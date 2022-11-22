Read full article on original website
live5news.com
PHOTOS: Holiday events begin at The Charleston Place
The Coburg Cow has finally made its return after being taken down prior to Hurricane Ian, and it’s ready for Christmas!. Charleston Animal Society looking for people to foster over holidays. Updated: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:54 PM EST. The Charleston Animal Society is looking for people to help...
live5news.com
Coburg Cow landmark on Savannah Highway ready for Christmas
The Charleston Place kicked off the holiday season by covering the Holy City in snow on Friday. Charleston Animal Society looking for people to foster over holidays. The Charleston Animal Society is looking for people to help foster dogs over the Thanksgiving Holiday. Charleston Co. Hackathon brings together minority students...
live5news.com
Dorchester Paws ‘urgently’ seeking fosters
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws in Summerville is urgently looking for fosters this holiday season. The shelter said they are at risk of shutting their doors because they’re running out of space for popup kennels. “We have been doing our best to be there for our community, but...
charlestondaily.net
Veterinarian in Charleston, South Carolina Implements Laser Surgery Only Practice
Hampton Park Veterinary Center (627 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC 29403) recognizes that cats and dogs come into the practice because their owners bring them. The veterinary staff emphasizes the owner’s well-being and experience alongside that of the pet. …Friday, November 25th 2022, 6:53 AM CSTHampton Park Veterinary Center recognizes that cats and dogs come into the practice because their owners bring them. The veterinary staff emphasizes the owner’s well-being and experience alongside that of the pet.
live5news.com
Local chef lends talents to feed, clothe less fortunate in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As families begin to gather around the Thanksgiving table, a local chef helped feed dozens of the less fortunate in North Charleston, turning the holiday into a day of service. Chef Chantel Jenkins, the owner of Flavor Chanico, lent her talents feed and clothe the...
live5news.com
Community Resource Center to host toy drive in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry nonprofit is teaming up with the Dorchester County government for the first of three “major toy collections” Sunday. The Community Resource Center is holding the toy drive at their Summerville location at 116 West Second North Street. The toy drive runs from...
live5news.com
PHOTOS: The Charleston Place kicks off the holiday season
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A historic Charleston hotel began the holiday season with a tree lighting, carolers and “snow” on Friday. The Charleston Place transformed into a winter wonderland to kick off the holidays. Every evening at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., through New Year’s Eve, snow will...
live5news.com
Local organization stresses the importance of helping the homeless year-round
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of Uplift Charleston spent their Thanksgiving giving out truckloads of donations to the homeless community and others in need. The organization set up on a street in North Charleston with blankets, clothing, pillows, hygiene products and handwarmers. Uplift Charleston Founder, Aaron Comstock, says they try...
Overcrowded Berkeley Animal Center Launches Operation Holiday Rescue
Berkeley Animal Center is at max capacity as homeless animals have been pouring into the Moncks Corner-based shelter for weeks. The post Overcrowded Berkeley Animal Center Launches Operation Holiday Rescue appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
live5news.com
Black Friday brings shoppers together in the Lowcountry
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Black Friday is always a hit across America for shoppers ahead of the holiday season, and Friday was no different in the Lowcountry. Lines began as early as 4 a.m. at Tanger Outlets in North Charleston with shoppers searching and hoping to find the best deals possible.
live5news.com
North Charleston police help in giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department partnered with the CBA Community Project, the Scott Family and the Carlos Dunlap Foundation as they hosted their 3rd annual turkey giveaway in North Charleston Wednesday. Cars lined up to receive a turkey, a bag full of non-perishables, stuffing mix,...
live5news.com
Fresh out of the oven: Summerville Medical Center welcomes Thanksgiving babies
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Lowcountry families gave thanks on Thursday to new additions. Summerville Medical Center took to Facebook to celebrate the birth of three Thanksgiving babies. The “adorable butterballs” arrived just in time to adorn special onesies with the phrase “fresh out of the oven” printed across them....
live5news.com
Local barber transitions business to mobile after COVID-19 pandemic
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People across the country are counting their blessings and giving thanks this holiday season. Most people’s list includes family, friends, health... But Robert Platt, who owns Charleston Mobile Barbershop, says he’s thankful for his job and the ability to adapt to help those in the community.
charlestondaily.net
Tickets are on Sale Now for the 76th Annual Festival of Houses and Gardens (Charleston, SC) – March 15 – April 16, 2023
Tickets are now on sale for the Historic Charleston Foundation’s (HCF) month-long 76th Annual Festival of Houses and Gardens from March 15 – April 16, 2023. The festival comprises an array of educational tours and events that explore the area’s significant cultural and architectural landscapes and historic events in the Charleston region, from over 350 years ago to the present day.
live5news.com
Police responding to N. Charleston boat landing on Ashley River
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are responding to an incident near the Ashley River in North Charleston Friday morning. North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says the police presence is at the end of Flynn Drive near the Ashley River. No further details were immediately available from the police.
North Charleston church handing out food ahead of Thanksgiving
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Macedonia Church in North Charleston is donating food to the less fortunate this week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. “Being a helping hand is a blessing and it’s awesome,” said Rodney Tucker, a volunteer. Canned goods, produce and meat were all given to people who drove up in their cars. “We’re […]
live5news.com
The Coburg Cow returns and she’s ready for Christmas
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s favorite cow is ready for the holidays. The Coburg Cow has finally made her return after being taken down prior to Hurricane Ian, and she’s ready for Christmas!. Bessie’s spots are now red and green, and she has a holiday wreath around her...
abcnews4.com
Puppy with burns, 'grave injuries' found abandoned at West Ashley apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Animal Society (CAS) is searching for answers after a puppy with second and third degree burns was found abandoned in a crate at Palmilla Apartments, according to a social media post made by the shelter Wednesday evening. CAS says a police officer found the...
iheart.com
GIVING THANKS: Foster parent renovates Berkeley County visitation rooms
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry foster parent who has received placements from Berkeley County Social Services is pushing for change after realizing needs at the office were not being met. Katherine Russell is a foster parent and executive director of The Okutonda Project, an organization that supports foster...
Runners participate in annual Turkey Day Run before Thanksgiving dinner
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thousands of turkey trotters are celebrating the Thanksgiving Day holiday after completing an annual run through downtown Charleston. More than 7,000 people packed into Marion Square for the turkey trot – including families dressed in turkey costumes who got their morning boost before the day’s big feast. “We like getting out […]
