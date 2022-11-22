ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mexican restaurant chain donates 6,000 meals a week

By Hannah Kliger
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mn5ZI_0jKU0pho00

Mexican restaurant chain Tacombi donates 6,000 meals a week 02:16

NEW YORK -  There's a small fridge on Myrtle Avenue in Clinton Hill stocked with 50 prepared meals. On a cold November day, residents know where they can find a delicious and free dinner.

"Sometimes we don't have enough food," explains Blanca Martinez, who lives nearby.

"It's good food," adds Irma Perez, who stopped by to grab a container.

"A lot of the people in our community know which days we're delivering Tacombi so there's excitement around it," explained Nata Andresen, one of the volunteers stocking the fridge.

Asmeret Berhe-Lumax, founder of " One Love Community Fridge ," says she's seen the need for these fresh meals grow since the pandemic began.

"Not everyone has access to not just food, but also healthy nutritional food, that would allow them to be productive citizens," she says.

But before the food is delivered to this community, it is picked up by volunteers from Tacombi Taqueria . The chain of Mexican restaurants in New York, Washington D.C., and Miami has started a charitable foundation to share what they do best -- delicious food. In March 2020, they started a community kitchen program to help provide some relief.

"Since we started the program, we have donated over 500,000 meals," says Susana Camarena, head of the Tacombi Foundation.

Several times a week, staff at the restaurants prepare these meals, which often consist of rice, beans, meat, and vegetables -- traditional Mexican ingredients to satisfy and satiate the Hispanic communities they aim to help.

"We do either plates or burrito options, and we do different protein options," says Jonathan Barragan, Master Taquero.

Staff say each week across 14 of their locations, they cook, package and donate 6,000 of these meals to community organizations, which then distribute them to the people who need them most.

They've even gotten help from Lyft, which has been providing free rides for volunteers to deliver the meals from the restaurant to their final destination.

"We didn't want transportation to be a barrier to receive services and goods from organizations like Tacombi Foundation," says Larry Gallegos, Lyft Community Strategist.

"Our meals are culturally sensitive, which means that we know that these meals are not only feeding bellies but also souls of the people that are receiving them," says Camarena. "They will feel a sense of normalcy in their lives and they know this is comfort food for them."

The Tacombi Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Tacombi Taqueria, which was founded in Playa de Carmen in Mexico in 2006.

Have a story idea or tip in Brooklyn? Email Hannah by CLICKING HERE .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Brooklyn mother serves Thanksgiving meal to New Yorkers on L train

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn woman invited all of New York City to her Thanksgiving dinner this week, setting up a whole meal inside a subway car to feed strangers.CBS2's Hannah Kliger has more on the story behind the viral movement.Videos are circling online, many with more than 1 million views, showing strangers happily eating a Thanksgiving meal together on the L train."Multiple people mentioned, 'I'm not going to see my family this year. I'm not able to have a big gathering,' and they were really grateful," said Haylee Pentek of Williamsburg.Pentek was coming home from work on Tuesday night...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Harlem restaurant vandalized and robbed, community rallies to help keep it open

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Russell Jackson is fighting to keep his Harlem restaurant afloat. His business on Frederick Douglass Boulevard was vandalized and robbed. Now, his community is coming together to help save the much-loved restaurant. Like many other businesses in Harlem, Reverence struggled to stay open during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Jackson […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Dyker Heights working on world famous holiday decorations

NEW YORK -- It's the official start of the holiday season, and residents in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn are not missing a beat.As CBS2's Hannah Kliger reported Friday, the annual world famous, extravagant decorations are shining bright.It's that time of year. The pumpkins are in the trash, and now it's all about the wreaths and candy canes."The décor and everything brings your spirit up and you feel so much better," Howard Beach resident Maria Speranza told Kliger.JJ Christmas, a shop for all things Christmas, has been in the community since the 1950s. Kevin Flynn has worked there since he was 12...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Thousands of NYC seniors get special Thanksgiving delivery

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Thousands of New York City seniors were treated to Thanksgiving dinner without the stress and mess of cooking it themselves. Hundreds of volunteers prepared and delivered more than 16,000 meals to homebound seniors across the five boroughs, according to Citymeals on Wheels. Citymeals on Wheels has been feeding New Yorkers for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Photographer helps stray dogs in PR with charity calendar

NEW YORK -- The bond we share with our dogs is unlike any relationship, but one New York City photographer works to capture their true personality through her lens.In life, a job is how we sustain a living, but it's another thing if you love what you do. Take Carmen Gonzalez as an example."I think that I have the best job in the world because I actually take photos of dogs all day long. So is there anything better than that? I don't think so," Gonzalez told CBS2's Elijah Westbrook.Gonzalez is a photographer and was born and raised in Puerto...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

The Best Ramen in NYC

Yes, you can technically cook ramen at home in three to four minutes, but slurping some broth that takes hours—even days—to make is a whole different experience. New kinds of ramen seem to be popping up in the city each week, made with everything from brisket and Wagyu beef to bone marrow and black garlic oil. Save those instant noodles in your pantry for the next time you forget to buy groceries, and head to one of these places for an exceptional bowl of soup that you couldn't make yourself.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

This Community-Effort Backyard Brooklyn Wedding Came Together in Under a Week

Politics and culture writer Ashley Reese and Brooklyn Law School student Rob Stengel’s eight-year romance began in 2014—with just a tiny hint of deception. The two met on OkCupid and planned their first date at a Williamsburg bar called Burnside because, as Ashley says, “We each assumed that the other seemed like the cool North Brooklyn type, although it turned out that neither of us lived in that part of Brooklyn.” The two quickly recovered from that initial misread, and after a few years of dating, moved into an apartment in Bed-Stuy together, spending their time traveling, backpacking—much to Ashley’s self-described “initial chagrin”—and eating and drinking their way through New York.
BROOKLYN, NY
PhillyBite

Best Places to Get Chicken Wings in New York City

NEW YORK - Whether you are looking for traditional, Korean or Southern, New Yorkers love chicken wings. They are a favorite snack for millions of Americans. In fact, Americans eat 27 billion wings annually. Here are some of the best places to get wings in New York City. Berber Street...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Thanksgiving meal prep safety tips

BABYLON, N.Y. - It's go-time in kitchens across the nation as Thanksgiving meals are being prepared. Monday there were words of caution from fire experts and doctors about the hazards of holiday cooking. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports on the dos and don'ts from Long Island. It can happen when best intentions go terribly wrong: A house burned down in North Babylon from a Thanksgiving turkey improperly fried. Fire marshals showed Gusoff the right way to deep fry a turkey, slowly lowering it into 350 degree oil. Any hotter could be risky. "It can actually auto-ignite. It can actually go on fire, spontaneously ignite," said Chief...
BABYLON, NY
queenoftheclick.com

New Hotel and Casino in Coney Island

Thor Equities shared on Instagram (here) that they have partnered with Saratoga Casino Holdings, The Chickasaw Nation, and Legends. They submitted plans for a casino and hotel in Coney Island. Do the people in Coney Island want a casino or do they want a shopping center and regular community stores?
BROOKLYN, NY
Commercial Observer

The Rent Is Too Damn High in New York — Thanks to Politicians

Our elected officials always talk about wanting to lower rents for residents of New York City. Yet, nearly every single policy decision they implement has had the exact opposite effect. Research has shown that “price controls” actually increase costs, yet rent regulations get stronger every legislative session. Economics tells us...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Exhibition showcases people and faces of the South Bronx

NEW YORK -- There's a unique exhibit on display at the Bronx Museum of the Arts called Swagger and Tenderness. As CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reports, the stars of the show are people from the neighborhood.It all started back in 1979 when local artists John Ahearn and Rigoberto Torres began casting people from the South Bronx, continuing to do so for nearly four decades.Now, more than 60 portraits are on display at the Bronx Museum of the Arts. It's the first time the artwork has been exhibited together at home for the very people represented therein. "It just gives you Bronx, it gives...
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Enter to win a holiday Christmas tree, delivered and set up

NEW YORK (PIX11) — ‘Tis the season… to make your holidays great with NYC Tree Shop.Two lucky winners will receive either a Balsam Fir Tree or a Fraser Fir Tree.The winners will also receive a tree stand, free delivery, and installation. You can enter beginning on 11/28 through 12/21.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
philanthropynewsdigest.org

SNAP enrollment fell, food pantry use rose for non-citizen New Yorkers

The use of food pantries among non-U.S. citizens in New York City increased amid Trump-era immigration rule changes, while Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) usage decreased, a report from Robin Hood finds. Released in collaboration with Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy, the report, Spotlight on Food Assistance...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
135K+
Followers
26K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy