This is the Oldest City in MassachusettsTy D.Plymouth, MA
Thousands flock to Plymouth for America’s Hometown Thanksgiving ParadeLauren JessopPlymouth, MA
The 53rd National Day of Mourning Protest to be Held at Plymouth Rock on ThanksgivingThe Maine WriterPlymouth, MA
This Day in History: November 21William Saint ValPlymouth, MA
The Fastest Growing Cookie Company in America is Opening in Plymouth!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Lakeville Fire Department celebrates life of Chief Engineer, Roger Hamilton
“Please join the Lakeville Fire Department in celebrating the life of Roger Hamilton, past Chief Engineer of the Lakeville Fire Department. Chief Engineer Hamilton was a member of the Lakeville Fire Department from 1961 through 1990, serving on the Board of Engineers from 1980 through 1988. He also served as the Highway Surveyor for Lakeville.
Residents race out of burning home in early morning Massachusetts fire
“Chief Justin Alexander reports that the Easton Fire Department extinguished a fire at a single-family home early Friday morning. Crews were dispatched to 30 Eisenhower Drive at approximately 2:55 a.m. It is believed that the fire had been burning for a significant amount of time before a 911 call was received, and as a result firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions upon arrival.
Donated car gives New Bedford woman a way forward
“Record-high car prices have persisted for over a year, leaving many people unable to afford safe and reliable vehicles. Fortunately for a New Bedford woman, a donated car is bringing relief from her transportation struggles and enabling her to move forward in life. Melissa Costa was awarded a 1997 Toyota...
New Bedford Firefighters battle 3-story tenement blaze on Purchase Street
“Yesterday morning at approximately 6:00am, a passerby called 911 reporting smoke extending from a building located at 1899 Purchase Street. Command Unit 1 arrived and confirmed a working fire in the three-story wood-frame mixed use building. Although the building had been vacant for many years, a primary search was required with the protection from charged hose lines. Four hose lines were stretched into building in order to conduct a primary search and extinguish fire on all three floors.
New Bedford Fire Department respond to Acushnet Ave. structure fire that displaces 26
“Yesterday morning at 9:42am New Bedford Fire Department Communications received a call from a central station monitoring service reporting an automatic alarm activation at 1168 Acushnet Avenue. No 911 calls were received reporting a fire at this location. Engine 8 arrived, reported smoke showing, and confirmed a structure fire. Command...
Multi-car crash at New Bedford/Fairhaven line, serious injuries, 1 ejected
“A Massachusetts man has been ejected after a multi-vehicle crash Friday evening on Route 195. According to Massachusetts State Police Trooper James DeAngelis, just before 7:15 p.m. tonight, Troopers assigned to the Dartmouth Barracks responded to reports of a crash involving four vehicles in the left lane of Route 195 westbound.
Lakeville Fire Department responds to car versus tree accident, engulfed vehicle
The call came in just before 2:00 am this morning for a car off the road into a tree on Highland Road. The driver was able to self-extricate from the vehicle prior to the arrival of responders. A tone was transmitted for off-duty staffing, bringing 8 more firefighters in to...
