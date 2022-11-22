Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Lincoln Police respond to crash in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 56th and Holdrege Streets at around 7:25 p.m. This is an ongoing story, stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.
klkntv.com
One arrested in overnight homicide in southwest Nebraska, State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a homicide that killed a 19-year-old Thursday night in north Imperial. The Imperial Police Department and Chase County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at a home near the intersection of West State and Broadway Streets.
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman killed in crash on South Dakota interstate
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln woman was killed in a crash near Brookings, South Dakota after her SUV stalled on 1-29. Her SUV was rear-ended by a semi. The collision sent both vehicles into a nearby ditch. Kelley Rodriguez, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver...
dakotanewsnow.com
SDHP: Suspect leads dangerous pursuit through Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a suspect led state troopers on a lengthy, dangerous pursuit through Sioux Falls on Tuesday. No injuries have been reported. Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a South Dakota trooper pulled over a 2009 Nissan Altima in...
1011now.com
Lincoln police identify motorcyclist in fatal single-vehicle crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department continues to investigate a motorcycle crash that occurred in the area of Rosa Parks Way and 9th Street. That crash resulted in the death of a Lincoln man who police identified Thursday as 53-year-old Arthur Schmidt. On Wednesday, shortly after 1 p.m....
1011now.com
North Lincoln gym closes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Anytime Fitness, located at 4900 N. 26th St., announced its closure on Friday. At the gym location, a letter was taped to the door by staff further noting the closure:. Dear Loyal Anytime Fitness Member:. First and foremost, thank you for your patronage at the Lincoln (N....
knuj.net
South Dakota Man Injured in Highway 14 Accident
South Dakota man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a one car rollover Friday night around 9:49pm. 71 year old James Edwin Schmaedeke of Brookings, South Dakota lost control of his Ford Five Hundred while eastbound on Highway 14 and it rolled stopping in the ditch. Schmaedeke was taken to the New Ulm Medical Center. The accident was on Highway 14 at 280th Avenue in Prairieville Township of Brown County.
1011now.com
Authorities conduct search, tow away car from missing Omaha woman’s home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - UPDATE: Douglas County sheriff’s office confirms they are searching the landfill potentially connected to Cari Allen’s case. Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were at the home of a missing Omaha woman on Wednesday morning, wrapping up their search just before noon. It’s Day 4...
dakotanewsnow.com
Bar brawl leads to multiple stabbings in Florence, SD
FLORENCE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to KXLG, three people were arrested on Thanksgiving Eve after an altercation led to multiple non-fatal stabbings. KXLG says deputies were called out to a bar in northern Florence, SD, after two suspects, Trevor Murray and Leah Knapp from Sioux Falls, were involved in a physical altercation with a third suspect, Cory Rislov. After Rislov attempted to hit Murray, Murray brandished a knife and stabbed Rislov on the side of his face.
KELOLAND TV
Watch: Turkeys graze in Sioux Falls ahead of Thanksgiving
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several turkeys grazed around Sioux Falls in November, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. KELOLAND Photographer Kevin Kjergaard shot footage of wildlife around Sioux Falls, including several turkeys. The video highlights more than 100 seconds of nature around Sioux Falls from earlier in November.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Car stolen out of parking lot on Thanksgiving Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a person’s car was stolen from a parking lot on Thanksgiving Day. According to Sargent Sean Koostra, at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 24, a person took off their jacket when they entered a business in southwest Sioux Falls and left it for approximately 30 min. The victim went to retrieve the jacket and noticed their car keys were not in their pocket. When they went to find their white Mazda passenger car, it was gone.
klkntv.com
15-year-old accused of leading Nebraska authorities on 2-county chase in minivan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old had several Nebraska agencies chasing after them on Thanksgiving. We’re told the pursuit started in Hamilton County where the teen took off in a Chrysler minivan. The chase then entered Merrick County before ending on...
klkntv.com
Visitors asked to use caution at northeast Nebraska recreation area after bird die-off
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Visitors are asked to use caution until further notice while at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported on Tuesday. The waterfowl were collected to be tested for the cause of death by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Due...
KELOLAND TV
Person hit by vehicle at Sioux Falls bar
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) – One person was hurt after an incident at a western Sioux Falls bar early Thursday morning. Our KELOLAND News crew was able to capture this video of the scene. Sioux Falls Police tells KELOLAND News that one person was hit by a vehicle at the 18th Amendment.
1011now.com
Lincoln resident to turn battleship wood into electric guitars
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When most of us see an abandoned factory or forgotten pile of wood, we see a ruin--something to discard completely. But not Phil Whitmarsh. He sees history, and his task is to make you hear it. The World-War-era battleship USS Texas took to the water for...
1011now.com
Hundreds of Nebraskans shop Black Friday deals in south Lincoln
Waverly unveils designs for a new, joint city and volunteer fire building. The new building would combine city offices and the volunteer fire department into one location, which would be across the street from Waverly High School. Updated: 6 hours ago. Foodie Friday: Using your Thanksgiving leftovers Find recipes at...
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: 1 person killed in Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have released more information on a crash that happened Monday night. In a press release, police say they were called to the intersection of East 6th St and North Indiana Ave for a car vs pedestrian crash. Authorities say a Chevy...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Woman hides MacBooks in her skirt for a swift getaway, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Organized crime happens across the country each day with businesses losing millions as a result of shoplifting and Lincoln is no exception, police say. On Sept. 14 two adults and two children entered the Best Buy on O Street and stole two MacBooks. In the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunters Keep Shooting Each Other In Nebraska; Wyoming Hunters Say That Can Be Avoided
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Three accidental shootings in three days during Nebraska’s deer season, and the memory of a fatal hunting accident in Wyoming last year, bring home the point that hunters can’t ever take gun safety for granted. “I won’t allow a...
KELOLAND TV
Watch the 2022 Parade of Lights
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Parade of Lights was held on Friday, November 25. This year’s parade features 71 entries including many new floats and some past returning favorites. KELOLAND’s Scot Mundt and Grant Sweeter provided commentary for this year’s parade.
