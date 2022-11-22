Read full article on original website
Movie review: The Banshees of Inisherin
As The Banshees of Inisherin begins, we see Pádraic (Colin Farrell) lope up a hill with an easy, assured gait, get to the home of his best friend, Colm (Brendan Gleeson), and idly scratch the ears of the Border Collie who sits lazily at the front door. Even before it’s been confirmed, we can tell that Pádraic has made this same trek, scratched those same canine ears, and collected his friend to go to the pub in this exact same way every day for decades.
Movie Review: Armageddon Time
Let me start with a public service announcement: Armageddon Time is a terrible title for a wonderful movie. It’s an intimate, poignant, and preternaturally clear-eyed family drama, not a science fiction film. The title is, apparently, a reference to a Clash song, and meant to signify an inflection point in American life—politically, culturally, and on the world stage. I repeat: No planets were harmed in the making of this film.
Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth give rare glimpse of daughter at Disneyland
It appears the “Padre Pio” star is embracing being a real padre. Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth were spotted taking their 8-month-old daughter, Isabel, on a family trip to Disneyland on Friday. In photos exclusively obtained by Page Six, the doting parents were dressed in casual attire as they walked around the California theme park with their child and a baby pink stroller in tow. Goth, 29, can be seen in the images wearing a short-sleeve blue shirt, black jeans, sneakers, dark sunglasses and a backpack as she munched on box of popcorn. Meanwhile, LaBeouf, 36, opted for a pair of lounge pants, black...
Inspire Your Future Trailblazer With This Bindi Irwin-Approved & Empowering Book For Young (Rebel) Girls — Now 40% Off
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If there’s one thing we want to do, it’s to instill inspiration and confidence in our children. From exercises to motivational shows, we never miss an opportunity to help our kid’s confidence. Now, we all loved Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: Baby’s First Book of Extraordinary Women (and so did our little ones!) And as a pre-holiday treat, the same publisher released another Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls book, but this one is all about inspiring young people...
