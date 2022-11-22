The Torino Film Festival, under the direction of Steve Della Casa, launched its 40th edition on Friday evening at the sumptuous Teatro Regio, not with a film screening, but with music. For this jubilee edition, the first one completely in person since the COVID crisis, Della Casa had bet on a real moment of sharing with the public. The audience responded to the event, interspersing the evening with a lot of applause and laughter. To evoke the links between cinema and music, a talk was organized around the theme of the Beatles vs. the Rolling Stones, and their love for cinema...

22 MINUTES AGO