I-94 rest stop brings the 'funk,' may make Minnesota history
Roadside rest stops typically aren’t built to last. Most travelers never give their designs a thought or raise their eyes to the roof line. In Minnesota, they last about 25 years before the Transportation Department knocks them down to build something new. It’s a different vibe, though, at the...
Holiday things to do around Minnesota
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn — Thanksgiving is here, as are some fun happenings around Minnesota for you and your family to enjoy and kick off the holiday season!. Before you sit down for the holiday feast, grab your family, your running or walking shoes and come out to the Twin Cities Turkey Day 5K. The event starts at 8 a.m. on Nov. 24 and starts at 4 Street South and Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis. Kids 18 and under run free.
Two Minnesota Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
This City in Minnesota Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Minnesota, you should add the following town to your list.
8 Reasons We are Thankful to Live in Minnesota
Can’t believe tomorrow is already Thanksgiving! I feel like this year has just zipped by! However, one thing that has never left my mind is how thankful I am to live in Minnesota!. Going to college in Iowa made me miss my hometown and home state (Iowa, you have...
minnesotamonthly.com
The List: Minnesota Restaurant Gift Card Deals for the Holidays
Restaurant gift cards make the best gifts. This is the one-stop spot for gift card bargains for the holidays. Buy $25, get $5. Buy $50, get $10. You know the drill. This running list includes local groups, individual eateries, and even some national chains for good measure. Share with your friends and support your local restaurants and small business owners!
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is Coming to Minnesota
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be coming to Minnesota on December 11-16, 2022 bringing free music and the holiday spirit to Minnesota with performances from folk rock musician Alan Doyle and country star Kelly Prescott and 14 brightly decorated rail cars. The train will be making more than two-dozen stops in the state of Minnesota, according to Explore Minnesota.
A Minnesota Surgeon Takes Over All Kwik Trip Locations In 2023
According to news sources, CEO and President of Kwik Trip, Donald P. Zietlow, has announced his retirement after being CEO of the company for 22 years and being with Kwik Trip for 52 years. He will be retiring at the end of this year. Don has always said the success of Kwik Trip is because of the Co-Workers, it was under his leadership that the company experienced massive growth.
Minnesotans' massive antique pump organ collection spans neighboring homes
PLAINVIEW, Minn. – A hundred years ago, they could be found in homes and parlors across the state.The popularity of the pump organ died off, but for a Wabasha County man they just might be the future.Ron Manzow has spent most of his life in Plainview. He taught third grade for decades before retiring. But you could say his home is still full of history lessons.Manzow has collected 75 pipe organs. His collection has gotten so big, in fact, that he bought the house next door to him for storage.It's a hobby that began when he was a teenager. He...
Craving Pot Pie? It’s Minnesota’s Most Googled Thanksgiving Recipe
Craving a good pot pie? Searches for "turkey pot pie" were up by 120% in the state of Minnesota this year. YorkTest.com was the website that conducted this survey, sharing that people might be over the long-time trend of serving a traditional bird:. A Thanksgiving with no turkey? This may...
Paranormal Show Featuring Minnesota Cast Dropping New Season
October may be over but is it really ever over? Thankfully for those that love all things that go bump in the night, we have many paranormal shows to get us through the rest of the year and one of those is Destination Fear. In case you didn't know, the...
boreal.org
What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in Minnesota?
Banks: Most banks, including Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank, will be closed. Federal and state services: Closed. City and county offices: Closed. Malls: Most malls will be closed on Thanksgiving, including Mall of America, Southdale Center, Rosedale Center, and Ridgedale Center. These malls will again open on Black Friday, some with extended hours.
Watch Out: Busiest Travel Days Of Holiday Season Are Here In Minnesota
The 2022 holiday season is shaping up to be much more active than last year, and the busiest travel days of the entire season are already bearing down on us here in Minnesota. After two pandemic years where we likely either hunkered down at home or had much smaller holiday celebrations, it appears that many Minnesotans are going to get back to heading out to be with friends and relatives this holiday season.
MN Schools Built With No Girls’ Bathroom. Will ND Follow?
Designed to be all-inclusive, parents are outraged
Schmitt: The Safest Type of Ice Looks Like This
Temperatures in the 30s over the next stretch of days won't adversely affect the making of ice in Central Minnesota. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. He indicates that the temperatures only surpass 32 degrees (freezing) for a short period of time each day which doesn't do much to reverse the making of ice on area lakes. Schmitt says 4 inches of good solid ice is needed to safely walk on it. He says it is possible that there are areas in Central Minnesota available where people will ice fish as early as this weekend.
Minnesota Online Land Auction Features 6 Acre Lakeshore Property Just North Of Duluth
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will soon hosting another land sale, featuring a total of 11 properties that will be available via an online auction. All 11 properties will be up for auction beginning Thursday, December 1. The lands for sale include lakeshore in Itasca and St. Louis counties and rural, vacant land in Wadena County.
voiceofalexandria.com
Central Minnesota priest no longer part of priesthood
(St. Cloud, MN)--A central Minnesota clergyman who pled guilty to sexual abuse is no longer part of the priesthood. Bishop Donald Kettler announced yesterday that Anthony Oelrich had sought his own dismissal from the priesthood, which had been granted. Oelrich spent two years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct. A Minnesota woman testified in 2019 that Oelrich sexually abused her. Oelrich was pastor to Christ Church Newman Center in St. Cloud at the time of his arrest.
voiceofalexandria.com
Gov. Walz to introduce Minnesota's turkey as food shelves struggle
(St. Paul, MN)--Governor Tim Walz later today introduces Minnesota's 2022 Thanksgiving turkey to highlight the state's nation-leading turkey production -- but there's also a somber side to the holiday story, with Walz yesterday (Monday) volunteering at a Brooklyn Park food bank. Second Harvest Heartland CEO Allison O'Toole says Minnesota wrapped up "the hungriest summer in recent memory" and expects fall and winter to be just as challenging. She says "we continue to be in the fight of our lives on this, with the community trying to get through tough times. The tough times are definitely not over."
mprnews.org
Bringing back the white pine, a foundational American tree
In a forest several miles north of Grand Rapids, Minn., John Pastor places his hands on the trunk of a giant white pine, cranes back his neck and gazes up into its crown, a hundred feet above. "For me, I just get a feeling in my brain and my heart...
MinnPost
Small town in Kandiyohi County could become center of Minnesota abortion fight
A Michelle Griffith story at the Minnesota Reformer says, “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Tuesday announced his office is seeking public input on a possible merger between Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services to create a new health care system that spans the Midwest. Ellison said people can submit comments or concerns about the merger through a new online forum. The Attorney General’s office will also hold three or four in-person meetings in Greater Minnesota next year.”
