semitic’ cop but NJ is charging him with a crime
BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP — A man says he was beaten by a drunk off-duty cop who called him a "f**cking Jew boy" in the lobby of a hotel but is now being treated as a defendant instead of a victim. Despite having his story corroborated by a hotel employee who...
I took a 10-hour train ride from Virginia to New Jersey for $45. Here are the 7 things that surprised me the most.
I don't like flying on planes or taking buses, so I bought an inexpensive Amtrak ticket and embarked on a 10-hour journey from Roanoke to Newark.
Sheriff: Driver In $200,000 Paterson Cocaine Pickup Had Her Two Young Kids With Her
A Newark woman had her two young children with her when Passaic County sheriff's officers busted her and a companion who'd just collected a four-pound package of cocaine worth $200,000 in Paterson, authorities said. Sheriff Richard Berdnik said his detectives were watching as Gisela Arroyo Valentin, 35, pulled up to...
phillyvoice.com
Former New Jersey councilman called cops on little girl for killing spotted lanternflies
A nine-year-old New Jersey girl who was spraying a tree outside her home to prevent the spread of invasive spotted lanternflies got a visit from a police officer in Caldwell last month, thanks to a phone call made by a "scared" neighbor. The incident happened Oct. 22 when former Caldwell...
Beach Radio
The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December
We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
newjerseylocalnews.com
In New Jersey, a Builder and an Attorney Have Admitted to Arranging a Multimillion-dollar Mortgage Fraud Conspiracy.
Federal prosecutors said Wednesday that a New Jersey real estate developer and an attorney admitted their roles in a mortgage fraud scheme that caused more than $3.5 million in losses. The US Attorney’s Office released a statement alleging that developer Victor Santos, aka Vitor Santos, 63, of Watchung, and lawyer...
Daily Targum
New Brunswick man convicted on multiple counts for illegal purchase of guns
Edward Ratliff, a 51-year-old resident of New Brunswick, was recently sentenced to up to 35 years in state prison for sending a man to buy eight guns for him at a gun store in Pennsylvania, according to an article from Patch. Ratliff used a resident of Collingdale, Pennsylvania, Diarmani Deveaux...
essexnewsdaily.com
Newark man sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing Moussa Fofana
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Nov. 16 that Superior Court Judge Ronald Wigler sentenced Yohan Hernandez, 21, of Newark, to 15 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Moussa Fofana, who at the time of his death was an 18-year-old junior at Columbia High School in Maplewood.
NJ man sells everything to walk across America
What were you doing at 24 years old? Not many of us were making as big of a difference as Tommy Pasquale, that's for sure. He decided to be the change he wanted to see in the world and he's making Jersey really proud in the process. During COVID Tommy...
Two Trenton, NJ, Men Charged In Sub Marias Sub Shop Armed Robbery In Hamilton
November 23, 2022 HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Hamilton police say that on Monday 11/21/22 at approximately 8:19 a.m., Hamilton Police responded…
Man Tried Killing Relative In Shared Scotch Plains Apartment: Police
A 41-year-old Union County man has been charged with trying to kill a 50-year-old relative with whom he shares an apartment with, authorities said. Bilal L. Williams was walking in the driveway near the 700 block of East Second Street in Scotch Plains with his hands in the air as police arrived on reports of shots fired around 7:40 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, local police said in a statement. Williams had a 9mm SigSauer handgun at the time of his arrest, they said.
Man charged with killing 82-year-old father in their apartment, prosecutor says
A 54-year-old man stabbed his father to death in their Hopewell Township apartment Tuesday evening, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office alleged. Joelle Jackson is charged with murder and related weapon offenses in the death of Ishmeal Jackson, 82, the office said in a Wednesday announcement. Township police responded to...
N.J. developer, attorney admit orchestrating big money mortgage fraud scheme
A New Jersey real estate developer and an attorney admitted Wednesday that they helped orchestrate a mortgage fraud scheme that led to over $3.5 million in losses, federal prosecutors said. The developer, Victor Santos, aka Vitor Santos, 63, of Watchung, and the attorney, Fausto Simoes, 69, of Millington, worked together...
Driver’s bizarre explanation for killing NJ man, hurting 16 at Apple Store
The driver of an SUV that went through the window of an Apple Store outside Boston on Monday morning, killing a New Jersey man and hurting 16 others, told police that his foot got stuck on the accelerator. Even though the driver was not found to have any obvious signs...
mediafeed.org
500 trucks pass through this Newark intersection every hour. Kids are paying the price
Air pollution has decreased in the U.S. over the past decade — but not everyone is breathing easier. People of color, regardless of income, are exposed to higher levels of air pollution than the U.S. population as a whole. And children living in neighborhoods where thousands of trucks rumble through on a daily basis face twice the risk of developing asthma from pollution exposure compared to kids in a different part of town.
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 0