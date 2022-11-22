ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camilla channels Queen Elizabeth in late monarch’s sapphire tiara, jewelry

By Emily Selleck
 3 days ago

Camilla Parker Bowles is paying tribute to her late mother in law.

The wife of King Charles lll looked regal in royal blue, choosing to wear the Belgian Sapphire Tiara at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, which previously belonged to Queen Elizabeth ll.

The dazzling headwear, which was worn during Charles’ first state visit as King, also marked Camilla’s first tiara moment since her husband acceded to the throne after his mother’s death on September 8 .

The Queen Consort, 75, paired the sparkler with a royal blue lace gown designed by Bruce Oldfield as she and Charles welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the U.K.

She accessorized with the tiara’s matching necklace and bracelet, along with the blue Order of the Garter sash and the Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order star and sash.

Queen Elizabeth, who wore the stunning jewels on a trip to Singapore in 1989 and during China’s state visit to the U.K. in 2015, was gifted the pieces by her father in 1947.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZuzvF_0jKU0f7m00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01dwFU_0jKU0f7m00

King George gave the then-princess the tiara, necklace and earrings — known as the King George VI Victorian Suite — as a wedding gift.

The corresponding bracelet was added to the suite in the 1960s.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton opted for one of the late Princess Diana’s favorite tiaras .

The newly minted Princess of Wales, 40, looked dazzling at the South African state banquet in the the Lover’s Knot tiara , which she paired with a Jenny Packham gown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0scGvo_0jKU0f7m00
The visit marked King Charles’ first official state visit.
The mother of three, who was joined by husband Prince William during the state visit, also opted for Princess Diana’s South Sea pearl-and-diamond drop earrings along with a pearl bracelet that belonged to Queen Elizabeth.

Like Camilla, she completed her look with the blue Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order sash as well as the Royal Family Order of Queen Elizabeth II.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sNTNf_0jKU0f7m00
Kate Middleton dazzled in one of her late mother in law’s favorite tiaras.
Not only does the banquet mark King Charles III’s first formal state visit, but it’s the first state banquet held at Buckingham Palace since Donald and Melania Trump joined Queen Elizabeth in 2019.

