ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Here Are All of Charli D’Amelio’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Performances

By Rania Aniftos
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Charli D’Amelio and her Dancing With the Stars partner Mark Ballas were crowned the season 31 champions of the dance competition show, beating fellow final four contestants Shangela, Wayne Brady and Gabby Windey.

“I think for me, I really just gave everything I had to this journey and I got so much out of it, whether it’s confidence in my dancing, new friends, you know, memories that I’ll remember forever,” D’Amelio told Good Morning America on Tuesday (Nov. 22), the morning after winning.

Since season 31 kicked off on Disney+ in September, and throughout the past two months, the 18-year-old TikTok superstar and her pro dancer partner delivered some jaw-dropping performances, nailing ballroom dances from the Cha Cha and Argentine Tango to the Jive and Foxtrot.

If you missed out on the season, or if you want to relive D’Amelio’s champion season, we’ve compiled all of her Dancing With the Stars season 31 performances. See them below.

Week 1 – Cha Cha – “Savage” (Megan Thee Stallion)

Week 2 – Quick Step – “Bossa Nova Baby” (Elvis Presley)

Week 3 – Rumba – “No Time to Die” (Billie Eilish)

Week 4 – Jazz – Simpsons Theme

Week 5 – Contemporary – “When the Party’s Over” (Lewis Capaldi’s Cover)

Week 5 – The Jive – “You Make My Dreams” (Hall & Oates)

Week 6 – The Foxtrot – “Fever” (Peggy Lee)

Week 7 – Argentine Tango – “Tanguera” (Mariano Mores)

Week 8 – Tango – “Song 2” (Blur)

Week 9 – Viennese Waltz – “Glimpse of Us” (Joji)

Week 9 – Paso Doble – “España Cani” (Pascual Marquina Narro)

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Watch North West and Lizzo Nail the TikTok ‘Get Sturdy’ Dance Backstage at Singer’s Show

Membership has its privileges. Especially when you’re part of Klub Kardashian. That might explain how Kim Kardashian and Ye‘s daughter North West, 9, got a special audience with Lizzo at the singer/rapper’s final Special Tour stop on Saturday at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Related Lizzo Welcomes Cardi B, Missy Elliott to the Stage in Los Angeles 11/22/2022 Not only did North seemingly get some premium seats for the gig — sharing footage from the show on her TikTok, on which the tween can be heard shouting, “Lizzo!” — but she also got a backstage audience with the Twerk Queen. In another video...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Billboard

Camila Cabello Pokes Fun at Her Viral ‘Quismois’ Meme on TikTok: Watch

‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house, not a creature was stirring — not even a “quiz mouse.” Camila Cabello has been going viral for the, well, untraditional way she pronounced the word “Christmas” in her cover of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” and now she’s joining in on the fun. Cabello posted a TikTok Monday night (Nov. 21), making fun of herself by acting out a hilarious skit. In one frame, she plays her own voice coach, and tells herself: “We’re just going to practice some phrasing.” “I’ll be home for Christmas,” she sings, before asking the...
Billboard

Here Are All the Holiday Specials for Music Fans This Season

‘Tis the season for chestnuts by the fire, snowy winter nights, family gatherings and, of course, festive TV specials. Whether it’s hanging out on the couch in the house you grew up in or cozying up with a cup of hot cocoa on a chill night at home alone, we at Billboard have compiled all the holly, jolly musical holiday specials lined up to air this season. From parades and Disney events to big holiday shows put on by major stars like Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus and more, music fans have an endless number of festive entertainment to enjoy this winter. See...
Billboard

What Was Your Favorite AMAs Performance? Vote!

The 2022 American Music Awards celebrated the biggest music of the year at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Sunday night (Nov. 20), and as usual, the night included a bunch of star-studded performances. From P!nk, Carrie Underwood and Anitta to Imagine Dragons, JID, Stevie Wonder, Dove Cameron and Yola, the AMAs had a number of surprise appearances and onstage collaborations. After Lionel Richie was honored with the Icon Award, Stevie Wonder and Charlie Puth teamed up to honor his career with a mash-up of his hits. The ceremony also featured a tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John. P!nk took the stage to perform Newton-John’s 1978 Grease classic “Hopelessly Devoted to You.” We want to know which AMAs performance was your favorite. Let us know by voting below. More from BillboardTaylor Swift Ticketing Mess Could Drive Political EngagementBob Dylan Publisher Sorry, Offering Refunds for $600 Books With Replica AutographsCuban Singer-Songwriter Pablo Milanes Dies at 79
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Kique Impresses With Cover of Stevie Wonder’s ‘Superstition’ on ‘The Voice’

