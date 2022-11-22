ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
Beach Radio

Signs, Signs: Feds Clamp Down on New Jersey Humor

The highway sign read, "Nice car. Does it come with a turn signal?" Pretty funny and cute thinks everyone. Well, everyone except the federal government of the good ol' USA. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the State of New Jersey's Department of Transportation has been told to "knock it off" when it comes to such humor on highway road signs.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

Extreme measures considered for drunk scootering in NJ

New Jersey is considering a revision to the state's drunk driving laws to include bicycles, electric bikes, and scooters. With the proliferation of low speed vehicles in the state, the law is ambiguous when it comes to how to handle intoxicated operators. The New Jersey Law Revision Commission has begun...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

Pack your patience: More NJ residents to travel this Thanksgiving

By now most people are aware that the five-day Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend is the busiest travel period of the year, and this year is no different. AAA is projecting that almost 1.5 million New Jersey residents will travel 50 miles or more over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, an increase of almost 2% over last year, and reminiscent of pre-pandemic holiday travel, said Tracy Noble, spokeswoman for AAA MidAtlantic.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

Frigid NJ temperatures give early start to Code Blue alerts

New Jersey is returning to November-like temperatures ahead of the holiday weekend, but residents received a multi-day reminder of how cold the Garden State can get during the winter months. And counties across the state got an early test of their systems in place that assist the most vulnerable residents...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

Worst rated hospitals in NJ: How they compare with new safety scores

An updated study that assigns letter grades to every hospital in the Garden State finds Jersey hospitals have the 6th highest number of A rated hospitals of any state in the nation, but Katie Stewart, the director of Health Care Ratings for the Leapfrog Group said close to 25% of Garden State hospitals get a letter grade of C or D.
Beach Radio

The Most Luxurious, Lavish And Expensive Home In New Jersey

One thing we know for sure about the Garden State is that everything, and we mean everything, is much more expensive here than in most other states. Real estate is certainly no exception. Garden State residents are not surprised by huge price tags on just about everything we buy, and...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy