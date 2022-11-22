ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox trade for Hoy Park who played in 23 games for Pirates in 2022

The Red Sox made a trade Wednesday, acquiring Hoy Park from the Pirates for left-handed prospect Inmer Lobo. Park was added to Boston’s 40-man roster. Park, a 26-year-old left-handed hitter who Pittsburgh designated for assignment earlier in the week, appeared in 23 games for the Pirates in 2022. He went 11-for-51 (.216 batting average) with two homers, two doubles, seven runs, six RBIs, four walks and 15 strikeouts.
How Patriots’ loss to Vikings affected New England’s playoff standing

Thursday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings knocked the Patriots off the AFC playoff ladder at least temporarily. New England fell to 6-5 which dropped them from the No. 6 position to No. 8 in the conference as the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) and New York Jets (6-4), who don’t play until Sunday each moved up past them. Seven teams make the playoffs from each conference. The No. 1 overall seed gets a bye. The division winners are the top four seeds and the three wild card teams are seeded 5-7.
