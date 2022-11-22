Thursday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings knocked the Patriots off the AFC playoff ladder at least temporarily. New England fell to 6-5 which dropped them from the No. 6 position to No. 8 in the conference as the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) and New York Jets (6-4), who don’t play until Sunday each moved up past them. Seven teams make the playoffs from each conference. The No. 1 overall seed gets a bye. The division winners are the top four seeds and the three wild card teams are seeded 5-7.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO