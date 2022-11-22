ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Demonstrators call on NYCHA to improve living conditions

By Kevin Rincon
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4duNMd_0jKU0nBa00

Demonstrators call on NYCHA to improve living conditions 02:23

NEW YORK -- Lawmakers and public housing tenants gathered on the steps of City Hall on Tuesday, demanding NYCHA do more to improve living conditions throughout the city.

CBS2's Kevin Rincon heard from tenants who say they've been living without basic necessities like heat and hot water.

Living conditions inside some NYCHA apartments are unimaginable.

"It's gross. It's nasty. July, August, September, no refrigerator, no stove. I take them my receipts, they want to credit me. I'm on social security. I can't eat credit," NYCHA tenant Chanel White said.

Tenants rallied on the steps of City Hall hoping to get help. They say they've tried their best to go through the appropriate channels, but with no luck.

"If you have to deal with this every morning, that kills your spirit. It makes people not want to do. It makes people give up," NYCHA tenant Sabura Abdur said.

We've seen leaking issues before, along with mold, cracked paint and apartments without heat, hot water or gas.

NYCHA says, "These deteriorating buildings are the direct result of decades of disinvestment by all levels of government."

"It is the case that the federal, state and city governments all have underfunded NYCHA for a very long time," state Sen. Brian Kavanaugh said.

But Kavanaugh says there's simple things that can be done with the resources available that aren't being addressed.

"Due to ... poor management and neglect, they continue to live in these conditions," New York City Councilmember Carlina Rivera said.

Rivera recently toured public housing units in her district.

"[A tenant] told me she wants one thing, and it's to feel normal, for somebody to hear her," she said.

And tenants don't want to have to pack up and leave.

"Why should I go somewhere else? I pay my rent. I pay my bills. Why are they not doing anything for me? Why am I living in a lagoon?" NYCHA tenant Maribel Soto said.

Soto's home is prone to flooding.

White has had a bath tub covered in mold. Cleaning isn't enough to stop it from forming again.

"This is messing me up. Look at my hair, all my hair gone. All my hair fell off worrying, worrying, and falling out. Too scared to take a bath in my house," White said.

NYCHA says it takes about 49 days to handle non-emergency repairs, but Rivera suggests the real wait time is closer to 300 days. Meanwhile, in the last two years, wait times to have an issue heard over the phone has nearly tripled to 41 minutes.

NYCHA is requesting $40 billion for capital repairs.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Center Square

Mayor Adams vows NYPD to be spared worst of hiring freeze

(The Center Square) – As many New York City government agencies face a partial hiring freeze, Mayor Eric Adams said one that won’t be hit as hard will be the city’s police force. That’s not to say there won’t be a review for efficiencies, but in talking with reporters Tuesday, Adams drew a firm line on a possible reduction of hiring NYPD uniformed officers at the moment. “One thing we cannot ever compromise on…that’s safety,” Adams said. “I said it over and over, public safety...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Bed-Stuy Residents Are Calling for Accountability Around Dangler Mansion

Bed-Stuy community members have compiled a list of demands following the demolishment of The Jacob Dangler Mansion, reports Carib News. The list is directed towards the Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC), the New York City Department of Buildings, the Mayor’s Office, and developer Tomer Erlich. Despite repeated community organizing since...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

2 hurt in overnight fire in East Harlem

NEW YORK -- Two people were hurt overnight Saturday in a fire in East Harlem. It happened around midnight on the 4th floor of a building on Third Avenue. We're told one person was rushed to the hospital and another person was treated at the scene.There was no immediate word on their conditions. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Rev. Sharpton rips ‘latte liberals’ for opposing Mayor Adams’ crime fighting agenda in annual Thanksgiving address

The Rev. Al Sharpton used his annual Thanksgiving address Thursday to boost Mayor Adams’ public safety agenda — and blast its critics as “latte liberals.” Speaking at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem, Sharpton lauded Adams for centering his mayoralty on combating crime as well as police misconduct in the NYPD. “We want our community safe from both the cops and the robbers ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Girl, 14, struck by stray bullet outside Bronx playground, NYPD says

A14-year-old girl was shot in the leg at a Bronx playground on Thanksgiving, cops said Friday. The teen was near the basketball courts outside the New York City Housing Authority’s Edenwald Houses by the corner of Schieffelin Ave. and E. 225th St. about 2:30 p.m. Thursday when shots rang out, police said. A stray bullet hit the girl in the right leg. She was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center. ...
BRONX, NY
Commercial Observer

The Rent Is Too Damn High in New York — Thanks to Politicians

Our elected officials always talk about wanting to lower rents for residents of New York City. Yet, nearly every single policy decision they implement has had the exact opposite effect. Research has shown that “price controls” actually increase costs, yet rent regulations get stronger every legislative session. Economics tells us...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Armed robber targets Queens bodegas, smoke shops

A brazen robber has targeted smoke shops and bodegas in Astoria, College Point and Elmhurst, police said Thursday. A brazen robber has targeted smoke shops and bodegas in Astoria, College Point and Elmhurst, police said Thursday. Meet 2 college students who are in the business of …. Joe Rubino and...
QUEENS, NY
pix11.com

Bronx gas station worker shot point-blank in head

A gas station worker in the Bronx was fighting for his life Friday morning after a masked gunman shot him point-blank in the head, according to the NYPD. A gas station worker in the Bronx was fighting for his life Friday morning after a masked gunman shot him point-blank in the head, according to the NYPD.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Worker dead in Brooklyn forklift incident: NYPD

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 31-year-old man died while working in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said. He was standing on a forklift while removing a pallet of doors near Columbia and Creamer streets, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The pallet of doors fell onto him. Another man was operating the forklift at the time of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
135K+
Followers
26K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy