WKRC
Ohio mom sentenced after faking daughter's terminal illness for money
CANTON, Ohio (WKRC) - An Ohio mother who lied about her daughter having a terminal illness for money was sentenced on Thursday. A judge sentenced Lindsey Abbuhl to four to six years in prison. She is also being ordered to pay $8,529.90 in restitution to the theft victims. In February...
WKRC
Juvenile injured in Mt. Healthy shooting
MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Mt. Healthy Thursday. Officers were called to the scene at Compton Road and Elizabeth Street around 7 p.m. They found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital. There is no word...
WKRC
$50 turns into $1 million prize for woman who played new Kentucky Lottery scratch-off
GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A $50 investment into a lottery ticket made a Dry Ridge woman a $1 million winner. The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, was cashing in one lottery ticket at the Crittenden Fastlane and used those winnings to buy another. "After I won thirty dollars...
WKRC
ATF offering reward for suspect who fired shots into Hamilton County prosecutor's home
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Green Township Police Department, are asking for helping looking for a shooting suspect. According to a press release, just before midnight on Nov. 17, the suspect fired shots into a residence. That residence apparently belongs to a...
WKRC
Local man making T-shirts for hurricane relief hits delays due to COVID, strong response
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – A local man who started selling T-shirts to raise money for relief efforts in southwestern Florida following Hurricane Ian says he has been delayed in getting some of his orders out because of COVID-19, and the overall strong response to his efforts. Andy Dumond started printing...
WKRC
East Central runs all over New Prairie for IHSAA 4A state football title
INDIANAPOLIS (WKRC) - East Central scored on their first four possessions en route to the third IHSAA title in program history, a convincing 37-7 victory over New Prairie on Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. It's the first-ever championship for head coach Jake Meiners and the first for the...
