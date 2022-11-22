ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Emily Ratajkowski hangs out with DJ Orazio Rispo amid Pete Davidson romance

By Nicki Cox
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yKAY3_0jKU0dMK00

Emily Ratajkowski appears to be keeping her options open following her split from “serial cheater” Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The model, 31, received a visit from DJ Orazio Rispo Monday night, just one month after the pair were spotted locking lips.

Pics show Rispo, 35, seemingly trying to stay under the radar in a black winter jacket, hoodie and beanie as he arrived at Ratajkowski’s West Village apartment in New York City.

The twosome were last photographed together while on a date in the Big Apple in October.

Their latest hangout comes after Ratajkowski admitted she plans to date “multiple” people amid news of her budding romance with Pete Davidson.

The model and “Saturday Night Live” alum were spotted together for the first time last week while celebrating Davidson’s 29th birthday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J0LhV_0jKU0dMK00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27A3Gk_0jKU0dMK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ov4FO_0jKU0dMK00

In photos and video obtained by Page Six, the pair shared a sweet embrace after Ratajkowski arrived at Davidson’s Brooklyn pad with a special gift in-hand.

Following the PDA-packed outing, Ratajkowski took to TikTok to film herself lip-syncing an audio that stated, “I would be with multiple men, also some women as well. um, everyone’s hot but in an interesting way.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wb3Ge_0jKU0dMK00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FTNYt_0jKU0dMK00

Although the mother of one might be trying to play the field, sources told E! News last week that the “charming” comedian is already “winning over” Ratajkowski.

“It’s still very new, but they have been in nonstop communication and she just went out with him to celebrate his birthday and wanted to make him feel special,” an insider told the outlet.

“It’s a chill relationship so far,” they continued. “There’s no pressure to make it exclusive, but she really likes him.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B9vOR_0jKU0dMK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GhzTr_0jKU0dMK00

Aside from Davidson and the DJ, Ratajkoswki was also linked to Brad Pitt earlier this year after sources told Page Six the pair went out “a few” times.

She split from Bear-McClard in July after nearly four years of marriage. The former couple share 1-year-old son Sylvester.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Getting Cozy? Brad Pitt Spotted With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines de Ramon

Moving on? Brad Pitt was spotted at a Los Angeles concert with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife Ines de Ramon nearly two months after the former spouses called it quits. The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the fitness coach, 29, attended a Bono show at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, November 13. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the twosome meeting up with a group of famous pals outside the venue, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. Pitt and de Ramon kept close, with the Fight Club star pulling her into a hug at one point as they walked.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Elle

Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson Were Photographed Hugging Amid Dating Reports

It didn't take long for paparazzi to capture the first shots of Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson's new alleged romance. Ratajkowski and Davidson appeared hugging in photos taken of the two out in New York City last night. According to TMZ, Davidson drove to Ratajkowski's West Village apartment to pick her up in his car but left when he spotted paparazzi there. Ratajkowski instead took a rideshare to Brooklyn, where they were photographed meeting in a building there, potentially Davidson's place, TMZ noted.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital

The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
The Independent

Martha Stewart confesses that she ‘melts’ when looking at photos of Brad Pitt

Martha Stewart poked fun at her crush on Brad Pitt and shared that she “melts” whenever she looks at photos of him.The 81-year-old chef gushed over Pitt during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday. When the TV host asked Stewart if there was a celebrity that she’d feel “star-stuck” around, she mentioned and praised the Fight Club star.“Well if I could meet, I was asked this question once, I’ve been sort of fascinated with this very handsome young boy on Instagram,” she said. “It’s called Brad Pitt fan club.”She went on to explain her...
The Independent

Pete Davidson reveals ‘excuse’ Kim Kardashian gave when he asked for her number

Pete Davidson revealed the “excuse” that Kim Kardashian used the first time that he asked her for number. The 28-year-old comedian made his first appearance on The Kardashians during this week’s newest episode, which was filmed in May. While he’s not dating Kardashian anymore, the episode still featured them getting ready for and walking the red carpet at the Met Gala.As the duo were in their New York City hotel room, Davidson brought up how at the last Met Gala, in September 2021, he’d asked the reality star for her number. He said that she gave him “an excuse”...
OK! Magazine

Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'

Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
msn.com

The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob

The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
Fox News

Jimmy Kimmel says he lost at least half his fan base over anti-Trump jokes

Jimmy Kimmel this week said that he has lost at least half of his fanbase due to his anti-Trump jokes on his late-night show. "I have lost half of my fans — maybe more than that," the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host said on Stitcher's "Naked Lunch" podcast Thursday, adding that "10 years ago among Republicans I was the most popular talk show host," according to research.
Page Six

Page Six

157K+
Followers
18K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy