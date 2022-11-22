ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Man with connection to Fall River area charged in Lowell killing

A man police said is connected to a fatal shooting in Lowell, Massachusetts, has been arrested. Lowell police charged Rafael Garcia-Rey with murder. Garcia-Rey has connections to the Fall River area. Garcia-Rey is accused of shooting 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi after an argument about a traffic dispute on Maitland Avenue at...
LOWELL, MA
Turnto10.com

Fall River police say they've located woman reported missing

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall River police said Friday that a woman who family members said was missing was located and was safe. Cheryl Kemp's brother and a caretaker said she was found by Fall River police at a shopping plaza that she is known to frequent. Kemp...
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Taunton Superintendent issues conclusion of investigation concerning child injured at school playground

TAUNTON — Superintendent John Cabral reports that an independent administrative review into the facts and circumstances surrounding a recent incident involving a student who was injured on a school playground has concluded. The investigation was undertaken by L’Italien Investigative Services of Pembroke. The administrative review, which concluded earlier this...
TAUNTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Roommates remember Salve Regina student killed in crash

NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — Two Salve Regina students are remembering their roommate who tragically died in a crash in New Hampshire on Thanksgiving morning. Mady Whittaker and Lexi Coutu said the two of them have lived with Drew Ceppetelli since freshman year. Ceppetelli was going to turn 22 in...
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

Man with ties to Fall River, Lowell wanted in connection to fatal shooting

Authorities are looking for a man they believe to be connected to a fatal shooting in Lowell. A release says Rafael Garcia-Rey, 21, has ties to Lowell and Fall River. Garcia-Rey allegedly shot 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi after an argument about a “traffic dispute” on Maitland Avenue at Chelmsford Street last Tuesday.
LOWELL, MA
Turnto10.com

Car found in Pawtucket river linked to Cranston home invasion

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Cranston police have recovered two vehicles and made an arrest in Wednesday night's home invasion that left one man hospitalized. Cranston police Chief Michael Winquist said they believe three people, two of them armed, showed up at a house on Smith Street. "When we got...
CRANSTON, RI
Jamestown Press

Bridges to be studied for suicide barrier feasibility

The board of directors for the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority approved a task order to study the feasibility of suicide barriers on the Jamestown Verrazzano and Mount Hope bridges. The task order from the British multinational engineering company Atkins is expected to cost roughly $1 million. Melissa Cotta,...
JAMESTOWN, RI
GoLocalProv

Gun Task Force Seizes Handgun and Makes Arrest in Providence

The Providence Police Gun Task Force made a firearms arrest in the city during the holiday week. Shortly before 5 PM on Wednesday, police said that they were patrolling the area off of Broad Street on Lockwood Avenue. Officers said that they observed an individual in a vehicle with Florida...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island Indian Council says community lacks visibility

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — November is Native American Heritage Month, and tribal communities are speaking out about issues impacting their community. On Broad Street in Providence, the Rhode Island Indian Council office has been here for decades. "We're often just invisible because I think from America's perception, a large...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Salve Regina student-athlete killed in crash

A Salve Regina University student-athlete was killed in a car crash in New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police said a 22-year-old New Hampshire man was driving a Porsche Macan with five passengers early Thanksgiving morning when it went off the road at the Portsmouth traffic circle and rolled several times.
NEWPORT, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy