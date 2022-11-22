ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

freightwaves.com

Gulf Coast ports continued to see rising volumes in October

Gulf Coast ports got a boost in October from imports of steel, plywood and bagged goods, as well as exports of petroleum and crude oil. Port Houston saw a 13% increase in container volume during October, led by increased demand for bagged goods, plywood and auto imports, officials said. Port...
HOUSTON, TX
WLOX

Gautier wreck leaves one person dead

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating an early morning wreck in Gautier that left one person dead. Chief David Bever said police received the call around 6:45 a.m. and responded to the area of Shell Landing Boulevard to Westlane. Bever said the wreck involved one vehicle and temporarily closed the roadway Sunday morning.
GAUTIER, MS
an17.com

One dead following shooting in Fluker

Chief Jimmy Travis reports the shooting death of 22-year-old Christopher Sibley, who was gunned down near his home on White Oak Lane in Fluker, LA around 8:30 PM yesterday. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a subject laying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Sibley to be deceased from his injuries.
FLUKER, LA

