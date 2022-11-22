ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

KDRV

Ashland festival of lights holiday celebration

Ashland, Ore. -- Don't forget to check out the 30th annual Festival of lights that will kick off the holiday celebration in Ashland plaza today. Ashland chamber and travel will produce these fantastic light decorations, with over one million lights to be revealed. At 2 pm, music performances will begin...
ASHLAND, OR
KDRV

Preparing for Black Friday at the Rogue Valley Mall

Come Friday, Nov. 25, the holiday season will be in full swing at the Rogue Valley Mall. There will be local musicians performing, holiday market vendors and of course, Santa will be in town.
kqennewsradio.com

BLACK FRIDAY, CITY GOVERNMENT CLOSURES

This is Black Friday and while many people are spending the day kicking off their holiday shopping, the schedule is a bit different for some things. City government offices in Roseburg, Sutherlin, Myrtle Creek and Winston are closed. Douglas County government is open, though some departments are lightly staffed. State and federal offices are open and regular mail will be delivered. Schools remain closed until Monday. Banks and credit unions are open. Some professional offices will be closed.
ROSEBURG, OR
KCRA.com

Oregon company facing lawsuit over deadly Mill Fire in Northern California

A wood products company is being sued over the deadly Mill Fire that happened in Siskiyou County this year. Attorneys claim Roseburg Forest Products, which is based in Springfield, Oregon, and other companies prioritized profits over safety, according to court documents filed on Nov. 18. They claim their actions led to severe property damage and killed two people.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
klcc.org

Cases of respiratory viruses increasing in Southern Oregon

Like many parts of the country, Jackson County is experiencing a modest uptick in COVID cases, as well as a rapid increase in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and the flu. Jackson County Medical Director Leona O'Keefe said these increases are especially concerning given that the health care system...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Another law firm is suing Roseburg Co. for Siskiyou County's Mill Fire

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. -- Another law firm says today it is suing Roseburg Forest Products Company regarding September's deadly Mill Fire in Siskiyou County. The Mill Fire burned homes and land from Weed to Lake Shastina, where two people died and more than 100 structures were destroyed or damaged, including the Lincoln Heights neighborhood.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
kpic

I-5 crash in Douglas County results in extrication, hospitalization

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Just after 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, Douglas County Fire District No.2 was dispatched to a reported vehicle rollover on Interstate 5 at milepost 132 northbound. First arriving crews reported the vehicle was laying on its side with one patient inside and extrication would be needed. "Fire crews...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Investigation underway after early-morning stabbing, Douglas County deputies say

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A man is in stable condition after being stabbed during a disturbance on Tuesday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the DCSO, 911 dispatchers received a call just after midnight on November 22 of a man who had been stabbed in a fight at a home on Joseph Street in Roseburg. Deputies said they and emergency medical personnel arrived to find Raymond Latre, 51, had been stabbed in the lower abdomen by a person deputies said he knew. Latre was reportedly taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he underwent emergency surgery, and is now in stable condition.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DEPUTIES JAIL SUSPECT FOR ALLEGED ASSAULT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man after an alleged assault on Sunday. A DCSO report said a victim showed up at a relative’s residence with bruises to her face and complained of being in a physical altercation with 56-year old Matthew Simmons, in the 300 block of Johnson Street, just north of Roseburg. Deputies followed up with the woman, who had injuries. She said Simmons had hit her several times and kicked her when she was on the ground.
ROSEBURG, OR

