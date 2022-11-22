Read full article on original website
iredellfreenews.com
EnergyUnited awards $46,000 to 43 N.C. teachers for creative classroom projects
EnergyUnited has awarded more than $46,000 to 43 North Carolina teachers through the NC Bright Ideas education grant program. Teachers in Alexander, Catawba, Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Mecklenburg, Rockingham, Stokes and Wilkes counties are receiving grants ranging from $200 to $2,000 to support creative classroom projects. “Education is the...
WLOS.com
Gov. Youngkin responds to proposed Virginia school history standards backlash
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Virginia's governor says his administration acknowledges "omissions and mistakes" in their proposal for changes in history standards for public schools. "We are going to continue this journey together to make sure that we have the best curriculum in America," said Gov. Glenn Youngkin. These comments...
Where is the North Carolina’s $5.4 billion in North Carolina’s American Rescue Plan Act funding going?
To conclude its ARPA reporting project, CPP looks into how other ARPA funds, the $5.4 billion distributed directly to the state, is being spen
WLOS.com
Henderson County on path to defy state, start school year earlier than law allows
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than a dozen North Carolina county school boards are considering breaking the law over an issue with the state’s mandatory school year calendars. This week, the Henderson County Public Schools Board of Education voted to move forward with efforts to join school districts in rejecting Raleigh’s mandates.
North Carolina Gov. Cooper appoints new team to review leadership in the UNC system
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – At least three people with connections to the Piedmont Triad have been named by Gov. Roy Cooper to a commission to study the governance of the public universities in North Carolina. Cooper announced on Wednesday he had established the 14-person commission through an executive order to look at how public schools […]
wcu.edu
Jackson County couple receives award in recognition of service to WCU, mountain region
She’s “just a girl who can’t say no.” He’s just a guy whose love for theater once led to a supporting role in a Western Carolina University production of the beloved Broadway musical that spawned that classic song lyric. She’s Connie Haire, a career educator...
NC tied for most protests and threats against drag events, advocacy group says
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Families at a drag story hour event in Union County earlier this year expected all eyes to be on the drag queens. Instead, the focus shifted to demonstrators protesting the event. “We didn’t start receiving any backlash, actually, until this year we received some when...
WLOS.com
AdventHealth Asheville: Battle to bring more hospital beds to Buncombe has been decided
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The battle to bring more hospital beds to the mountains has been decided. A spokesperson for AdventHealth Hendersonville said Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, the hospital received notification from state health officials that its Certificate of Need application had been approved, meaning the hospital has been awarded the opportunity to fill the need for 67 more acute care beds in the Buncombe-Madison-Yancey-Graham service area that was identified in the state's 2022 Medical Facilities Plan.
mynews13.com
Inflation and supply chain impacting North Carolina's cotton industry
HOKE COUNTY, N.C. — Cotton farmers across the United States are busy harvesting now. And North Carolina is the seventh-largest producer of cotton in the country. While practices in the industry have gotten faster, farmers are still facing issues from inflation to labor shortages. What You Need To Know.
greenvillejournal.com
Two Greenville children win top prizes in Omni Grove Park Inn’s Gingerbread House Competition
The Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville announced Nov. 22 that Ella and Maisy Frahler of Greenville won top prizes in the 30th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition. Ella Frahler’s “Workbench of a Sewing Elf” won third place in the Youth category, while Maisy Frahler’s “Christmas Morning Paper Dolls” won first place in the Child category.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Workers Laid Off In A Text Message
Some North Carolina workers woke up to a text earlier this week telling them their company laid them off. According to a story from WCNC, United Furniture Industries sent a text asking employees not to report to work on Tuesday, November 22. The text asked over-the-road drivers to return equipment, inventory and documents to company locations in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Verona, MS or Victorville, CA. The message went on to say they could expect more information the following day. On Tuesday, the message informed employees of the termination effective immediately. The lay off also ended benefits with no COBRA provision. You can read the entire message here. Of course, there’s never a good time or a good way to find out you’re jobless. However, I can’t imagine a worse time or way to find out either.
Homebuilder Action 9′s been investigating in danger of losing license
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina’s Licensing Board for General Contractors says it has “several active complaint files opened against” Aaron Guess and his company, Story Homes. The board plans to hear the cases next month and says it could revoke Guess’ license. Multiple people who...
North Carolina gas prices to increase in 2023, state officials say
CHARLOTTE — North Carolinians can expect a rise in gas prices this new year, according to the North Carolina Department of Revenue. Gas prices and alternative fuel tax rates will increase statewide from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents per gallon in 2023, the NCDOR said. The gas tax rate is calculated by using the gas tax rate of the year before, multiplied by a percentage. The percentage is 100 plus or minus the sum of the change in the state’s population percentage.
Hundreds of gas pumps out of compliance in NC; costing consumers
One place you may unknowingly be paying more is at the gas pump--and the reason why has nothing to do with the price per gallon.
President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian
COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster. The announcement allows […]
WLOS.com
Where are the workers? Survey shines light on reasons keeping people from the workforce
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — According to recent data from NCWorks, North Carolina’s primary source for worker/employment data, there are now more jobs than there are available workers to fill them. The gap between available jobs and workers has raised a critical question for employers and those looking...
WLOS.com
'Tri-demic' infection rates fall across WNC, but physicians warn viruses still circulating
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As many families return to their Thanksgiving rituals, physicians warn it could stress healthcare systems in the coming weeks. While cases of RSV, influenza, and COVID-19 are trending downward across North Carolina's mountain counties, the viruses and others are still making plenty of people sick.
carolinajournal.com
Two more NC business incentive packages fall through
Ongoing trend continues of companies not living up to their economic promises to North Carolina despite JDIG incentives. Two companies had their incentives packages terminated Tuesday by the North Carolina Economic Investment Committee for failure to follow through on job commitments. Conduent, a spin-off of Xerox and S&D Coffee, blame...
'This virus is very, very lethal' | NC wildlife officials share how to protect flocks after bird flu is confirmed in Charlotte region
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina wildlife officials ask bird owners in the Charlotte region to be on high alert since a particularly concerning strain of bird flu has now been detected in the area. Friday, the state confirmed the first case of highly pathogenic avian flu in a...
biltmorebeacon.com
Licensed Clinical Social Worker Joins Psychiatry Team
HENDERSONVILLE – Rachel Bloomer, a licensed clinical social worker, has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Psychiatry at Medical Office Building in Hendersonville. Bloomer provides individualized, outpatient therapy. Bloomer earned her bachelor’s degree in recreation and education from the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexcio, and her master of...
Comments / 1