Ohio State

WKRC

Juvenile injured in Mt. Healthy shooting

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Mt. Healthy Thursday. Officers were called to the scene at Compton Road and Elizabeth Street around 7 p.m. They found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital. There is no word...
MOUNT HEALTHY, OH

