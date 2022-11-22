Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KDRV
Ashland festival of lights holiday celebration
Ashland, Ore. -- Don't forget to check out the 30th annual Festival of lights that will kick off the holiday celebration in Ashland plaza today. Ashland chamber and travel will produce these fantastic light decorations, with over one million lights to be revealed. At 2 pm, music performances will begin...
KDRV
Preparing for Black Friday at the Rogue Valley Mall
Come Friday, Nov. 25, the holiday season will be in full swing at the Rogue Valley Mall. There will be local musicians performing, holiday market vendors and of course, Santa will be in town.
kqennewsradio.com
BLACK FRIDAY, CITY GOVERNMENT CLOSURES
This is Black Friday and while many people are spending the day kicking off their holiday shopping, the schedule is a bit different for some things. City government offices in Roseburg, Sutherlin, Myrtle Creek and Winston are closed. Douglas County government is open, though some departments are lightly staffed. State and federal offices are open and regular mail will be delivered. Schools remain closed until Monday. Banks and credit unions are open. Some professional offices will be closed.
KCRA.com
Oregon company facing lawsuit over deadly Mill Fire in Northern California
A wood products company is being sued over the deadly Mill Fire that happened in Siskiyou County this year. Attorneys claim Roseburg Forest Products, which is based in Springfield, Oregon, and other companies prioritized profits over safety, according to court documents filed on Nov. 18. They claim their actions led to severe property damage and killed two people.
Fred Meyer workers file federal lawsuit against parent company Kroger over missing pay
A lawsuit against Fred Meyer accuses the grocery store of labor violations including failing to pay employees their earned wages and in a timely manner. The complaint was filed in federal court in Portland last Thursday by one current and one former employee who worked at Fred Meyer stores in Medford and Portland.
klcc.org
Cases of respiratory viruses increasing in Southern Oregon
Like many parts of the country, Jackson County is experiencing a modest uptick in COVID cases, as well as a rapid increase in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and the flu. Jackson County Medical Director Leona O'Keefe said these increases are especially concerning given that the health care system...
KDRV
Another law firm is suing Roseburg Co. for Siskiyou County's Mill Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. -- Another law firm says today it is suing Roseburg Forest Products Company regarding September's deadly Mill Fire in Siskiyou County. The Mill Fire burned homes and land from Weed to Lake Shastina, where two people died and more than 100 structures were destroyed or damaged, including the Lincoln Heights neighborhood.
focushillsboro.com
Authorities In Oregon Say The Increase In Fentanyl And Synthetic Opioid Overdose Deaths Is Due To Measure 110
Measure 110: Local law enforcement in Josephine County is fed up with statewide initiatives that legalize the personal possession of illegal substances. This comes as a result of an increase in the number of synthetic opioids that are being distributed throughout our state. Fentanyl And Synthetic Opioid Overdose Deaths Is...
kpic
I-5 crash in Douglas County results in extrication, hospitalization
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Just after 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, Douglas County Fire District No.2 was dispatched to a reported vehicle rollover on Interstate 5 at milepost 132 northbound. First arriving crews reported the vehicle was laying on its side with one patient inside and extrication would be needed. "Fire crews...
KTVL
Medford Police investigate theater shooting reports, no threat to public
MEDFORD, Ore. — Officials with the Medford Police Department (MPD) say they are investigating reports of a gunshot at a theater within the city limits. At this time, police say there does not appear to be a threat to the public. News10 staff heard scanner traffic about the incident...
KDRV
Police: Cave Junction man arrested after firing gun during argument in Grants Pass
Grants Pass, Ore. - A Cave Junction man has been arrested after police say he fired a round from his gun during a dispute in Grants Pass. On Tuesday, the Grants Pass Police Department received a report of a male with a gun in the 1900 block of SE Portola Drive in Grants Pass. The male was reportedly demanding the return of a car that had been sold.
kezi.com
Investigation underway after early-morning stabbing, Douglas County deputies say
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A man is in stable condition after being stabbed during a disturbance on Tuesday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the DCSO, 911 dispatchers received a call just after midnight on November 22 of a man who had been stabbed in a fight at a home on Joseph Street in Roseburg. Deputies said they and emergency medical personnel arrived to find Raymond Latre, 51, had been stabbed in the lower abdomen by a person deputies said he knew. Latre was reportedly taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he underwent emergency surgery, and is now in stable condition.
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES JAIL SUSPECT FOR ALLEGED ASSAULT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man after an alleged assault on Sunday. A DCSO report said a victim showed up at a relative’s residence with bruises to her face and complained of being in a physical altercation with 56-year old Matthew Simmons, in the 300 block of Johnson Street, just north of Roseburg. Deputies followed up with the woman, who had injuries. She said Simmons had hit her several times and kicked her when she was on the ground.
