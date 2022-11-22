ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, VA

Virginia Bowhunter Downs Rare Antlered Doe with Impressive 8-Point Rack

By Sage Marshall
Field & Stream
Field & Stream
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UBrT1_0jKTzC5K00
Antlered does typically result from unusual hormone levels. Earl Phillips

Earl Phillips was bowhunting his property in Clifton, Virginia when he arrowed an extremely unusual deer—an antlered doe with a fully-formed 8-point rack. When Phillips first saw the deer, he thought it was a whitetail deer buck.

“I’d been seeing the deer on my trail camera for about three weeks,” Phillips tells F&S. On Sunday, November 20, he decided to hunt in the afternoon after a cold front rolled in. “I got in at about 2 p.m. I heard a little rustling, and I saw one buck come he was being pushed away. Then I saw the bigger buck come. He came within 20 yards of me. I double-lung shot him, and tracked him for maybe 30 yards.”

Shortly after Phillips walked up to the “big buck,” he realized something was amiss. The deer had a fully-formed rack—and female external reproductive organs. “I immediately knew I needed to call somebody,” says Phillips. “I’ve heard stories and done a little bit of research on antlered does. I knew this was definitely a rare harvest. It would’ve been my best buck to date, and I’m a pretty avid hunter.”

Is It a True Antlered Doe?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sXpcq_0jKTzC5K00
Phillips (pictured) thought the deer was a buck when he first spotted it. Earl Phillips

Phillips called a federal biologist at Fort Belvoir, who told Phillips the deer did in fact appear to be a doe—and that it may even have been in heat. F&S reached out to the National Deer Association (NDA) for more info about antlered deer. Without being able to examine its internal reproductive organs, the conservation group was unable to definitely say whether the deer was a true antlered doe or a hermaphroditic deer.

“A true doe with antlers that has functioning doe reproductive organs and can actually produce fawns, but also has antlers would be extremely rare,” says Lindsay Thomas, NDA Chief Communications Officer. “More commonly what you see in cases like this is hermaphrodites, which have some mix of both male and female reproductive organs, but none really functional, or cryptorchid bucks…The fact this deer has hard antlers is unusual. If it is a functional doe with functional antlers, it would be the rarest of all the ‘intersex’ conditions seen in deer.”

Phillips says the deer weighed 190 pounds. “I’m a meat hunter. This is the first deer I’ve actually wanted to go after because of the unique antlers, as well as its size. Even not knowing it was a doe, it was a solid 8-pointer. This is the first deer I’m going to get mounted.”

“I deal with PTSD. A lot of times, I’m just in the woods for mental clarity and have time to sit and think,” he adds. “For me, harvesting this deer was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I just want to share it with as many people as possible.”

Comments / 38

Ryan Hord
2d ago

murder this animal? That man bought a state issued hunting license how was this murder? I have been hunting for 25 years and eat every piece of deer meet I have ever cut off of a deer it's no different going to the grocery store and buying the beef that we all know is injected with steroids and live in deplorable conditions maybe you should talk to the dems about murder aka chicago give me a break

Reply(1)
6
Judy Ditton
2d ago

Anyone who purposely murder one of these beautiful animals I have no respect for. They lack empathy.

Reply(14)
12
Your daddy69
2d ago

Hilarious how he claims to of used a bow. When there's a broken back leg. Must be them new ones chevy is making

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Field & Stream

Ohio Hunter Tags Crazy Local Legend, 228-Inch Buck With Antler Growing Out of His Eye

We’ve profiled Davey Stuckey several times in this space; the Ohio expert whitetailer has taken several whopper bucks over the years, but perhaps none as impressive as this year’s mammoth whitetail. The 228-inch giant sports 18 scorable points, has two drop tines, a 2-½-inch tine protruding from below his eye socket, and circumference measurements over 9 inches. The gigantic buck was well known to area hunters and residents, and Stuckey was far from the only one pursuing the deer. Here’s his story.
OHIO STATE
Field & Stream

Wisconsin Hunter Arrows Perfectly Symmetrical 190-Class Buck with 23-Inch Inside Spread

On Saturday, November 5 at 4:30 in the afternoon, a Wisconsin bowhunter named Bobby Pagel arrowed a tall-tined bruiser of a buck he’d been chasing relentlessly since mid-October. A small business owner in Eau Claire County, the 31-year-old Pagel says he “left work in the dust and basically lived in the woods” in his quest to tag the once-in-a-lifetime whitetail. With help from his girlfriend, he homed in on cell-camera footage to pinpoint the buck’s 1,000-foot home radius, plotted its daily patterns on a calendar, and finally got his hands on its perfectly symmetrical 10-point rack after the deer came cruising in from about 200 yards away to investigate a group of does milling around by his tree stand.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
Field & Stream

Iowa Hunter Tags Big Nontypical with Crazy Third Main Beam

Iowa deer hunter Justin Sieren tagged a monstrous 6 ½-year-old buck last most. He’s taken four great bucks in recent years, but this fall’s hunt was all about chasing this unique nontypical. Sieren told F&S that he wasn’t seeing the buck at his primary hunting spot, and thinking that the deer had to be nearby, he started map scouting.
IOWA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Black Deer: How Rare Are Melanistic Deer and What Causes It?

If you’ve ever wondered why some deer are black, you must know this isn’t a simple coat pattern! It’s a condition called melanism, and we’re here to tell you everything about it! Keep reading to learn what melanism is, what causes melanism, and how rare melanistic deer are! Moreover, you’ll find out what makes melanistic deer different from albino and piebald deer!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother

In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
natureworldnews.com

Dead Great White Shark Washed Ashore Into California Beach Killed During Fishing Activity

A dead great white shark washed ashore in a California beach and was killed during a fishing activity, according to local authorities. The great white carcass measure 8 feet long was classified by the authorities as a juvenile shark. Although having a track record of predation, great whites are still protected under US waters and are still suffering from historic population decline around the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Field & Stream

Field & Stream

New York, NY
31K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Hunting and fishing tactics from the pros, gear reviews, and adventure stories. Field & Stream is the Soul of the Total Outdoorsman.

 https://www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy