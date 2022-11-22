Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Largest Handmade Artisan Shop in Massachusetts Announces Virtual Fall Fair!Dianna CarneyMassachusetts State
From Canada to Kingston: Christmas Tree Farm's Grand Opening Will Include Food, Festive Fun & a Fire!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenPlymouth County, MA
Related
Turnto10.com
Man with connection to Fall River area charged in Lowell killing
A man police said is connected to a fatal shooting in Lowell, Massachusetts, has been arrested. Lowell police charged Rafael Garcia-Rey with murder. Garcia-Rey has connections to the Fall River area. Garcia-Rey is accused of shooting 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi after an argument about a traffic dispute on Maitland Avenue at...
Turnto10.com
Fall River police say they've located woman reported missing
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall River police said Friday that a woman who family members said was missing was located and was safe. Cheryl Kemp's brother and a caretaker said she was found by Fall River police at a shopping plaza that she is known to frequent. Kemp...
Fall River School Staffer Fired, Not Arrested, for ‘Inappropriate’ Messages
FALL RIVER — An employee of a Fall River charter school has been fired — but is not currently under arrest — after school officials said he engaged in inappropriate communications with someone believed to be a student. Atlantis Charter School Executive Director Robert Beatty wrote in...
Fall River charter school staffer accused of ‘inappropriately’ messaging student
A staffer at Atlantis Charter School in Fall River has been fired after allegedly communicating inappropriately with a high school student.
Police find missing Fall River woman
Fall River police have found the woman who was reported missing on Thanksgiving.
Motorcyclist killed in New Bedford crash
Police said the 49-year-old man was riding his motorcycle on Route 18 North near I-195 when he lost control and slammed into a guardrail.
fallriverreporter.com
Taunton Superintendent issues conclusion of investigation concerning child injured at school playground
TAUNTON — Superintendent John Cabral reports that an independent administrative review into the facts and circumstances surrounding a recent incident involving a student who was injured on a school playground has concluded. The investigation was undertaken by L’Italien Investigative Services of Pembroke. The administrative review, which concluded earlier this...
Turnto10.com
Roommates remember Salve Regina student killed in crash
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — Two Salve Regina students are remembering their roommate who tragically died in a crash in New Hampshire on Thanksgiving morning. Mady Whittaker and Lexi Coutu said the two of them have lived with Drew Ceppetelli since freshman year. Ceppetelli was going to turn 22 in...
1 dead in fiery Westport crash
Police are investigating after a crash in Westport killed one person on Thursday.
Eight hospitalized in New Bedford multi-vehicle crash
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A four vehicle crash sent eight people to the hospital, Friday night. The crash took place shortly after 7 p.m., on Route 195 westbound in New Bedford. Officials closed all lanes of the highway as a safety precaution due to “low-light conditions,” according to the Massachusetts State Police.
WCVB
Salve Regina University student, softball team member killed in New Hampshire rollover crash
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A 21-year-old student at Salve Regina University was killed and several others hurt in a rollover crash early Thanksgiving morning at a busy traffic circle in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, New Hampshire, died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, state police said. Ceppetelli was...
Turnto10.com
Man with ties to Fall River, Lowell wanted in connection to fatal shooting
Authorities are looking for a man they believe to be connected to a fatal shooting in Lowell. A release says Rafael Garcia-Rey, 21, has ties to Lowell and Fall River. Garcia-Rey allegedly shot 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi after an argument about a “traffic dispute” on Maitland Avenue at Chelmsford Street last Tuesday.
Turnto10.com
Eight people sent to hospital in four-car crash on I-195 in Fairhaven
FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WJAR) — A four-car crash shut down Interstate 195 west in Fairhaven for about an hour Friday night and sent eight people to the hospital. The highway was open again as of 8:20 p.m. Massachusetts State Police said four cars were involved in the crash in the...
Turnto10.com
Car found in Pawtucket river linked to Cranston home invasion
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Cranston police have recovered two vehicles and made an arrest in Wednesday night's home invasion that left one man hospitalized. Cranston police Chief Michael Winquist said they believe three people, two of them armed, showed up at a house on Smith Street. "When we got...
Police: Car found off Pawtucket pier connected to Cranston home invasion
Cranston police believe a car found in the water off a Pawtucket pier may be connected to a targeted home invasion Wednesday night.
Taunton school administrators to undergo training after playground incident
Investigators assigned to review a Taunton elementary school's response to a playground incident among students last month have recommended all district administrators undergo extensive training.
Jamestown Press
Bridges to be studied for suicide barrier feasibility
The board of directors for the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority approved a task order to study the feasibility of suicide barriers on the Jamestown Verrazzano and Mount Hope bridges. The task order from the British multinational engineering company Atkins is expected to cost roughly $1 million. Melissa Cotta,...
GoLocalProv
Gun Task Force Seizes Handgun and Makes Arrest in Providence
The Providence Police Gun Task Force made a firearms arrest in the city during the holiday week. Shortly before 5 PM on Wednesday, police said that they were patrolling the area off of Broad Street on Lockwood Avenue. Officers said that they observed an individual in a vehicle with Florida...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island Indian Council says community lacks visibility
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — November is Native American Heritage Month, and tribal communities are speaking out about issues impacting their community. On Broad Street in Providence, the Rhode Island Indian Council office has been here for decades. "We're often just invisible because I think from America's perception, a large...
Turnto10.com
Salve Regina student-athlete killed in crash
A Salve Regina University student-athlete was killed in a car crash in New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police said a 22-year-old New Hampshire man was driving a Porsche Macan with five passengers early Thanksgiving morning when it went off the road at the Portsmouth traffic circle and rolled several times.
Comments / 0