Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Derby Street Store Reveals Olympic Champion Meet & Greet is Happening Next Week!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
Related
Xander Bogaerts rumors: Red Sox free agent is Twins’ ‘backup plan’ if they can’t re-sign Carlos Correa (report)
Xander Bogaerts reportedly is the Minnesota Twins’ backup plan if they fail to sign Carlos Correa. Bogaerts opted out of the remaining three years, $60 million on his contract with the Red Sox to become a free agent. Correa opted out of the two years, $70.2 million remaining on his contract with Minnesota.
Could White Sox Sign Mike Clevinger? Chicago "Showing Strong Interest"
The Chicago White Sox are showing 'strong interest' in free agent pitcher Mike Clevinger, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported late Friday night. Clevinger, 31, last pitched for the San Diego Padres from 2020 through 2022.
Red Sox trade for Hoy Park who played in 23 games for Pirates in 2022
The Red Sox made a trade Wednesday, acquiring Hoy Park from the Pirates for left-handed prospect Inmer Lobo. Park was added to Boston’s 40-man roster. Park, a 26-year-old left-handed hitter who Pittsburgh designated for assignment earlier in the week, appeared in 23 games for the Pirates in 2022. He went 11-for-51 (.216 batting average) with two homers, two doubles, seven runs, six RBIs, four walks and 15 strikeouts.
Patriots vs. Vikings Thanksgiving game: Free live stream, start time, TV channel
The New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings close out the NFL on Thanksgiving with a primetime matchup of two teams that don’t traditionally play on Turkey Day. The Thursday night game will air on TV nationally via NBC. Fans can also watch the watch Patriots games for free with the official Patriots app or by signing up for a free trial of fuboTV.
Patriots TE Hunter Henry believes overturned touchdown was actually a catch
MINNEAPOLIS — The referees at USBank Stadium were involved all evening long on Thanksgiving, but the most controversial call of the night undoubtedly came in the the third quarter. Diving for a Mac Jones pass at the goal line, Hunter Henry appeared to score a touchdown to put the...
Celtics trade rumors: Team expected to pursue big man as Rob Williams, Al Horford insurance (report)
BOSTON -- The Celtics could be getting some reinforcements back at the center spot next month in Rob Williams but that won’t stop the team from pursuing a trade for another big man according to a new report. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported on ESPN’s NBA Countdown on Wednesday...
Boston Bruins set NHL record with 12th straight home win to open season
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by...
Here’s everything Mac Jones said after Patriots’ loss to Vikings
Delivering his best statistical game of the season did little to pick up Patriots quarterback Mac Jones’ spirits after New England’s 33-26 loss to Minnesota. Jones was 28-for-39 for 382 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions despite playing behind an offensive line that was missing two starters. Here’s...
Why Celtics’ Payton Pritchard has earned ‘microwave’ scorer role off bench
BOSTON — Payton Pritchard has delivered nearly every single time the Celtics have called his number this season. It happened when Malcolm Brogdon was out for a week and a spot in the rotation opened up. It happened again Friday, when Pritchard subbed in along with Luke Kornet as they sparked the Celtics to victory.
Four takeaways as Celtics blow out Kings 122-104 in dominant 2nd half
BOSTON — The Celtics impressed to start the game, struggled in the middle quarters then dominated theend against the Kings. The final result was a 122-104 Boston win over Sacramento on Friday at TD Garden. Friday’s game was sold as a track meet as the league’s No. 1 and...
Bills vs. Lions on Thanksgiving: Free live stream, TV, how to watch the early game
Detroit’s early game on Thanksgiving might actually be worth tuning in for this season. Like, really tuning in. Riding a three-game winning streak, Dan Campbell and company welcome Bills to town, and Buffalo hasn’t looked as infallible as early-season predictions would suggest. The game will be airing on CBS and is also available to stream for free.
9 Patriots takeaways: Mac Jones looks much better, but sloppy mistakes doom New England
MINNEAPOLIS — The Patriots can be thankful that Mac Jones looks like himself again, but unforced errors elsewhere cost them a game that they could have won in Minnesota. Jones threw for 382 yards, but special teams cost New England two touchdowns and it fell, 33-26. Here are nine takeaways from USBank Stadium:
Letting a winnable game get away could haunt Patriots later | Matt Vautour
Mac Jones slammed his helmet down as he walked off the field after the Patriots’ 33-26 loss. Costly mistakes nullified his best passing game of the season and his frustration boiled over. The Patriots could have and maybe should have been celebrating. Jones could have been eating a John...
James Tellier, Braintree high school QB, takes the field after beating cancer
When James Tellier, Braintree’s senior quarterback, was diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma over the summer, his teammates were worried whether he’d play for his last season, Boston 25 news reported. After the shocking diagnosis, Tellier’s teammates poured in their support for Tellier, constantly FaceTiming and sending...
What Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown said shifted Celtics’ energy in win over Kings
BOSTON — The vibes seemed off for the Celtics as they saw their 16-point lead flipped into a deficit against the Kings. While Boston was aggressive to start the game, Sacramento was more than willing to dominate the second quarter to make it a close game. But the C’s...
How Patriots’ loss to Vikings affected New England’s playoff standing
Thursday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings knocked the Patriots off the AFC playoff ladder at least temporarily. New England fell to 6-5 which dropped them from the No. 6 position to No. 8 in the conference as the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) and New York Jets (6-4), who don’t play until Sunday each moved up past them. Seven teams make the playoffs from each conference. The No. 1 overall seed gets a bye. The division winners are the top four seeds and the three wild card teams are seeded 5-7.
Caesars Sportsbook Maryland promo: $1,500 for Black Friday action
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The newest Caesars Sportsbook Maryland promo offer is here to give bettors a choice of excellent specials for Thanksgiving weekend. Sports betting is...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0