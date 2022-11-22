Emily Ratajkowski hangs out with DJ Orazio Rispo amid Pete Davidson romance

Emily Ratajkowski appears to be keeping her options open following her split from “serial cheater” Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The model, 31, received a visit from DJ Orazio Rispo Monday night, just one month after the pair were spotted locking lips.

Pics show Rispo, 35, seemingly trying to stay under the radar in a black winter jacket, hoodie and beanie as he arrived at Ratajkowski’s West Village apartment in New York City.

The twosome were last photographed together while on a date in the Big Apple in October.

Their latest hangout comes after Ratajkowski admitted she plans to date “multiple” people amid news of her budding romance with Pete Davidson.

The model and “Saturday Night Live” alum were spotted together for the first time last week while celebrating Davidson’s 29th birthday.

In photos and video obtained by Page Six, the pair shared a sweet embrace after Ratajkowski arrived at Davidson’s Brooklyn pad with a special gift in-hand.

Following the PDA-packed outing, Ratajkowski took to TikTok to film herself lip-syncing an audio that stated, “I would be with multiple men, also some women as well. um, everyone’s hot but in an interesting way.”

Although the mother of one might be trying to play the field, sources told E! News last week that the “charming” comedian is already “winning over” Ratajkowski.

“It’s still very new, but they have been in nonstop communication and she just went out with him to celebrate his birthday and wanted to make him feel special,” an insider told the outlet.

“It’s a chill relationship so far,” they continued. “There’s no pressure to make it exclusive, but she really likes him.”

Aside from Davidson and the DJ, Ratajkoswki was also linked to Brad Pitt earlier this year after sources told Page Six the pair went out “a few” times.

She split from Bear-McClard in July after nearly four years of marriage. The former couple share 1-year-old son Sylvester.