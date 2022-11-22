ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

EnergyUnited awards $46,000 to 43 N.C. teachers for creative classroom projects

EnergyUnited has awarded more than $46,000 to 43 North Carolina teachers through the NC Bright Ideas education grant program. Teachers in Alexander, Catawba, Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Mecklenburg, Rockingham, Stokes and Wilkes counties are receiving grants ranging from $200 to $2,000 to support creative classroom projects. “Education is the...
AdventHealth Asheville: Battle to bring more hospital beds to Buncombe has been decided

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The battle to bring more hospital beds to the mountains has been decided. A spokesperson for AdventHealth Hendersonville said Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, the hospital received notification from state health officials that its Certificate of Need application had been approved, meaning the hospital has been awarded the opportunity to fill the need for 67 more acute care beds in the Buncombe-Madison-Yancey-Graham service area that was identified in the state's 2022 Medical Facilities Plan.
Inflation and supply chain impacting North Carolina's cotton industry

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. — Cotton farmers across the United States are busy harvesting now. And North Carolina is the seventh-largest producer of cotton in the country. While practices in the industry have gotten faster, farmers are still facing issues from inflation to labor shortages. What You Need To Know.
Two Greenville children win top prizes in Omni Grove Park Inn’s Gingerbread House Competition

The Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville announced Nov. 22 that Ella and Maisy Frahler of Greenville won top prizes in the 30th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition. Ella Frahler’s “Workbench of a Sewing Elf” won third place in the Youth category, while Maisy Frahler’s “Christmas Morning Paper Dolls” won first place in the Child category.
North Carolina Workers Laid Off In A Text Message

Some North Carolina workers woke up to a text earlier this week telling them their company laid them off. According to a story from WCNC, United Furniture Industries sent a text asking employees not to report to work on Tuesday, November 22. The text asked over-the-road drivers to return equipment, inventory and documents to company locations in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Verona, MS or Victorville, CA. The message went on to say they could expect more information the following day. On Tuesday, the message informed employees of the termination effective immediately. The lay off also ended benefits with no COBRA provision. You can read the entire message here. Of course, there’s never a good time or a good way to find out you’re jobless. However, I can’t imagine a worse time or way to find out either.
North Carolina gas prices to increase in 2023, state officials say

CHARLOTTE — North Carolinians can expect a rise in gas prices this new year, according to the North Carolina Department of Revenue. Gas prices and alternative fuel tax rates will increase statewide from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents per gallon in 2023, the NCDOR said. The gas tax rate is calculated by using the gas tax rate of the year before, multiplied by a percentage. The percentage is 100 plus or minus the sum of the change in the state’s population percentage.
President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian

COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster. The announcement allows […]
Two more NC business incentive packages fall through

Ongoing trend continues of companies not living up to their economic promises to North Carolina despite JDIG incentives. Two companies had their incentives packages terminated Tuesday by the North Carolina Economic Investment Committee for failure to follow through on job commitments. Conduent, a spin-off of Xerox and S&D Coffee, blame...
Licensed Clinical Social Worker Joins Psychiatry Team

HENDERSONVILLE – Rachel Bloomer, a licensed clinical social worker, has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Psychiatry at Medical Office Building in Hendersonville. Bloomer provides individualized, outpatient therapy. Bloomer earned her bachelor’s degree in recreation and education from the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexcio, and her master of...
