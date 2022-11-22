Read full article on original website
Derby Street Store Reveals Olympic Champion Meet & Greet is Happening Next Week!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Patriots TE Hunter Henry believes overturned touchdown was actually a catch
MINNEAPOLIS — The referees at USBank Stadium were involved all evening long on Thanksgiving, but the most controversial call of the night undoubtedly came in the the third quarter. Diving for a Mac Jones pass at the goal line, Hunter Henry appeared to score a touchdown to put the...
Patriots lost because they broke Bill Belichick’s most important rules (Overreactions)
The New England Patriots have assumed many forms under Bill Belichick’s tenure as head coach. But through it all, there have been a few key “Belichick Rules” that have always held true. They’re the things he preaches above all else:. Don’t beat yourself with dumb mistakes....
Celtics trade rumors: Team expected to pursue big man as Rob Williams, Al Horford insurance (report)
BOSTON -- The Celtics could be getting some reinforcements back at the center spot next month in Rob Williams but that won’t stop the team from pursuing a trade for another big man according to a new report. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported on ESPN’s NBA Countdown on Wednesday...
Everything Bill Belichick said after Patriots Thanksgiving loss to Vikings
The Patriots were close to celebrating their Thanksgiving with an impressive win. Instead, they left Minnesota with a controversial 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The story easily could’ve been Mac Jones’ career game. The quarterback threw for 382 yards to go with two touchdowns. Instead, many people were talking about Hunter Henry’s overturned touchdown in the third quarter. The Patriots defense also struggled while the special teams unit allowed a big roughing the kicker penalty and a kickoff returned back for a touchdown.
Cowboys, Vikings, Bills win on Thanksgiving
Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes to tight end Dalton Schultz, Ezekiel Elliott ran for a score and the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 28-20 on Thanksgiving Day.
Bill Belichick comments on two controversial calls that hurt Patriots in loss to Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS — The officiating crew was heavily involved on Thanksgiving, as the Patriots fell to the Vikings, 33-26, in Minnesota. The most controversial call of the night came on an overturned touchdown late in the third quarter. Hunter Henry initially hauled in a pass at the goal line to put the Patriots up, 30-23, but after video review, the call on the field was overturned. Following the game, Henry remained adamant that he caught it, but New England settled for a field goal and didn’t score for the remainder of the evening.
Jakobi Meyers offers injury update, shares how Patriots managed shoulder in second half
MINNEAPOLIS — With a massive ice pack slung across his right shoulder in the visitors’ locker room at USBank Stadium, Jakobi Meyers had one word on his mind when asked how he was feeling after a 33-26 loss. “Sore,” Meyers told MassLive. “I’ll be alright though... It started...
NFL Thanksgiving Day grades: Vikings, Kirk Cousins get a prime-time 'A-'; Cowboys, Bills shine in comebacks
The NFL certainly had a strong Thanksgiving slate in store this season, which made the annual holiday games even better than most years. Five of the six teams had winning records headed into their Thanksgiving Day games, tying a league-high set in 2011 and 2014 (the NFL started having three Thanksgiving Day games in 2006).
Playoff race showdowns, with previews and picks for Ohio State-Michigan and USC-Notre Dame: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this edition of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are looking at the two most important games in the College Football Playoff race: Ohio State-Michigan and Notre-Dame USC. First, they whittle down the field of playoff contenders to seven, and discuss...
Tom Brady pokes fun at his 1st NFL game
On this day in the year 2000, Tom Brady made his NFL debut for the New England Patriots. It wasn’t much to write home about, as Brady came in for some mop-up duty for the New England Patriots in relief of veteran starter Drew Bledsoe, at the end of a blowout loss to the Detroit Lions.
David Andrews out vs. Vikings, Patriots offensive line is going to have its hands full
MINNEAPOLIS — The Patriots offensive line is going to be far from full strength on Thanksgiving. Despite making the trip to Minneapolis, David Andrews is inactive due to a thigh injury. New England will also be without Isaiah Wynn (ankle) who was ruled out on Wednesday afternoon. Against a fearsome front seven, a patchwork offensive line will have its hands full.
Cousins, Jefferson lead Vikings to win over Patriots
MINNEAPOLIS — Kirk Cousins threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, the last a go-ahead score to Adam Thielen in the fourth quarter to push the Minnesota Vikings past the New England Patriots 33-26 on Thursday night. Justin Jefferson had 139 yards and one of the touchdown passes from...
Why Celtics’ Payton Pritchard has earned ‘microwave’ scorer role off bench
BOSTON — Payton Pritchard has delivered nearly every single time the Celtics have called his number this season. It happened when Malcolm Brogdon was out for a week and a spot in the rotation opened up. It happened again Friday, when Pritchard subbed in along with Luke Kornet as they sparked the Celtics to victory.
DraftKings Maryland promo code: $200 bonus for college football, NBA matchups
Patriots Star Spotted On Crutches After Loss To Vikings
It was a rough night for the New England Patriots, who on top of losing yesterday's hard-fought game against the Minnesota Vikings, may have lost one of their most important players on offense. According to Patriots insider Chris Mason, Patriots star running back Damien Harris was seen on crutches in...
Bill Belichick compared Rhamondre Stevenson to Tom Brady, Lawrence Taylor, per Jason Garrett
MINNEAPOLIS — Bill Belichick is really, really thankful for Rhamondre Stevenson. The Patriots coach is already on the record saying he loves the running back, but apparently he paid him an even bigger compliment in the NBC production meeting. On the broadcast of the Patriots and Vikings Thanksgiving game, Jason Garrett said Belichick likened Stevenson to a pair of players he considers all-time greats.
How Patriots’ loss to Vikings affected New England’s playoff standing
Thursday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings knocked the Patriots off the AFC playoff ladder at least temporarily. New England fell to 6-5 which dropped them from the No. 6 position to No. 8 in the conference as the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) and New York Jets (6-4), who don’t play until Sunday each moved up past them. Seven teams make the playoffs from each conference. The No. 1 overall seed gets a bye. The division winners are the top four seeds and the three wild card teams are seeded 5-7.
Patriots vs. Vikings Thanksgiving game: Free live stream, start time, TV channel
The New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings close out the NFL on Thanksgiving with a primetime matchup of two teams that don’t traditionally play on Turkey Day. The Thursday night game will air on TV nationally via NBC. Fans can also watch the watch Patriots games for free with the official Patriots app or by signing up for a free trial of fuboTV.
James Tellier, Braintree high school QB, takes the field after beating cancer
When James Tellier, Braintree’s senior quarterback, was diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma over the summer, his teammates were worried whether he’d play for his last season, Boston 25 news reported. After the shocking diagnosis, Tellier’s teammates poured in their support for Tellier, constantly FaceTiming and sending...
Winter Classic Jerseys: Bruins, Penguins unveil sweaters for Fenway game
With just over a month before the Winter Classic at Fenway Park (Jan. 2, 2 p.m.), the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins revealed the uniforms they’ll wear for the event. The Bruins’ black uniforms feature the bear logo that was the shoulder patch on their jerseys in the 1980s and early 1990s. It’s under the word “Boston” in white lettering.
