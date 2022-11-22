Read full article on original website
The Hollywood Gossip
Donald Trump: I Don't Know the Neo-Nazi Kanye West Brought to Dinner with Me!
The adorable friendship between Donald Trump and Kanye West may be over. On Thursday, the rapper shared a video on Twitter than confirmed he had brought unabashed White nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes to a dinner with the one-term President at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. In the footage,...
The Hollywood Gossip
Janelle Brown's Aunt Says for Sure: My Niece is Done with Kody!
According to someone who ought know very well, the long-gestating rumor is a legitimate really. Janelle Brown really has left her emotionally abusive husband. In an exclusive interview with In Touch Weekly, Janelle’s own aunt, Kristyn Decker, confirmed this development, saying the following to the tabloid:. As far as...
Emma Corrin Said Awards Shows Categories Should Be More Inclusive, And They Make A Great Point
Emma had a few things to say about gendered categories in awards shows.
38 Famous Dudes Who Are Objectively Very Hot, And What They Looked Like Before They Became Super Famous
Like a fine wine, etc. etc.
The Beatles Vs. the Rolling Stones in Music and Cinema Tribute at Torino Film Festival
The Torino Film Festival, under the direction of Steve Della Casa, launched its 40th edition on Friday evening at the sumptuous Teatro Regio, not with a film screening, but with music. For this jubilee edition, the first one completely in person since the COVID crisis, Della Casa had bet on a real moment of sharing with the public. The audience responded to the event, interspersing the evening with a lot of applause and laughter. To evoke the links between cinema and music, a talk was organized around the theme of the Beatles vs. the Rolling Stones, and their love for cinema...
