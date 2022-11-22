ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyWabashValley.com

First responders work around the clock on holidays

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Not everyone has Thanksgiving off with their families; first responders work nonstop, regardless of the day. Deputy George McAdams with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said patrols are out on the roads due to the increased traffic volume that comes with the holiday. Accidents are more common this time of year, too.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

It’s a winter wonderland at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Wabash Valley Fairgrounds hosted its Winter Wonderland on Friday. The afternoon event included an ice-skating rink and train rides for guests. Food, vendors, and all of the fun things about the winter months were available at this event. Fairgrounds Manager Jenny Hamilton said that the turnout for the event […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
bsquarebulletin.com

Canopy of Lights 2022: Thank you, Mae!

The traditional day-after-Thanksgiving lighting of the Monroe County courthouse square canopy in downtown Bloomington took place on Friday evening, just as it has since 1984. But for this year’s countdown from 10, the throng was led in an extra step of rehearsal by emcee Jim Inman, Jr. The crowd...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Organizations and restaurants offer free meals on Thanksgiving

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On Thanksgiving, several businesses were closed., but a few restaurants and churches stayed open to ensure people had a place to go and meal to eat. For several years, the Ruth Marie Bauer Newport Thanksgiving Dinner has fed the community at no cost offering...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Christmas Parade of Lights fills the streets with Christmas spirit

BRAZIL, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Thanksgiving is now behind us, and Christmas festivities are taking place in the Valley. The famous Christmas Parade of Lights took to the streets of Brazil Friday evening. “You gotta have Christmas spirit. It’s a very uplifting kinda thing,” Spectator Jaden Smith said.
BRAZIL, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45

The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

You can join in on some small-town Christmas spirit at this event

BRIDGETON, Ind. (WTHI) - You can support local vendors this weekend at the Bridgeton Country Christmas. Organizers hope you'll soak up a little small-town Christmas spirit. Bridgeton's historical buildings will be filled with art, gifts, crafts, decorations, live music, and food. Bridgeton Country Christmas is Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, then...
BRIDGETON, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Over 400 community members attend annual Turkey Trot

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – An annual Thanksgiving tradition made it’s return to downtown Terre Haute. Over 400 runners gathered Thanksgiving morning to participate in the 9th annual Turkey Trot. The trot consisted of a family friendly 5k race and 1 mile run. The event is held to help raise funds and food for the community during the holiday season.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Local sheriff's continued battle with cancer

TRRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County sheriff John Plasse's last six months have been full of both good and bad days after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May. Every six months Vigo County sheriff John Plasse would have his liver scanned. When he went in May for his regular scanning, the doctors said they wanted to take a close look at his pancreas.
MyWabashValley.com

Rain for part of the weekend

Most of the area in a moderate drought. High of 49 and low of 39 so far today. No rain at the TV station today. Terre Haute right now is cooler and a light wind. Temps are cooler today. Water vapor satellite has our developing storm SW of here. Satellite and radar are all clear for here. DRy weather till later on Saturday and then rain till Sunday afternoon. Rainfall could be pretty decent. Next syste is next Tuesday – Wednesday. After that clams down for a few days. Temps stay mild for a while yet. Signs of some colder temps after about the first week of December. Tonight, clear and 27. Tomorrow, mostly sunny and 58. Rain ends on Sunday but more early next week and temps not bad next week.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Where to find public restrooms in Bloomington

Last winter, new 24/7 restrooms opened at parking garages as part of Bloomington’s effort to provide more public restrooms. Here is a list of some accessible bathrooms located in downtown Bloomington. Fourth Street Garage. Located at 105 W. Fourth St., the garage has two public restrooms open 24/7. Trade...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
bsquarebulletin.com

Thanksgiving week Bloomington turkeys—in disguise

A full week of Thanksgiving break at Indiana University means the campus and all of downtown Bloomington has been a lot quieter the last few days. One benefit: more wildlife. Red-tailed hawks are not all that unusual on the campus or downtown, but this week they were a lot easier to spot—Tuesday morning, Tuesday afternoon, and Wednesday morning.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Mild holiday weekend

More clouds moving in today. High of 60 and low of 29 today. No rain again today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a south wind. Temps are nice. Water vapor satellite shows more moistire moving this way from the SW. Satellite shows more clouds moving in but all clear on radar. Dry till later on Thursday with a few light showers. Then dry on Friday. Rainfall from that will be small. Next system is Saturday late into early Sunday and will have more rain with it. Then another system by the middle of next week. Temps arst nice for several days. Tonight, more clouds and 33. Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and 59. Rain for Saturday late and again the middle of next week but stays mild.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WynLin

West Terre Haute Weekly Safety Report

West Terre Haute Weekly Safety Report - Week 11/13 - 11/19. Eleven total calls for service were made to local public safety agencies. Violent Fri 11/18 · 11:55 PM Suicide-threat - this is from the Vigo county calls for service log. information is subject to change. Nearest intersection is W. National and Church St - Exact location is not given for privacy.
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — Man Struck, Killed by Train in Bartholomew County

Bartholomew County Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was struck by a train on Sunday. Authorities say Dylan Richard Lonaker of Columbus was walking on the railroad tracks around 3:15 Sunday afternoon when he was hit from behind by a train at Dawson Street and State Road 11 in Columbus. Lonaker was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are trying to determine what lead to the accident.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
Reason.com

Brickbat: Lesson Learned

The Indiana State Police are investigating after a Vermillion County Sheriff's Office deputy accidentally shot a student at South Vermillion High School. Deputy Tim DisPennett was conducting a law enforcement class, and students were doing a scenario drill when DisPennett fired his weapon. The student, who wasn't identified by the media, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

fries, vegetables, and a burgerPhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are known for serving delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy