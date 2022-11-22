Read full article on original website
The not-so-obvious thing slowly disappearing on NJ toll roads
A lot has changed over the years that affect our everyday lives in New Jersey. Sometimes it's new developments in our towns, while others might deal with relatives moving into or out of state. Of course, one of the constants in our state is the ever-rising cost of what feels...
NJ has a plan to chop down 2.4 million trees — to save the Pinelands?
BASS RIVER — Up to 2.4 million trees would be cut down as part of a project to prevent major wildfires in a federally protected New Jersey forest heralded as a unique environmental treasure. New Jersey environmental officials say the plan to kill trees in a section of Bass...
If you visit one NJ park this holiday season, let it be this one
There are so many beautiful and Picturesque places to go in New Jersey, that some of the best get overlooked. But don’t overlook this one. Because if I had to choose one of the most beautiful places to visit — the kind that makes you feel proud to be from the state — it would have to be Historic Walnford in Upper Freehold, part of the Monmouth County Park System.
Wait, how much? NJ Turnpike extension cost hits ‘astounding, absurd, shocking’ amount
TRENTON – More than 30 members of the public lambasted the New Jersey Turnpike Authority at its monthly meeting Tuesday in the wake of revelations that the projected cost to build an expanded Newark Bay extension more than doubled to over $10 billion. The project wasn’t on the authority’s...
Pack your patience: More NJ residents to travel this Thanksgiving
By now most people are aware that the five-day Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend is the busiest travel period of the year, and this year is no different. AAA is projecting that almost 1.5 million New Jersey residents will travel 50 miles or more over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, an increase of almost 2% over last year, and reminiscent of pre-pandemic holiday travel, said Tracy Noble, spokeswoman for AAA MidAtlantic.
The richest and poorest counties in New Jersey, ranked
💵 Personal incomes in New Jersey grew by 7.7% in 2021, according to federal data. 📈 Statewide per capita income in New Jersey last year was $77,016. In 2020, it was $71,505. 💲 New Jersey's income growth last year narrowed the gap slightly but remained behind Massachusetts and...
NJ district tests Colonia HS soil, air again amid renewed cancer concerns
WOODBRIDGE — Results from new environmental testing done at Colonia High School are expected within the coming weeks after parents concerned about a possible cancer cluster took matters into their own hands last month. Superintendent Joseph Massimino wrote in a letter to parents last week that environmental testers with...
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location
TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
So Sarcasm Is Illegal Now? Problem With New Jersey Road Signs
Have you seen those sarcastic, snarky road signs displayed around New Jersey?. How could you miss them? They have honestly been giving me life. "Ziti is the only thing that should be baked." "Hold on to your butts. Help prevent forest fires" "Hocus Pocus drive with focus" "Don't cruise when...
Why some in NJ should be forced to work in a retail environment
A note for those who work in retail, as well as a message for those who make life miserable for retail employees. Want To Make Sure Your Packages Arrive On Time? Here's Your Deadlines. Want to make sure your packages get where they need to go this holiday season? Here...
NJ weather: Two storm systems to watch over Thanksgiving weekend
Tuesday will be better. The 'dead-of-winter' flavor of chill will relent, winds will calm, and temperatures will start to warm. Leading to pleasant November-ish weather for the grand holiday getaway. The before-Thanksgiving forecast looks great. Even those traveling (or expecting family) long-distance will find good weather across most of the...
Signs, Signs: Feds Clamp Down on New Jersey Humor
The highway sign read, "Nice car. Does it come with a turn signal?" Pretty funny and cute thinks everyone. Well, everyone except the federal government of the good ol' USA. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the State of New Jersey's Department of Transportation has been told to "knock it off" when it comes to such humor on highway road signs.
Where to get the best bagels in NJ … and what to get there
People in New Jersey are just as passionate about their bagels as they are with pizza. There is no shortage of bagel shops around the state and New Jerseyans definitely have their favorites. We asked our listeners to tell us where to find the best all over the state. As...
New Jersey ranks high with online shopping scams
According to the company Social Catfish, which prevents online scams, Americans can expect an unprecedented number of online scams in 2022. Americans will spend an incredible estimated $209.7 billion on online purchases with a record of $394 million lost to online shopping scams. Online shopping has grown leaps and bounds from $124 billion in 2018 to $209 billion in 2022.
NJ Transit announces early getaways, kids ride free for Thanksgiving
NJ Transit has announced a plan for the long holiday weekend that includes extra service for travelers and shoppers, and an opportunity for children to ride for free. The agency is advising customers to purchase their tickets ahead of time to avoid lines at ticket windows and ticket vending machines.
NJ small biz alert: What they’re asking holiday shoppers to do
The upcoming holiday shopping season is vitally important to New Jersey Main Street small businesses because many of them depend on strong sales at this time of the year to be able to turn a profit for the entire year. But this year there’s a problem. “Small businesses across...
NJ officer admits using potato chip bags to smuggle drugs
A Monmouth County correctional officer has admitted to smuggling drugs into jail, hidden in bags of potato chips, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, pleaded guilty on Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. In...
NJ cops run after moving car with passed-out DWI driver
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Four police officers worked to stop an unconscious driver in a moving SUV Saturday night on Route 522. In body cam video released by South Brunswick police a white SUV was moving slowly straddling the right lane and shoulder around 6 p.m. when the officers saw it.
Traveling on Thanksgiving Day in New Jersey? Here’s How to Survive
You'll be thankful you checked out these travel tips. It's almost impossible to avoid stress during Thanksgiving. If you're hosting dinner, you have to worry about shopping, cooking, and cleaning. If you're visiting family, you have to face the big travel rush. Yes, there's no place like home for the...
State probe requested after ’embarrassing’ NJ Election Day mishap
Republican leaders have asked state Attorney General Matt Platkin to launch an investigation into this month’s Election Day voting machine failures in Mercer County. Bob Hugin, chairman of the New Jersey Republican State Committee, sent a letter to Platkin on Tuesday in which he called the situation “unacceptable in a modern society.”
