Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Ordinance creates new avenue to address 'slumlords,' blighted properties in Baton Rouge

The owners of deteriorating buildings in Baton Rouge now face a city-parish armed with a new tool to address properties that are deemed hazards to the public. The Metro Council earlier this month adopted the International Property Maintenance Code for residential properties, ​​a model code that establishes minimum standards for structural conditions, lighting, ventilation, sanitation, and fire safety of residential and commercial properties.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Current Media

City Council investigation to include mayor-president’s use of Lafayette police for security

The Lafayette City Council’s investigation into the Guillory administration will probe another issue close to the mayor-president himself, his use of full-time police officers for his personal security. Frustrated by a lack of answers over using the Lafayette Police Department’s Dignitary Protection Unit for M-P Josh Guillory’s full-time security,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Rising interest rates have upended Baton Rouge’s home sales market; ‘Now it won’t be so easy’

Brittney Pino doesn’t quite want to call Baton Rouge a buyer’s market for home sales. She doesn’t really want to call it a seller’s market, either. Instead, Pino — a 20-year real estate veteran and owner of Brittney Pino and Associates — referred to it as a “freeze market” because both buyers and sellers are nervous about rising interest rates.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Roya Boustany supports city court software updates, E-tickets

Lafayette native Roya Sadreddini Boustany never dreamed of becoming a judge. But at the urging of colleagues, she entered the race and has learned through the campaign that she has the energy and other traits that make a good judge. On Dec. 10, Boustany, 36, faces Jules Edwards III, 64,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
The Center Square

Political hopefuls in Louisiana sparring on I-10

(The Center Square) – Criticism of the Department of Transportation and Development’s plans for Interstate 10 by Attorney General Jeff Landry is getting pushback from DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. Landry recently called on DOTD officials to provide more information about plans to reduce the number of travel lanes...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

The Reserve at Juban Lakes holds official ribbon-cutting

The Reserve at Juban Lakes celebrated its grand opening ceremony Oct. 26 with the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce. Tom Delahaye, president and CEO of CST Multifamily Real Estate Services, was on hand to cut the ribbon, along with other stakeholders and staff and ambassadors from the chamber. The Reserve...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
iheart.com

City Of Baker Bans Food Trucks

Food trucks are now banned in the city of Baker. The City Council passed an ordinance to ban food trucks by a 3-2 vote on Tuesday. The council meeting featured plenty of yelling from citizens and between council members prior to the vote. Opponents of food trucks in the city...
BAKER, LA
theadvocate.com

Bayou Classic draws big crowds, generates scholarships

For Tanner Mabry, 6, it's the Southern University cheerleading team. For her cousin, Carter Jackson, 15, it's the football game itself. For Tanner's father and Carter's uncle, Trenier Mabry, it's friends and family reuniting. "We've been coming for the last 40 years. We've never missed a Bayou Classic," Trenier Mabry...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Flack over holiday decorations spark debate at East Feliciana Police Jury meeting

East Feliciana Parish police jurors were handed a last-minute Christmas shopping list at their Nov. 21 meeting, and some jurors were less than pleased. Clinton Mayor Mark Kemp asked the jury to buy lights to decorate a donated 20-foot Christmas tree that will be erected on the courthouse grounds in time for a 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. program on Friday, Dec. 2.
CLINTON, LA

