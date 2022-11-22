ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
postnewsgroup.com

Sheng Thao Becomes Oakland’s Mayor

Sheng Thao, Oakland’s District 4 Councilmember, declared victory Monday night in the city’s mayoral election after two weeks of ballot counting gave her a 682-vote edge over her closest rival, District 6 Councilmember Loren Taylor. Taylor conceded on Tuesday morning. “I have never felt more hopeful about Oakland’s...
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandside.org

A glorious day of archery at Oakland’s annual turkey shoot

On Sunday, the 38th Annual Al Souza Turkey Shoot welcomed archers of all ages and skill levels to the 59-target archery range located behind the Chabot Space and Science Center, high up in the Oakland hills. While turkeys do live in the area, the only ones meeting their demise that seasonally cold morning were either cartoons printed on paper or realistic 3D targets of both toms and hens. (Dozens of frozen birds were eventually handed out as prizes.)
OAKLAND, CA
calmatters.network

Alameda County's Measure D passes easily

Voters across Alameda County have overwhelmingly supported the changes to agricultural and open space land-use policy for unincorporated areas, including the Livermore Valley, proposed under Measure D. An amendment to the original Measure D, a proposition initially passed in 2000 countywide, the 2022 Measure D aimed to implement updates to...
stealthoptional.com

Police request Killer Robots with deadly force in San Francisco

Weaponised robots are here to stay as the technology becomes a major part of American, Chinese and Russian militaries. However, the adoption of aptly-dubbed Killer Robots has been somewhat limited to police. In San Francisco, cops are attempting to change that. A new bill has requested the right for copbots...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Slain security guard’s widow reflects year after killing in Oakland

By Henry Lee Published November 23, 2022 5:57PM OAKLAND, Calif. - The widow of a security guard who was shot and killed in downtown Oakland a year ago while protecting a TV reporter said Wednesday that she mourns his loss but is thankful for the support she's received. "It's an emptiness that we have," said Virginia Nishita.  Her husband, Kevin Nishita, The post Slain security guard’s widow reflects year after killing in Oakland appeared first on KION546.
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

Torture Charges Filed In Gambling Den Beating Incident In Oakland

Prosecutors say that a patron at an illegal gambling den in Oakland was stripped naked and brutally beaten for six minutes in a January 2022 incident caught on video, and the three men believed responsible now face torture charges. The motive for beating is not clear from court documents, but...
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco 15-Story Affordable Senior Housing Project To Cost $157M

A 15-story affordable housing project could be destined for San Francisco’s Mint Hill neighborhood, planning documents show. The planned 100% affordable housing project for 1939 Market St. would build 187 homes for low-income seniors, rising to 159 feet containing roughly 141,630 square feet of living space, according to plans filed with the city.
