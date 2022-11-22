NEWARK, DE – Police in Newark are investigating after a shopper at the Grove shopping center was the victim of an armed carjacking at The Grove at Newark. Police responded to The Grove at around 12:32 pm on Thursday after receiving a 911 call reporting an armed carjacking. “The victim reported that they had left a store in The Grove shopping center and were returning to their vehicle, when they were approached by the suspect,” a spokesperson from the Newark Police Department said today. “The suspect displayed a handgun to the victim and demanded the keys to the victim’s car. The post Shopper carjacked at gunpoint at The Grove on Thanksgiving Day appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEWARK, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO