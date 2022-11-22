ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

NFL Coaches on Hot Seats Down the Stretch of 2022 Season

For every action, Newton's Third Law states, there is an equal and opposite reaction. NFL head coaches find the scientific belief holds true in regard to job security, too. Make the playoffs, and you're very likely returning next year. Miss the postseason, though, your future may be unclear. Already in...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

Week 12 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Available Sleepers in Most Yahoo Leagues

Week 12 got underway on Thursday with a trio of Thanksgiving games. Some fantasy managers were thankful for point-stuffed performances from players like Amon-Ra St. Brown and CeeDee Lamb, while others were left hungry for a big bounce-back on Sunday. And with several key injuries this week, some managers will...
ARKANSAS STATE
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Projections and Matchups to Love

Thanksgiving Day brought a trio of great NFL games. But there's still plenty more to come in Week 12. So if you're trailing in your fantasy football matchup, things could still swing the other way. There are 12 meetings on Sunday's slate, followed by a Monday night matchup between the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Week 12 Thanksgiving Day Games Takeaways for Each Team

Quality NFL action on Thanksgiving? It’s not always a guarantee. In fact, we’ve learned to expect the worst and hope for the best but settle for turkey comas. However, this year’s Thanksgiving slate is quite impressive. All three games matter to all six teams involved, so takeaways aren’t difficult to unearth.
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Standings, Scenarios After Bills, Cowboys, Vikings Wins

With the first three games of Week 12 in the books, the 2022 NFL playoff race remains wide open. The Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings were all victorious on Thanksgiving, bolstering their postseason hopes in the process. NFL Playoff Standings. AFC. Kansas City Chiefs, 8-2 (1st in AFC...
Bleacher Report

The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 12

It's Thanksgiving, and that means many things. It means food—and lots of it. It means family. Friends. Good times. And it means football—three games on Thursday, including the traditional contests in Detroit and Dallas. It also means that it's almost December, which means the fantasy football regular season...
TENNESSEE STATE
Bleacher Report

Arizona Cardinals HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2022: Best Fan Tweets from Episode 3

"How could you not want that?" That is what Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner said on Wednesday's episode of Hard Knocks when discussing the opportunity to play on Monday Night Football in Mexico City. The third episode of the HBO show, which chronicles the behind-the-scenes journey of the Cardinals' 2022 season, was all about the team's preparation for the highly anticipated showdown with the San Francisco 49ers.
ARIZONA STATE
Bleacher Report

Report: Michigan's Blake Corum to Play vs. Ohio State Despite Knee Injury

Running back Blake Corum is reportedly expected to suit up for No. 3 Michigan in Saturday's rivalry game against No. 2 Ohio State, but his level of involvement remains uncertain because of a knee injury. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Corum "isn't expected to be 100 percent" and noted the Wolverines...
COLUMBUS, OH
Bleacher Report

Report: Bills LB Von Miller's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Sprain After He Was Carted Off

Buffalo Bills pass-rusher Von Miller has been ruled out for the remainder of Buffalo's road game against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving after leaving in the second quarter. The initial diagnosis for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> star Von Miller is a knee sprain, source said. That would be a good outcome. No one has ruled out a more serious injury, but some hope. He has an MRI and other tests tomorrow to confirm.
BUFFALO, NY
Bleacher Report

49ers' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 12

The San Francisco 49ers have elevated themselves into the upper echelon of NFC playoff contenders over the last few weeks. San Francisco comes into Week 12 with the lead in the NFC West and the No. 3 overall seed in the conference standings. Kyle Shanahan's team is expected to win...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Charvarius Ward's 'Steroid Boy' Comments 'Very Personal'

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins did not take kindly to San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward's recent comments about him, which included a "steroid boy" remark that alluded to the ex-Clemson star's six-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. Cardinals senior writer Darren Urban got Hopkins' reaction.
Bleacher Report

3 Players Steelers Must Cut in 2022 NFL Offseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers will sit in an unusual position in the NFL offseason. The Steelers will likely own a top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and they may move on from some veteran players from their 2022 roster. Pittsburgh should embrace a full rebuild with Kenny Pickett as the...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy