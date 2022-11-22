Read full article on original website
lawrencekstimes.com
Van Go to kick off annual Adornment Holiday Art Show and Sale
Van Go will kick off its annual Adornment Holiday Art Show and Sale with an opening night event this Saturday to introduce works created by young artists. Adornment showcases artwork by Van Go apprentice artists and allows the young artists the opportunity to sell their pieces. Each fall, the artists create smaller-scale works of art to fill the Adornment show, according to Van Go’s website.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence Maker’s Market Holiday Pop Up this weekend offers vintage items, handmade goods by local vendors
Community members can shop local for holiday goods this weekend at Lawrence Maker’s Market Holiday Pop Up in downtown Lawrence. The pop-up shop will be aptly held this weekend on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. It will include “handmade goods and vintage finds from local vendors, festive holiday drinks, food, music and more,” according to its Facebook event page.
lawrencekstimes.com
Santa rescued from Weaver’s rooftop yet again; Lawrence townspeople rejoice
Much to the relief of concerned Lawrencians, Santa Claus was rescued from a department store rooftop Friday following the kickoff celebration of the holiday season in downtown Lawrence. Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical firefighters came to the rescue when Santa, somehow inevitably, once again found himself trapped on the roof of...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence Lights drive-thru holiday display and fundraiser to return
The fields at the Youth Sports Complex have been transformed into a whimsical wonderland. Lawrence Lights – Making Spirits Bright is returning for its second year starting Friday. From 6 to 9 p.m. nightly, the drive-thru holiday exhibit at 4911 W. 27th St. will feature nearly 40 lighted stations...
Kansas City painter captures moment Country Club Plaza lights turn on
There's a lot of beauty at the Country Club Plaza in KCMO and on Thursday night for the Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony — a lot of excitement.
flatlandkc.org
The (R)evolution of the ‘Soft Black Girl’
Cia Michelle stood resolute on stage, boldly declaring “here lies the body of a strong Black girl” next to an empty casket. The audience watching the unorthodox musical responded as instructed, with a resounding “may she rest in peace.”. When Michelle performed this musical take on a...
kcur.org
Here's where Kansas Citians can donate — and receive — food and gifts this holiday season
Holidays still feel different this year. For starters, things cost more than they have in decades, and business downsizing and layoffs mean that more people are facing financial difficulties. We're also still in a global pandemic, and many have health concerns as they gather with family and friends. Nonprofits are...
kcur.org
A Kansas City native conquered the country's longest trails and earned hiking's 'Triple Crown'
It wasn’t until Leawood, Kansas, native Charlie Janssen was completely alone in a remote stretch of northern California, along the Pacific Crest Trail, that he began to feel sick. “Being a public education teacher, I somehow managed to stay COVID-free for two years.” Jassen said. “But somehow, in the...
Topekans gather for annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Some Topekans spent the day serving others in the community by preparing and providing a hot meal. Volunteers served their neighbors with the annual community Thanksgiving Dinner. The community feast delivers meals and opens the doors of AG Hall to feed anyone who wants a warm meal. This morning, volunteers delivered 1700 […]
jimmycsays.com
My friend Kevin Collison is looking at John Sherman’s downtown stadium through rose-colored glasses
Former KC Star development reporter Kevin Collison has done a great job with his CitySceneKC website. If you don’t subscribe, I suggest you do so. At $6 a month, it’s the best bargain in town for keeping up with what’s going on in the heart of the city, between the River Market and the Crossroads District.
WIBW
Topeka nonprofit’s Festival of Trees, silent auction now open at Fairlawn Plaza
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It is officially that time of year for a Topeka holiday tradition to once again return to the Capital City. The Success Learning and Inclusion Organization’s Festival of Trees is now open, along with its silent online auction for hundreds of different items, including their Christmas trees.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego Kansas
The museum features an extensive collection of memorabilia from the famous MGM movie. Visitors can see the first editions of Baum's books and the dioramas of the main characters. There's also a gift shop with plenty of oz collectibles. Visitors can see thousands of pieces of memorabilia, including costumes and...
kcur.org
Kansas City's pinball scene is coming out of the dark and into the... basement
Keri Wing stands over Laser Cue, an old-school pinball game, in the darkened basement of Solid State Pinball Supply. She’s in her element, deftly navigating a silver ball around the inter-galactic playing field. “It’s very satisfying,” she says. “And it has a fun rules set and a funky layout.”...
bluevalleypost.com
Here’s the plan for the old Leawood Winstead’s on 135th
The owner of a Johnson County antique shop is bringing a new combo antique shop and dumpling restaurant to south Leawood, where a Winstead’s diner previously operated. The new eatery could open as soon as January, according to owners. 📣 New to the Post?. We’re the only local...
Historic twin buildings now known as the Netherland and Monarch began construction in 1927 and have been saved
A portion of the Netherland at street level, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byGoogle Maps. What is now known as The Netherland was constructed in 1927. It's a hotel located at 3835 Main Street in Kansas City, Missouri. The architect was Robert F. Gornall and the architectural design is Spanish Revival with added Moorish and Baroque elements.
KMBC.com
The first mini home for KCK's Eden Village has arrived
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Eden Village in Kansas City, Kansas, is nearly a reality. The community will feature mini homes similar to those at the Veterans Community Project on the Missouri side. "We get to see them finally get a place to stay," said Terry Claudell, president of Eden...
lawrencekstimes.com
An inside look at the North Lawrence camp for people experiencing homelessness
As the Lawrence community considers different strategies for a citywide response to the homelessness crisis, residents of a temporary campsite are living through the reality of the situation day to day. Lawrence city leaders have been getting heat from community members ranging from business owners to housing advocates to local...
KSNT
Behind the Business: Cashmere Popcorn
TOPEKA (KTMJ) – The Fox 43 AM Live team visits Cashmere Popcorn to learn about what got them started. For more information you can click here.
bluevalleypost.com
Mow (don’t bag) your leaves this fall, say JoCo experts
Autumn makes for pretty trees, but those trees create a lot of work for homeowners once temperatures get colder. Catch up quick: According to the Johnson County K-State Research and Extension Office, there are a number of other (easier) ways to dispose of leaves without getting out the rake and bagging them.
lawrencekstimes.com
Where to see holiday lights in Lawrence
Introducing The Lawrence Times 2022 Festive Map of Holiday Homes. John Brown marks the spot!. Many Lawrence and Douglas County families, groups and neighborhoods create extraordinary displays of holiday lights and decorations outside each year for all to enjoy. Here’s where you can find them. We started this map...
