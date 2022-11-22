SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a person’s car was stolen from a parking lot on Thanksgiving Day. According to Sargent Sean Koostra, at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 24, a person took off their jacket when they entered a business in southwest Sioux Falls and left it for approximately 30 min. The victim went to retrieve the jacket and noticed their car keys were not in their pocket. When they went to find their white Mazda passenger car, it was gone.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO