mprnews.org

I-94 rest stop brings the 'funk,' may make Minnesota history

Roadside rest stops typically aren’t built to last. Most travelers never give their designs a thought or raise their eyes to the roof line. In Minnesota, they last about 25 years before the Transportation Department knocks them down to build something new. It’s a different vibe, though, at the...
KARE 11

Holiday things to do around Minnesota

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn — Thanksgiving is here, as are some fun happenings around Minnesota for you and your family to enjoy and kick off the holiday season!. Before you sit down for the holiday feast, grab your family, your running or walking shoes and come out to the Twin Cities Turkey Day 5K. The event starts at 8 a.m. on Nov. 24 and starts at 4 Street South and Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis. Kids 18 and under run free.
minnesotamonthly.com

The List: Minnesota Restaurant Gift Card Deals for the Holidays

Restaurant gift cards make the best gifts. This is the one-stop spot for gift card bargains for the holidays. Buy $25, get $5. Buy $50, get $10. You know the drill. This running list includes local groups, individual eateries, and even some national chains for good measure. Share with your friends and support your local restaurants and small business owners!
Limitless Production Group LLC

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is Coming to Minnesota

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be coming to Minnesota on December 11-16, 2022 bringing free music and the holiday spirit to Minnesota with performances from folk rock musician Alan Doyle and country star Kelly Prescott and 14 brightly decorated rail cars. The train will be making more than two-dozen stops in the state of Minnesota, according to Explore Minnesota.
Kat Kountry 105

A Minnesota Surgeon Takes Over All Kwik Trip Locations In 2023

According to news sources, CEO and President of Kwik Trip, Donald P. Zietlow, has announced his retirement after being CEO of the company for 22 years and being with Kwik Trip for 52 years. He will be retiring at the end of this year. Don has always said the success of Kwik Trip is because of the Co-Workers, it was under his leadership that the company experienced massive growth.
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans' massive antique pump organ collection spans neighboring homes

PLAINVIEW, Minn. – A hundred years ago, they could be found in homes and parlors across the state.The popularity of the pump organ died off, but for a Wabasha County man they just might be the future.Ron Manzow has spent most of his life in Plainview. He taught third grade for decades before retiring. But you could say his home is still full of history lessons.Manzow has collected 75 pipe organs. His collection has gotten so big, in fact, that he bought the house next door to him for storage.It's a hobby that began when he was a teenager. He...
boreal.org

What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in Minnesota?

Banks: Most banks, including Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank, will be closed. Federal and state services: Closed. City and county offices: Closed. Malls: Most malls will be closed on Thanksgiving, including Mall of America, Southdale Center, Rosedale Center, and Ridgedale Center. These malls will again open on Black Friday, some with extended hours.
Kat Kountry 105

Watch Out: Busiest Travel Days Of Holiday Season Are Here In Minnesota

The 2022 holiday season is shaping up to be much more active than last year, and the busiest travel days of the entire season are already bearing down on us here in Minnesota. After two pandemic years where we likely either hunkered down at home or had much smaller holiday celebrations, it appears that many Minnesotans are going to get back to heading out to be with friends and relatives this holiday season.
96.7 The River

Schmitt: The Safest Type of Ice Looks Like This

Temperatures in the 30s over the next stretch of days won't adversely affect the making of ice in Central Minnesota. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. He indicates that the temperatures only surpass 32 degrees (freezing) for a short period of time each day which doesn't do much to reverse the making of ice on area lakes. Schmitt says 4 inches of good solid ice is needed to safely walk on it. He says it is possible that there are areas in Central Minnesota available where people will ice fish as early as this weekend.
voiceofalexandria.com

Central Minnesota priest no longer part of priesthood

(St. Cloud, MN)--A central Minnesota clergyman who pled guilty to sexual abuse is no longer part of the priesthood. Bishop Donald Kettler announced yesterday that Anthony Oelrich had sought his own dismissal from the priesthood, which had been granted. Oelrich spent two years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct. A Minnesota woman testified in 2019 that Oelrich sexually abused her. Oelrich was pastor to Christ Church Newman Center in St. Cloud at the time of his arrest.
voiceofalexandria.com

Gov. Walz to introduce Minnesota's turkey as food shelves struggle

(St. Paul, MN)--Governor Tim Walz later today introduces Minnesota's 2022 Thanksgiving turkey to highlight the state's nation-leading turkey production -- but there's also a somber side to the holiday story, with Walz yesterday (Monday) volunteering at a Brooklyn Park food bank. Second Harvest Heartland CEO Allison O'Toole says Minnesota wrapped up "the hungriest summer in recent memory" and expects fall and winter to be just as challenging. She says "we continue to be in the fight of our lives on this, with the community trying to get through tough times. The tough times are definitely not over."
MinnPost

Small town in Kandiyohi County could become center of Minnesota abortion fight

A Michelle Griffith story at the Minnesota Reformer says, “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Tuesday announced his office is seeking public input on a possible merger between Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services to create a new health care system that spans the Midwest. Ellison said people can submit comments or concerns about the merger through a new online forum. The Attorney General’s office will also hold three or four in-person meetings in Greater Minnesota next year.”
