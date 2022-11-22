“Yesterday morning at approximately 6:00am, a passerby called 911 reporting smoke extending from a building located at 1899 Purchase Street. Command Unit 1 arrived and confirmed a working fire in the three-story wood-frame mixed use building. Although the building had been vacant for many years, a primary search was required with the protection from charged hose lines. Four hose lines were stretched into building in order to conduct a primary search and extinguish fire on all three floors.

