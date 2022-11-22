Read full article on original website
Traffic Stop Leads to the Arrest of Two Subjects for Weapon Charges
Delaware State Police have arrested 19-year-old Alex Weakley and a 16-year-old juvenile male both of New Castle, DE for weapon charges following a traffic stop early Friday morning. On November 25, […] The post Traffic Stop Leads to the Arrest of Two Subjects for Weapon Charges appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
firststateupdate.com
Dover Police Investigating Thanksgiving Day Homicide
The Dover Police Department is investigating the shooting death of Walter Pereira, 29, of Dover, that occurred early Thursday morning, according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said the investigation began at approximately 3:42 a.m. when Dover Police received the call for a shooting at a residence in the unit...
californiaexaminer.net
fox29.com
WBOC
delawarebusinessnow.com
Arrests made in theft of chicken, valued at more than $30,000, from Perdue’s Milford plant
Arrests have been made in the theft of more than $30,000 in raw chicken from Perdue’s Milford processing plant. According to Milford police, an investigation determined that an organized criminal theft operation was allegedly orchestrated by Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40, of Dover. The investigation indicated that Jones had co-conspirators that included Lloyd K. Dukes, 44 of Felton, Kenneth W. Smith, 40, of Felton, and Laroya Buck, 37, of Dover.
WGMD Radio
Several Arrests Made at Dover Residence
Dover Police have arrested three teenagers–all of Dover including 19-year-old Unique Trader, 18-year-old Demetric Isabell, and a 17-year-old boy. They were taken into custody on drug and weapons charges. Police also arrested seven others but determined they were not involved and were released without charges. The arrests occurred yesterday afternoon on North Governors Avenue.
fox29.com
Identity sought for card skimmer suspect in Aberdeen
Aberdeen Police need your help identifying a suspect in connection to a card skimmer found inside a local Walmart.
WGMD Radio
Salisbury Man Sentenced to 60 Years for Murder
A Salisbury man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for murder. In September, a Wicomico County jury convicted Drequan Savage of 2nd degree murder, 1st degree assault and firearms offenses in the murder of Gerald Nash. On Wednesday the Honorable S. James Sarbanes, Administrative Judge of the First Judicial Circuit sentenced Savage with the maximum penalty.
‘Biggest cocaine trafficker in Delaware’ sentenced to 45 years in prison
A Delaware judge has sentenced Omar Morales Colon to prison for 45 years for conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, and various other drug and money laundering offenses. Court documents referred to Colon, 45, of Bear, Delaware, as the “biggest cocaine trafficker” in the state. He was...
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Investigating Attempted Robbery of Gas Station
The Delaware State Police are investigating the attempted robbery of a Newark area gas station that occurred Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred on November 23, 2022, at approximately 3:14 p.m., at the Shell gas station, located at 1148 Christiana Road, Newark. A male suspect entered the business and confronted an employee at the sales counter. The suspect displayed a knife and demanded money. The employee did not comply and ran out of the store. The suspect then fled the scene without obtaining any money or property and was seen traveling in a light-colored sedan westbound on Route 273. The employee was not injured during the incident.
firststateupdate.com
WBAL Radio
Cecil County officials searching for suspect in arson attempt
In Cecil County, the state fire marshall said they believe an intentional fire was set outside a vacant building on Thanksgiving. The state fire marshall says someone reported seeing flames yesterday afternoon at a building on South Bridge Street in Elkton. Once a police officer put it out with a...
Shopper carjacked at gunpoint at The Grove on Thanksgiving Day
NEWARK, DE – Police in Newark are investigating after a shopper at the Grove shopping center was the victim of an armed carjacking at The Grove at Newark. Police responded to The Grove at around 12:32 pm on Thursday after receiving a 911 call reporting an armed carjacking. “The victim reported that they had left a store in The Grove shopping center and were returning to their vehicle, when they were approached by the suspect,” a spokesperson from the Newark Police Department said today. “The suspect displayed a handgun to the victim and demanded the keys to the victim’s car. The post Shopper carjacked at gunpoint at The Grove on Thanksgiving Day appeared first on Shore News Network.
WGMD Radio
DSP Investigating Shooting East of Millsboro
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night just after 8:30 on Ayers Lane east of Millsboro. Police found the home was hit several times with an unknown firearm and the homeowner suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body and was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There were no other injuries and police have no other information in reference to the shooting.
firststateupdate.com
Bear Man With “Underground Grow Operation” Gets 45 Years In Federal Prison
David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that on Monday, November 21, 2022, Third Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas, sitting by designation in the District of Delaware, sentenced Omar Morales Colon to 45 years of incarceration for conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, and various other drug and money laundering offenses. The Court acknowledged that Colon was one of the biggest drug traffickers in the history of the State of Delaware and that Colon stood ready to use violence if necessary to protect his drug business.
WBOC
Salisbury Man Killed in Head-On Crash With Dump Truck in Laurel
LAUREL, Del. - A Salisbury man died in a head-on crash with a dump truck in Laurel on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Delaware State Police said that at around 8 a.m., a 2013 International dump truck towing a flatbed trailer was going eastbound on Horsey Church Road just east of Chandler Road, while a 2002 Ford Crown Victoria was heading westbound and approaching the dump truck.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Man Shot In Dover Monday, Suspect Released On Unsecured Bond
The Dover Police Department has arrested Aaron Grimes, 22, of Magnolia, following a shooting on North West Street Monday afternoon, according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. The investigation began at 3:31 p.m. when Dover Police received a call for shots fired in the 200 block of North West Street. Officers went to the area and located a large crowd. Officers then found a 24-year-old male victim, who had sustained a gunshot wound to his thigh. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
