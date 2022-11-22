Read full article on original website
Michigan health officials update RSV infections
(The Center Square) – Respiratory syncytial virus cases in Michigan may have peaked, according to state health experts. However, they also warn hospitals continue to experience pediatric bed shortages and advise parents to seek initial care for their children at urgent care facilities or primary care doctors before resorting to emergency room visits. The Michigan Health and Hospital Association and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services cite data from...
Home title problems leave some Detroit families who need debt help in tough spot
Tenai Leali wants to pass down her grandparents’ home — the one she’s living in now — to her own children. The three-bedroom bungalow on the west side of Detroit is full of family memories, like opening up gifts at midnight on Christmas and Thanksgiving dinners that continue to this day. When her grandmother died a few years ago, Leali decided to stay in the home.
Farmington Hills woman had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city.
Kidney donation saved Michigan woman's life, giving her new reason to celebrate Thanksgiving
(FOX 2) - When Dayja Foster was 16 years old, she came down with what she thought was the flu. But while her friends were thinking of prom and getting a driver's license, Foster was thinking about survival after learning she had end-stage renal failure - her kidneys had stopped working.
Michigan reports 8,933 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since last week
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports confirmed and probable cases averaged 1,276 per day over the past week.
Michigan reports a large drop in COVID-19 cases, but a doubling of deaths
Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services is reporting a puzzling set of numbers as they track COVID-19 impacts this week. The health department says Michigan’s COVID-19 cases are continuing to fall, but COVID-related deaths are climbing. In the latest data, state officials say they saw a 30%...
25 Michigan hospitals earned lower safety grades in 2022. How did yours score?
Michigan hospitals scored slightly worse on the latest safety report card from The Leapfrog Group, with fewer “A’s” and more “C’s” than previous iterations of the bi-annual assessment. Among 81 of the state’s hospitals, 25 received an overall “A” grade, 28 received a “B”...
Michigan sees COVID deaths climb despite reported case decline
Michigan’s reported COVID-19 cases per day average has dipped below 1,000 for the first time in seven months, while the state’s latest data update indicated an increase in coronavirus deaths. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the state reported 8,933 new cases and 275 new deaths via its weekly coronavirus...
Law enforcement warn of consequences hoax threats carry
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – It seems almost every day in recent weeks, we hear about threats disrupting classes and shutting down schools. Law enforcement in Oakland County investigates one to five threats a day. Each one carries serious consequences.Attorney Corey Silverstein stood beside kids who've bluffed on social media or scrawled on walls they're looking do alleged violence at school."Nowadays, we're seeing these threats coming in from 11-year-olds and such. These are not developed minds; these are not mature minds that know what's going on that they fully grasp what they're doing when they say it," Silverstein said. Most of...
'Biggest bar night of the year' underway but police caution to enjoy responsibly
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Thanksgiving break is here, which of course means Wednesday night's reputation as the 'biggest bar night of the year.'. "Lots of good beer I guess is one of the pretty good traditions before Thanksgiving," said Melissa Petracaj. Just one of the trimmings before the turkey during...
4 from Detroit, Northville, Sterling Heights charged in 500,000-pill telehealth opioid scheme
DETROIT – Three pain clinic operators from Detroit and Northville and a patient recruiter from Sterling Heights have been charged in a scheme to schedule telehealth visits and prescribe more than 500,000 opioids in exchange for cash payments. Angelo Foster, 33, of Detroit; Brandy King, 33, of Detroit; and...
Michigan woman has a special reason for celebrating Thanksgiving every year
Dayja Foster thought she just had the flu or a cold when she was 16 years old. A visit to the emergency room yielded far scarier results: kidney failure. It wasn't until Thanksgiving when she received a transplant, giving her a new reason to celebrate the holiday.
Elderly woman dead after blaze tears through Southfield home
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 91-year-old woman perished in a house fire in Southfield early Thanksgiving Day after a blaze tore through the structure. Southfield Fire Chief Johnny Menifee said multiple stations responded to the blaze, which was reported at 29000 Leemoor Road Thursday morning. When they arrived, they...
Here's what you need to know to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning in your home
In the past week, two families suffered tragedy in metro Detroit from carbon monoxide poisoning. One claimed the lives of a couple in their 70s in Rochester Hills.
Five takeaways from Wayne County Jail's new data drop
Wayne County Jail, the largest county jail system in Michigan, is working to make its data on incarcerated people more transparent. A dashboard, started at the end of 2018 under the late Sheriff Benny Napoleon, launched earlier this month, detailing bookings, jail populations, releases, and more. It will be updated daily.
91-year-old woman dies in Southfield house fire
Southfield — A 91-year-old woman died in a fire Thursday in her Southfield home, authorities said. Fire chief Johnny Menifee said firefighters dispatched to the 29000 block of Leemoor Drive at 10:48 a.m. found the home engulfed in flames. "The home was fully involved, with 30-40 foot flames coming...
Hole in Miller Road Bridge shuts down traffic Friday
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Motorists were not prepared Friday to have one of the main arteries near South Dearborn and the Ford River Rouge Complex cut off. “I’m lost. I don’t know where to go,” said a Canadian man who only identified himself by his first name.
Head-on car collision claims 2 lives in Plymouth
Two motorists died early Thursday after one vehicle driving the wrong way on a highway in Plymouth Township crashed head-on into another vehicle, according to Michigan State Police. State police said on its official Twitter account that its metro Detroit communications center started to receive calls early Thursday about a...
Detroit family officially adopts daughter on Adoption Day
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Monique Jackson, who has raised 3-year-old Kensington since she was an infant, is now officially her mom after an adoption celebration on Adoption Day. It started when the biological mother, a friend of the family, contacted Monique. "She reached out to me while she was pregnant....
Man fatally shot on I-96 Service Drive on Detroit's west side
Detroit — A man in his 20's was fatally shot in a car chase on the city's west side, police said. The shooting occurred at 7:30 p.m. in the area of westbound Interstate 96 Service Drive and Vaughn. The driver of a green Dodge Charger was fatally shot, police said.
