lawrencekstimes.com

Van Go to kick off annual Adornment Holiday Art Show and Sale

Van Go will kick off its annual Adornment Holiday Art Show and Sale with an opening night event this Saturday to introduce works created by young artists. Adornment showcases artwork by Van Go apprentice artists and allows the young artists the opportunity to sell their pieces. Each fall, the artists create smaller-scale works of art to fill the Adornment show, according to Van Go’s website.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence Maker’s Market Holiday Pop Up this weekend offers vintage items, handmade goods by local vendors

Community members can shop local for holiday goods this weekend at Lawrence Maker’s Market Holiday Pop Up in downtown Lawrence. The pop-up shop will be aptly held this weekend on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. It will include “handmade goods and vintage finds from local vendors, festive holiday drinks, food, music and more,” according to its Facebook event page.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Santa rescued from Weaver’s rooftop yet again; Lawrence townspeople rejoice

Much to the relief of concerned Lawrencians, Santa Claus was rescued from a department store rooftop Friday following the kickoff celebration of the holiday season in downtown Lawrence. Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical firefighters came to the rescue when Santa, somehow inevitably, once again found himself trapped on the roof of...
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence Lights drive-thru holiday display and fundraiser to return

The fields at the Youth Sports Complex have been transformed into a whimsical wonderland. Lawrence Lights – Making Spirits Bright is returning for its second year starting Friday. From 6 to 9 p.m. nightly, the drive-thru holiday exhibit at 4911 W. 27th St. will feature nearly 40 lighted stations...
LAWRENCE, KS
flatlandkc.org

The (R)evolution of the ‘Soft Black Girl’

Cia Michelle stood resolute on stage, boldly declaring “here lies the body of a strong Black girl” next to an empty casket. The audience watching the unorthodox musical responded as instructed, with a resounding “may she rest in peace.”. When Michelle performed this musical take on a...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

Topekans gather for annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Some Topekans spent the day serving others in the community by preparing and providing a hot meal. Volunteers served their neighbors with the annual community Thanksgiving Dinner. The community feast delivers meals and opens the doors of AG Hall to feed anyone who wants a warm meal. This morning, volunteers delivered 1700 […]
TOPEKA, KS
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego Kansas

The museum features an extensive collection of memorabilia from the famous MGM movie. Visitors can see the first editions of Baum's books and the dioramas of the main characters. There's also a gift shop with plenty of oz collectibles. Visitors can see thousands of pieces of memorabilia, including costumes and...
WAMEGO, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Here’s the plan for the old Leawood Winstead’s on 135th

The owner of a Johnson County antique shop is bringing a new combo antique shop and dumpling restaurant to south Leawood, where a Winstead’s diner previously operated. The new eatery could open as soon as January, according to owners. 📣 New to the Post?. We’re the only local...
LEAWOOD, KS
CJ Coombs

Historic twin buildings now known as the Netherland and Monarch began construction in 1927 and have been saved

A portion of the Netherland at street level, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byGoogle Maps. What is now known as The Netherland was constructed in 1927. It's a hotel located at 3835 Main Street in Kansas City, Missouri. The architect was Robert F. Gornall and the architectural design is Spanish Revival with added Moorish and Baroque elements.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

The first mini home for KCK's Eden Village has arrived

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Eden Village in Kansas City, Kansas, is nearly a reality. The community will feature mini homes similar to those at the Veterans Community Project on the Missouri side. "We get to see them finally get a place to stay," said Terry Claudell, president of Eden...
KANSAS CITY, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

An inside look at the North Lawrence camp for people experiencing homelessness

As the Lawrence community considers different strategies for a citywide response to the homelessness crisis, residents of a temporary campsite are living through the reality of the situation day to day. Lawrence city leaders have been getting heat from community members ranging from business owners to housing advocates to local...
LAWRENCE, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Mow (don’t bag) your leaves this fall, say JoCo experts

Autumn makes for pretty trees, but those trees create a lot of work for homeowners once temperatures get colder. Catch up quick: According to the Johnson County K-State Research and Extension Office, there are a number of other (easier) ways to dispose of leaves without getting out the rake and bagging them.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Where to see holiday lights in Lawrence

Introducing The Lawrence Times 2022 Festive Map of Holiday Homes. John Brown marks the spot!. Many Lawrence and Douglas County families, groups and neighborhoods create extraordinary displays of holiday lights and decorations outside each year for all to enjoy. Here’s where you can find them. We started this map...
LAWRENCE, KS

