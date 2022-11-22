Read full article on original website
MyWabashValley.com
First responders work around the clock on holidays
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Not everyone has Thanksgiving off with their families; first responders work nonstop, regardless of the day. Deputy George McAdams with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said patrols are out on the roads due to the increased traffic volume that comes with the holiday. Accidents are more common this time of year, too.
It’s a winter wonderland at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Wabash Valley Fairgrounds hosted its Winter Wonderland on Friday. The afternoon event included an ice-skating rink and train rides for guests. Food, vendors, and all of the fun things about the winter months were available at this event. Fairgrounds Manager Jenny Hamilton said that the turnout for the event […]
bsquarebulletin.com
Canopy of Lights 2022: Thank you, Mae!
The traditional day-after-Thanksgiving lighting of the Monroe County courthouse square canopy in downtown Bloomington took place on Friday evening, just as it has since 1984. But for this year’s countdown from 10, the throng was led in an extra step of rehearsal by emcee Jim Inman, Jr. The crowd...
wevv.com
Masonville Fire Department called to house fire Thanksgiving Day
The Masonville Fire Department responded to a structure fire in Daviess County on Thanksgiving Day. Fire officials say the fire happened in the area of Creekview Court where heavy fire was coming from the garage at the front of the home. We're told the fire spread to the attic causing...
WTHI
Lawrenceville is working to improve the city by tearing down abandoned, rundown houses
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI)- The city of Lawrenceville is making an effort to beautify its neighborhoods by tearing down abandoned, rundown homes. The cleanup of these properties started in October. During this time the city has demolished several homes. Most of these homes have been abandoned after being damaged by fire.
MyWabashValley.com
Organizations and restaurants offer free meals on Thanksgiving
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On Thanksgiving, several businesses were closed., but a few restaurants and churches stayed open to ensure people had a place to go and meal to eat. For several years, the Ruth Marie Bauer Newport Thanksgiving Dinner has fed the community at no cost offering...
MyWabashValley.com
Christmas Parade of Lights fills the streets with Christmas spirit
BRAZIL, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Thanksgiving is now behind us, and Christmas festivities are taking place in the Valley. The famous Christmas Parade of Lights took to the streets of Brazil Friday evening. “You gotta have Christmas spirit. It’s a very uplifting kinda thing,” Spectator Jaden Smith said.
bloomingtonian.com
Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45
The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
WTHI
You can join in on some small-town Christmas spirit at this event
BRIDGETON, Ind. (WTHI) - You can support local vendors this weekend at the Bridgeton Country Christmas. Organizers hope you'll soak up a little small-town Christmas spirit. Bridgeton's historical buildings will be filled with art, gifts, crafts, decorations, live music, and food. Bridgeton Country Christmas is Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, then...
MyWabashValley.com
Over 400 community members attend annual Turkey Trot
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – An annual Thanksgiving tradition made it’s return to downtown Terre Haute. Over 400 runners gathered Thanksgiving morning to participate in the 9th annual Turkey Trot. The trot consisted of a family friendly 5k race and 1 mile run. The event is held to help raise funds and food for the community during the holiday season.
WTHI
Local sheriff's continued battle with cancer
TRRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County sheriff John Plasse's last six months have been full of both good and bad days after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May. Every six months Vigo County sheriff John Plasse would have his liver scanned. When he went in May for his regular scanning, the doctors said they wanted to take a close look at his pancreas.
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington Utilities issues precautionary Boil Water Advisory for 30 addresses
BLOOMINGTON – On Thursday, November 24, City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) crews were dispatched to repair a broken water main in the Bryan Park neighborhood. Water service was shut off for 30 addresses; those customers are now under a precautionary Boil Water Advisory until 1 p.m. Saturday, November 26.
MyWabashValley.com
Rain for part of the weekend
Most of the area in a moderate drought. High of 49 and low of 39 so far today. No rain at the TV station today. Terre Haute right now is cooler and a light wind. Temps are cooler today. Water vapor satellite has our developing storm SW of here. Satellite and radar are all clear for here. DRy weather till later on Saturday and then rain till Sunday afternoon. Rainfall could be pretty decent. Next syste is next Tuesday – Wednesday. After that clams down for a few days. Temps stay mild for a while yet. Signs of some colder temps after about the first week of December. Tonight, clear and 27. Tomorrow, mostly sunny and 58. Rain ends on Sunday but more early next week and temps not bad next week.
Indiana Daily Student
Where to find public restrooms in Bloomington
Last winter, new 24/7 restrooms opened at parking garages as part of Bloomington’s effort to provide more public restrooms. Here is a list of some accessible bathrooms located in downtown Bloomington. Fourth Street Garage. Located at 105 W. Fourth St., the garage has two public restrooms open 24/7. Trade...
bsquarebulletin.com
Thanksgiving week Bloomington turkeys—in disguise
A full week of Thanksgiving break at Indiana University means the campus and all of downtown Bloomington has been a lot quieter the last few days. One benefit: more wildlife. Red-tailed hawks are not all that unusual on the campus or downtown, but this week they were a lot easier to spot—Tuesday morning, Tuesday afternoon, and Wednesday morning.
MyWabashValley.com
Mild holiday weekend
More clouds moving in today. High of 60 and low of 29 today. No rain again today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a south wind. Temps are nice. Water vapor satellite shows more moistire moving this way from the SW. Satellite shows more clouds moving in but all clear on radar. Dry till later on Thursday with a few light showers. Then dry on Friday. Rainfall from that will be small. Next system is Saturday late into early Sunday and will have more rain with it. Then another system by the middle of next week. Temps arst nice for several days. Tonight, more clouds and 33. Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and 59. Rain for Saturday late and again the middle of next week but stays mild.
West Terre Haute Weekly Safety Report
West Terre Haute Weekly Safety Report - Week 11/13 - 11/19. Eleven total calls for service were made to local public safety agencies. Violent Fri 11/18 · 11:55 PM Suicide-threat - this is from the Vigo county calls for service log. information is subject to change. Nearest intersection is W. National and Church St - Exact location is not given for privacy.
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Man Struck, Killed by Train in Bartholomew County
Bartholomew County Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was struck by a train on Sunday. Authorities say Dylan Richard Lonaker of Columbus was walking on the railroad tracks around 3:15 Sunday afternoon when he was hit from behind by a train at Dawson Street and State Road 11 in Columbus. Lonaker was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are trying to determine what lead to the accident.
Brickbat: Lesson Learned
The Indiana State Police are investigating after a Vermillion County Sheriff's Office deputy accidentally shot a student at South Vermillion High School. Deputy Tim DisPennett was conducting a law enforcement class, and students were doing a scenario drill when DisPennett fired his weapon. The student, who wasn't identified by the media, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
fries, vegetables, and a burgerPhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are known for serving delicious food, every day of the week.
