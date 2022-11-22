Read full article on original website
Mbappe scores 2, France reaches knockout stage of World Cup
Kylian Mbappe scored two goals and put defending champion France into the knockout stage of the World Cup with a 2-1 win over Denmark
BBC
Gold coin proves 'fake' Roman emperor was real
An ancient gold coin proves that a third century Roman emperor written out of history as a fictional character really did exist, scientists say. The coin bearing the name of Sponsian and his portrait was found more than 300 years ago in Transylvania, once a far-flung outpost of the Roman empire.
BBC
Train strikes: Drivers walk out in pay row
Rail travel is being disrupted this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies walking out as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union is affecting people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to check before they travel. However, strike...
BBC
Colchester: Queen signed letters patent three days before death
Queen Elizabeth signed the paperwork for the letters patent, declaring Colchester a city, just three days before she died. Colchester was named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year. His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Essex, Jennifer Tolhurst, presented the parchment letters...
BBC
Swedish brothers face trial on Russia spy charges
Two Swedish brothers accused of selling secrets to Russia's intelligence services have gone on trial in what has been called one of Sweden's worst ever alleged cases of espionage. Peyman Kia, 42, and Payam Kia, 35, are accused of spying for Moscow over a 10-year period. The older brother previously...
BBC
Technology giants Apple interested in buying United
Amancio Ortega, the owner of the Inditex empire that owns the fashion chain Zara, is interested in buying Manchester United. (Manchester Evening News), external. Technology giants Apple are also interested in buying United for £5.8bn. (Star), external. Former Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has been approached by groups...