One does not simply walk into The Voice and perform Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition”. Kique did. The teenage Miami native shone during the Live Top 13 Performances, with a rendition of Wonder’s funk classic. During NBC’s singing competition, Kique has been described as a “unique” talent, and he showed again on Monday night (Nov. 21) why he’s been showered with praise. Kique (real name Robert “Kique” Gomez) has a knack for taking a popular song, and putting his own twist on it. Earlier, the 19-year-old Team Gwen artist got through a three-way Knockout Round with a performance of another funky classic, OutKast’s “Hey Ya!” Kique was...
Billboard

Jenna Ortega Dishes About ‘Wednesday‘ to Former Co-Star Olivia Rodrigo

Jenna Ortega sat down with her former Bizaardvark co-star Olivia Rodrigo to discuss her role as Wednesday Addams in the new Netflix series Wednesday in a new interview. Chatting for the newest issue of The Face magazine, Ortega described working with director Tim Burton on Netflix’s upcoming Addams Family spin-off as both “incredible” and “very intense and meticulous.” “I didn’t really know what to expect and every time I’d spoken to him prior… he’s a man of very few words,” she said. “He’d never done TV before and I was like, ‘What’s our schedule going to look like? What scenes are getting pushed...
Billboard

MasterClass Brings Back 2-for-1 Offer: Here Are 11 Musical Courses to Take From Mariah Carey, John Legend & More

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. MasterClass is known for its highly rated online courses taught by some of the most talented creatives out there, including plenty of musicians with pricing usually starting at $15/month (billed annually) for an individual membership. With the holidays right around the corner, MasterClass brought back its popular two-for-one deal for Black Friday, which gets you two unlimited MasterClass annual memberships for the price of one. The “buy one, get...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Billboard

Kelly Rowland Says Chris Brown ‘Deserves Grace’ After He Was Booed at AMAs

Kelly Rowland shut down a round of booing aimed at Chris Brown Sunday night (Nov. 20) when she accepted an American Music Award on his behalf — and now, she’s defending him once again. When the 41-year-old Destiny’s Child star was asked after the show whether Brown, who violently assaulted Rihanna in 2009, deserved forgiveness for his past actions, she insisted that “everybody deserves grace.” “I believe that grace is very real, and we all need a dose of it,” Rowland told TMZ in a video published Tuesday (Nov. 22). “Before we point fingers at anybody, we should realize how grateful...
Billboard

12 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances You Probably Forgot

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been an iconic holiday event for more than 90 years, and in recent memory, it has brought some of music’s shining stars and up-and-coming acts along for the float- and balloon-filled ride. Ahead of the 2022 parade, which features Gloria Estefan, Fitz & the Tantrums, Ziggy Marley, Joss Stone, Jordin Sparks and Betty Who, take a trip down memory lane with some big-name artists who (you may have forgotten) once graced a Thanksgiving float. Hilary Duff, 2003 Taking a “retro ride” on a ’50s-themed diner float, then-16-year-old Duff (nearing the end of her Lizzie McGuire days) sang her classic...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

Offset Posts Touching Tribute to Takeoff: ‘Missing Everything Bout You’

On Thanksgiving Eve eve, Offset counted the things he’s thankful for, but also something he’s missing: his cousin and late Migos bandmate Takeoff. “Missing everything bout you specially that smile,” Offset wrote on Tuesday (Nov. 22) in a post that featured an image of a slyly smiling Takeoff. Related Wayne Brady Mourns Takeoff, Club Q Shooting Victims at 2022 AMAs, Calls for 'End to Senseless Gun… 11/23/2022 The post came as police still have not named a suspect (or suspects) in the early-morning Nov. 1 killing of Takeoff (born Kirsnick Khari Ball), 28, who was shot outside a downtown Houston bowling alley in an...
HOUSTON, TX
Billboard

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo & Camila Cabello Perform ‘Liar’ Together in Los Angeles

Jisoo shared the stage with special guest Camila Cabello at BLACKPINK‘s concert in Los Angeles Saturday night (Nov. 19). Jisoo and Camila sang “Liar,” a song off of Cabello’s Romance album that peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2019. Cabello wore a custom BLACKPINK outfit for the occasion at Banc of California Stadium. On BLACKPINK’s Born Pink World Tour, Jisoo has been performing “Liar” for her part of the solo act of the show. Related BLACKPINK 'Shut Down' Newark's Prudential Center With 'Born Pink' Hits & Beloved K-Pop Classics 11/21/2022 Jisoo shared a snapshot of the two together on Saturday in an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Run-DMC Perform ‘Christmas in Hollis’ for First Time in 2 Decades for Disney Holiday Special: Exclusive Video

‘Tis the season, and The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration is returning to ABC this Sunday (Nov. 27). The Derek and Julianne Hough-hosted event is jam-packed with incredible performances from artists of all genres. In a special moment during the night, Run-DMC will perform “Christmas in Hollis” for the first time in nearly two decades, as seen in the exclusive Billboard clip below. The group is introduced by fellow performers The Black Eyed Peas, who will take the stage to deliver renditions of “A Cold Christmas” and “I Gotta Feeling.” Becky G, Chloe Flower, Ne-Yo, David Foster with Katharine McPhee,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Billboard

Samsung NXT 2.0 Contestants Put Their Twist On A Dance Floor Anthem For Challenge One

Samsung and Billboard’s NXT 2.0 singing competition has begun and the 12 contestants are off to a smooth start, with the same song challenge, courtesy of BTS. For the first round of the singing face-off, the dozen were tasked with putting their own spin on the K-pop group’s 2021 dance floor anthem, “Butter,” using their Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Buds2 Pro . While some utilized the original instrumental and added their own vocal styling, others gave the hit a genre facelift, churning out house, reggaeton and pop/rock makeovers. The contestants were ranked on a specialty Billboard chart, which will update...
Billboard

Annie Lennox Offering Rare Items From Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile For Charity Auction

Annie Lennox has pulled together a group of the world’s most iconic female artists for an international auction to support her charity’s work to economically empower and end violence against women and girls. The event from The Circle charitable organization will take place during the upcoming Global 16 Days of Activism and feature one-of-a-kind signed and handwritten lyrics from Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Lennox, Alicia Keys and Angelique Kidjo. Related The Rock Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Ceremony: 10 Best Moments 11/22/2022 The lyrics will be offered to the highest bidders and through sweepstakes draws for a $10 entry fee (or the equivalent...
Billboard

Zayn Posts Cryptic Jimi Hendrix ‘Angel’ Collaboration Tease

Of all the former One Direction members, Zayn has definitely forged the most unpredictable path. After becoming the first 1Der to leave the group, Zayn bounced from his debut R&B-leaning Hot 100 No. 1 “Pillowtalk” to a sultry Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack collab with Taylor Swift (“I Don’t Wanna to Live Forever”), as well as songs with Sia, Nicki Minaj and Zhavia Ward — the latter a cover version of “A Whole New World” from the 2019 Aladdin reboot. Related Gigi Hadid Tags Zayn in Sweet Birthday Post for Their Daughter Khai 11/22/2022 He’s hopscotched from R&B to pop, old school hip-hop and even...
Billboard

Latin Artist on the Rise: How Singer-Songwriter GALE Is Turning Her ‘Superpower’ Into a Fruitful Career

When GALE wrote her first song at age seven, she thought she might be a superhero. Titled “Amor Sincero,” the salsa track was dedicated to a boy who didn’t like her back. “When I finished writing it, I was like, ‘Wait, did I just create something that didn’t exist just by using a melody and chords?'” she recalls. “I thought I had a superpower. Since then, I’ve just kept going.” Related Latin Artist on the Rise: How Understanding His Sound Earned Lasso His First Billboard Hit 11/24/2022 Expressing herself through music came easily to the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter, who grew up surrounded by...
Billboard

Brandy Returning as Cinderella for ‘Descendants’ Spinoff ‘The Pocketwatch’

Impossible things are (still) happening every day! Brandy is officially stepping back into her glass slippers as Cinderella for the upcoming Descendants spinoff, The Pocketwatch. The movie musical is being developed for Disney+ and will exist in the same universe as the Descendants trilogy, which aired on the Disney Channel from 2015 to 2019. The Pocketwatch will tell the story of Red, the daughter of the Queen of Hearts and Chloe, the daughter of Cinderella and Prince Charming. According to a report by Variety, the two girls “cross paths at a momentous celebration in the kingdom of Auradon when unexpected chaos...
Billboard

Hear Exclusive Seismic Dance Event 2022 Sets From Fatboy Slim, LP Giobbi, Chloé Caillet & Sama’ Abdulhadi

Earlier this month 5,000 dance fans gathered at Austin’s Seismic Dance Event to do what dance fans to best — dance. Held at The Concourse Project, a 7-acre venue holding three stages, 2022 marked the fifth year for the boutique festival, which launched in Austin in 2018 and has since become a destination for global house and techno acts. “We want to deliver the big festival experience with an intimate vibe,” Seismic co-founder Andrew Parsons, who produces the event alongside his wife Kelly Gray, told Billboard in 2019. “We aren’t trying to sell 20,000 tickets, because that’s not the goal. We...
AUSTIN, TX
Billboard

Joe Jonas Says His New Movie ‘Devotion‘ Put the ‘Pressure’ on Him as an Actor

Joe Jonas opened up in a new interview on Tuesday (Nov. 22) about what it was like tackling his big screen acting debut in the new war drama Devotion. “Yeah, there were nerves that would come into play here and there, but it’s good to feel something like that again,” the Jonas Brothers singer told Entertainment Weekly of his experience on the set of the Korean War epic. “It’s been a while since I was putting myself in rooms where you’re like, ‘Oh, okay, I’ve got to show up, I’ve got to show my worth in this, and the pressure is...
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy