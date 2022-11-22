ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

PHOTOS: Holiday events begin at The Charleston Place

The Coburg Cow has finally made its return after being taken down prior to Hurricane Ian, and it's ready for Christmas!. Charleston Animal Society looking for people to foster over holidays. Updated: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:54 PM EST. The Charleston Animal Society is looking for people to help...
CHARLESTON, SC
Coburg Cow landmark on Savannah Highway ready for Christmas

The Charleston Place kicked off the holiday season by covering the Holy City in snow on Friday. Charleston Animal Society looking for people to foster over holidays. The Charleston Animal Society is looking for people to help foster dogs over the Thanksgiving Holiday. Charleston Co. Hackathon brings together minority students...
CHARLESTON, SC
Dorchester Paws ‘urgently’ seeking fosters

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws in Summerville is urgently looking for fosters this holiday season. The shelter said they are at risk of shutting their doors because they’re running out of space for popup kennels. “We have been doing our best to be there for our community, but...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Veterinarian in Charleston, South Carolina Implements Laser Surgery Only Practice

Hampton Park Veterinary Center (627 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC 29403) recognizes that cats and dogs come into the practice because their owners bring them. The veterinary staff emphasizes the owner's well-being and experience alongside that of the pet.
CHARLESTON, SC
Community Resource Center to host toy drive in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry nonprofit is teaming up with the Dorchester County government for the first of three “major toy collections” Sunday. The Community Resource Center is holding the toy drive at their Summerville location at 116 West Second North Street. The toy drive runs from...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
PHOTOS: The Charleston Place kicks off the holiday season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A historic Charleston hotel began the holiday season with a tree lighting, carolers and “snow” on Friday. The Charleston Place transformed into a winter wonderland to kick off the holidays. Every evening at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., through New Year’s Eve, snow will...
CHARLESTON, SC
Local organization stresses the importance of helping the homeless year-round

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of Uplift Charleston spent their Thanksgiving giving out truckloads of donations to the homeless community and others in need. The organization set up on a street in North Charleston with blankets, clothing, pillows, hygiene products and handwarmers. Uplift Charleston Founder, Aaron Comstock, says they try...
CHARLESTON, SC
Black Friday brings shoppers together in the Lowcountry

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Black Friday is always a hit across America for shoppers ahead of the holiday season, and Friday was no different in the Lowcountry. Lines began as early as 4 a.m. at Tanger Outlets in North Charleston with shoppers searching and hoping to find the best deals possible.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
North Charleston police help in giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department partnered with the CBA Community Project, the Scott Family and the Carlos Dunlap Foundation as they hosted their 3rd annual turkey giveaway in North Charleston Wednesday. Cars lined up to receive a turkey, a bag full of non-perishables, stuffing mix,...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Local barber transitions business to mobile after COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People across the country are counting their blessings and giving thanks this holiday season. Most people’s list includes family, friends, health... But Robert Platt, who owns Charleston Mobile Barbershop, says he’s thankful for his job and the ability to adapt to help those in the community.
CHARLESTON, SC
Tickets are on Sale Now for the 76th Annual Festival of Houses and Gardens (Charleston, SC) – March 15 – April 16, 2023

Tickets are now on sale for the Historic Charleston Foundation’s (HCF) month-long 76th Annual Festival of Houses and Gardens from March 15 – April 16, 2023. The festival comprises an array of educational tours and events that explore the area’s significant cultural and architectural landscapes and historic events in the Charleston region, from over 350 years ago to the present day.
CHARLESTON, SC
Police responding to N. Charleston boat landing on Ashley River

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are responding to an incident near the Ashley River in North Charleston Friday morning. North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says the police presence is at the end of Flynn Drive near the Ashley River. No further details were immediately available from the police.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Coburg Cow returns and she’s ready for Christmas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s favorite cow is ready for the holidays. The Coburg Cow has finally made her return after being taken down prior to Hurricane Ian, and she’s ready for Christmas!. Bessie’s spots are now red and green, and she has a holiday wreath around her...
CHARLESTON, SC
GIVING THANKS: Foster parent renovates Berkeley County visitation rooms

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry foster parent who has received placements from Berkeley County Social Services is pushing for change after realizing needs at the office were not being met. Katherine Russell is a foster parent and executive director of The Okutonda Project, an organization that supports foster...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

