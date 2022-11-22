Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Ordinance creates new avenue to address 'slumlords,' blighted properties in Baton Rouge
The owners of deteriorating buildings in Baton Rouge now face a city-parish armed with a new tool to address properties that are deemed hazards to the public. The Metro Council earlier this month adopted the International Property Maintenance Code for residential properties, a model code that establishes minimum standards for structural conditions, lighting, ventilation, sanitation, and fire safety of residential and commercial properties.
City Council investigation to include mayor-president’s use of Lafayette police for security
The Lafayette City Council’s investigation into the Guillory administration will probe another issue close to the mayor-president himself, his use of full-time police officers for his personal security. Frustrated by a lack of answers over using the Lafayette Police Department’s Dignitary Protection Unit for M-P Josh Guillory’s full-time security,...
theadvocate.com
Rising interest rates have upended Baton Rouge’s home sales market; ‘Now it won’t be so easy’
Brittney Pino doesn’t quite want to call Baton Rouge a buyer’s market for home sales. She doesn’t really want to call it a seller’s market, either. Instead, Pino — a 20-year real estate veteran and owner of Brittney Pino and Associates — referred to it as a “freeze market” because both buyers and sellers are nervous about rising interest rates.
brproud.com
2 Baton Rouge seniors honored as National African American Recognition Scholars
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two local teens are already making names for themselves, before leaving high school. “For me, it’s more driven and just natural born. I’ve always wanted to be as good as I can possibly be,” The Dunham School senior Kari Johnson said.
theadvocate.com
Roya Boustany supports city court software updates, E-tickets
Lafayette native Roya Sadreddini Boustany never dreamed of becoming a judge. But at the urging of colleagues, she entered the race and has learned through the campaign that she has the energy and other traits that make a good judge. On Dec. 10, Boustany, 36, faces Jules Edwards III, 64,...
FBI investigating suspicious flyers sent to multiple Baton Rouge businesses in Coursey Boulevard area
Local and federal officials are investigating after three bank employees went to the hospital Monday morning after touching flyers left in a night dropbox.
theadvocate.com
'It's not about the gender': Women firefighters serve Lafayette with heart, commitment
The camaraderie among firefighters is a point of pride for those who work in the fire service. It’s captured on TV dramas, in movies and in documentaries. For the women of the Lafayette Fire Department, there’s an added layer of connection of being among the few women in the city, and the nation, to make a career in firefighting.
Political hopefuls in Louisiana sparring on I-10
(The Center Square) – Criticism of the Department of Transportation and Development’s plans for Interstate 10 by Attorney General Jeff Landry is getting pushback from DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. Landry recently called on DOTD officials to provide more information about plans to reduce the number of travel lanes...
theadvocate.com
Amid record inflation, St. Vincent de Paul feeds Baton Rouge families: 'The need is so great'
Less than 40 minutes after the Raising Cane’s River Center opened its doors to families Thanksgiving morning, volunteers had already passed out 1,600 of the 1,800 meals they’d spent hours prepping in the center’s industrial kitchen. “The need is so great,” said St. Vincent de Paul food...
Opelousas councilman to appear in court following qualification complaints
Opelousas Councilman, Floyd Ford, is scheduled to appear in court following a complaint saying he is not qualified for his position.
theadvocate.com
The Reserve at Juban Lakes holds official ribbon-cutting
The Reserve at Juban Lakes celebrated its grand opening ceremony Oct. 26 with the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce. Tom Delahaye, president and CEO of CST Multifamily Real Estate Services, was on hand to cut the ribbon, along with other stakeholders and staff and ambassadors from the chamber. The Reserve...
theadvocate.com
Can Senate veto certain gubernatorial appointments? It's on the ballot as early voting opens
Three more proposed constitutional amendments await as early voting opens Saturday, and every parish in the Baton Rouge area has at least one local race or ballot issue to consider in Louisiana's general election. Voters considered eight proposed changes to the state constitution on Nov. 8 and rejected five. The...
I-10 near Baton Rouge ranks among deadliest roads in America for Thanksgiving car travel
Louisiana has the second-highest traffic fatality rate in the U.S. per capita over the Thanksgiving holiday period.
theadvocate.com
Sales, family fun, tradition draw Black Friday shoppers to Baton Rouge's Mall of Louisiana
Rows of parking lots were lined with cars outside the Mall of Louisiana late Friday morning. Inside the two-story shopping center, lines of shoppers stretched single file out of several of the stores and customers waited patiently to get in. Hundreds of holiday shoppers hit the indoor mall looking to...
iheart.com
City Of Baker Bans Food Trucks
Food trucks are now banned in the city of Baker. The City Council passed an ordinance to ban food trucks by a 3-2 vote on Tuesday. The council meeting featured plenty of yelling from citizens and between council members prior to the vote. Opponents of food trucks in the city...
wbrz.com
Airline Highway blocked after train reportedly struck car in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A crash involving a train and another vehicle shut down Airline Highway Thursday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Airline Highway at S Choctaw Drive. No serious injuries have been reported at this time. The highway was reopened shortly before 5:30 p.m.
theadvocate.com
Bayou Classic draws big crowds, generates scholarships
For Tanner Mabry, 6, it's the Southern University cheerleading team. For her cousin, Carter Jackson, 15, it's the football game itself. For Tanner's father and Carter's uncle, Trenier Mabry, it's friends and family reuniting. "We've been coming for the last 40 years. We've never missed a Bayou Classic," Trenier Mabry...
theadvocate.com
Flack over holiday decorations spark debate at East Feliciana Police Jury meeting
East Feliciana Parish police jurors were handed a last-minute Christmas shopping list at their Nov. 21 meeting, and some jurors were less than pleased. Clinton Mayor Mark Kemp asked the jury to buy lights to decorate a donated 20-foot Christmas tree that will be erected on the courthouse grounds in time for a 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. program on Friday, Dec. 2.
theadvocate.com
Old Jefferson Terrace school to become public park, with goal of limiting local flooding
Sixty-four years after it was built, and two years after it was shuttered, Jefferson Terrace Elementary has been torn down and will soon become a public park, creating a new place for rain to drain away from nearby homes and reduce flooding in the area. The East Baton Rouge Parish...
LSU Reveille
Black LSU 26 Instagram account provides community, connection for campus' underrepresented communities
A university as large as LSU can be intimidating for freshmen, especially freshmen of minority populations. To support students of color and provide a community in a sea of nearly 38,000 students, an Instagram account, Black LSU 26, was created to bring under-represented communities together. A predominantly white institution, LSU’s...
