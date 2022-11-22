ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

MassLive.com

Everything Bill Belichick said after Patriots Thanksgiving loss to Vikings

The Patriots were close to celebrating their Thanksgiving with an impressive win. Instead, they left Minnesota with a controversial 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The story easily could’ve been Mac Jones’ career game. The quarterback threw for 382 yards to go with two touchdowns. Instead, many people were talking about Hunter Henry’s overturned touchdown in the third quarter. The Patriots defense also struggled while the special teams unit allowed a big roughing the kicker penalty and a kickoff returned back for a touchdown.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MassLive.com

Bill Belichick comments on two controversial calls that hurt Patriots in loss to Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS — The officiating crew was heavily involved on Thanksgiving, as the Patriots fell to the Vikings, 33-26, in Minnesota. The most controversial call of the night came on an overturned touchdown late in the third quarter. Hunter Henry initially hauled in a pass at the goal line to put the Patriots up, 30-23, but after video review, the call on the field was overturned. Following the game, Henry remained adamant that he caught it, but New England settled for a field goal and didn’t score for the remainder of the evening.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady pokes fun at his 1st NFL game

On this day in the year 2000, Tom Brady made his NFL debut for the New England Patriots. It wasn’t much to write home about, as Brady came in for some mop-up duty for the New England Patriots in relief of veteran starter Drew Bledsoe, at the end of a blowout loss to the Detroit Lions.
TAMPA, FL
MassLive.com

David Andrews out vs. Vikings, Patriots offensive line is going to have its hands full

MINNEAPOLIS — The Patriots offensive line is going to be far from full strength on Thanksgiving. Despite making the trip to Minneapolis, David Andrews is inactive due to a thigh injury. New England will also be without Isaiah Wynn (ankle) who was ruled out on Wednesday afternoon. Against a fearsome front seven, a patchwork offensive line will have its hands full.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Cousins, Jefferson lead Vikings to win over Patriots

MINNEAPOLIS — Kirk Cousins threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, the last a go-ahead score to Adam Thielen in the fourth quarter to push the Minnesota Vikings past the New England Patriots 33-26 on Thursday night. Justin Jefferson had 139 yards and one of the touchdown passes from...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Patriots Star Spotted On Crutches After Loss To Vikings

It was a rough night for the New England Patriots, who on top of losing yesterday's hard-fought game against the Minnesota Vikings, may have lost one of their most important players on offense. According to Patriots insider Chris Mason, Patriots star running back Damien Harris was seen on crutches in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MassLive.com

Bill Belichick compared Rhamondre Stevenson to Tom Brady, Lawrence Taylor, per Jason Garrett

MINNEAPOLIS — Bill Belichick is really, really thankful for Rhamondre Stevenson. The Patriots coach is already on the record saying he loves the running back, but apparently he paid him an even bigger compliment in the NBC production meeting. On the broadcast of the Patriots and Vikings Thanksgiving game, Jason Garrett said Belichick likened Stevenson to a pair of players he considers all-time greats.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MassLive.com

How Patriots’ loss to Vikings affected New England’s playoff standing

Thursday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings knocked the Patriots off the AFC playoff ladder at least temporarily. New England fell to 6-5 which dropped them from the No. 6 position to No. 8 in the conference as the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) and New York Jets (6-4), who don’t play until Sunday each moved up past them. Seven teams make the playoffs from each conference. The No. 1 overall seed gets a bye. The division winners are the top four seeds and the three wild card teams are seeded 5-7.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MassLive.com

Winter Classic Jerseys: Bruins, Penguins unveil sweaters for Fenway game

With just over a month before the Winter Classic at Fenway Park (Jan. 2, 2 p.m.), the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins revealed the uniforms they’ll wear for the event. The Bruins’ black uniforms feature the bear logo that was the shoulder patch on their jerseys in the 1980s and early 1990s. It’s under the word “Boston” in white lettering.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

