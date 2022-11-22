ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Iggy Azalea Sells Masters And Publishing In 8-Figure Deal

Iggy Azalea has sold her entire masters and publishing catalog in an eight-figure deal to Domain Capital. The deal includes 100% of the Australian rapper’s share of hits including “Fancy” and “Problem.” It also allows for Azalea to earn future revenue on master recordings, Billboard reports. The mother of one is set to release new music in early 2023 under her own independent label, Bad Dreams, with an administration deal under Sony Music Publishing. More from VIBE.comCan Iggy Azalea Recapture Her "Fancy" Era? Tory Lanez Thinks SoIggy Azalea Sends Tory Lanez Lavish Cake Following 'Sorry 4 What' ReleaseNew Music Friday:...
Motley Fool

Disney Is Considering One of the Riskiest Moves in Its 99-Year History

In aggregate, Disney+ and Hulu account for 30 of the Top 100 most-watched streaming programs in the U.S. Disney is considering merging the two services into one streaming powerhouse. This plan could easily backfire, setting Disney back years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
ETOnline.com

'Criminal Minds: Evolution': Zach Gilford Breaks Down That Surprise Premiere Twist (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the first two episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution. Criminal Minds: Evolution is finally here! The Paramount+ update saw members of the BAU reuniting for an intense new case involving an unconventional killer, Elliot Voit (Zach Gilford), utilizing a social network -- ironically, secured by Garcia -- to groom his victims. With the investigation into their latest foe just getting started, Rossi, Prentiss and the rest of team have their hands full as they try to catch him before others get hurt.
AOL Corp

Quentin Tarantino calls Marvel actors 'not movie stars'; 'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu fires back

Simu Liu is firing back at Quentin Tarantino after the Oscar-winner's comments about the effect Marvel movies have had on the film industry. During his appearance on the podcast "2 Bears, 1 Cave" Monday, Tarantino reflected on the state of the film industry, saying that one of the legacies of "the Marvelization of Hollywood movies" is a scarcity of movie stars.
ETOnline.com

'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Cast on Adding a Dark Twist to Beloved Franchise for Paramount Plus (Exclusive)

In just a few days, the BAU will open its doors again on Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution. The new series, which is set deep in the pandemic, finds the beloved characters adjusting to their new normal after they go their separate ways. Of course, in true Criminal Minds fashion, they team is pulled back in when they're faced with their most formidable unsub (played by Friday Night Lights' Zach Gilford), a killer heavily influenced by said pandemic who goes on a crime spree via an interconnected serial-killing network.
ETOnline.com

Dolly Parton Honors Goddaughter Miley Cyrus on Her 30th Birthday

Dolly Parton is paying tribute to her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, on her milestone birthday! On Wednesday, the "We Can't Stop" singer turned 30 years old. Taking to Instagram, Parton shared recent photos of her and Cyrus from a photo shoot to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, writing, "Happy birthday @MileyCyrus! I can't wait to celebrate with you and ring in the new year!!"
Distractify

Michael Armand Hammer, Father to Disgraced Actor Armie Hammer, Passes Away at Age 67

TMZ was the first to report that Michael Armand Hammer, father of disgraced actor Armie Hammer, died at the age of 67. Like his son, the former businessman was not without controversy. Most recently, his family's dark past was writ large in Discovery Plus's documentary series House of Hammer, which divulged the twisted legacy of the Hammer family leading up to the allegations lodged against Armie Hammer.
Variety

Box Office: ‘Black Panther 2‘ Rules as Disney’s ‘Strange World’ Stumbles With $4.2 Million Opening Day

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” continued to rule over the Thanksgiving holiday box office. Faced with only token opposition, the superhero sequel picked up $10 million on Wednesday. The Marvel and Disney release is on pace to earn roughly $63 million over the five-day period, easily topping the competition. Another Disney movie, “Strange World,” is bombing, grossing a disappointing $4.2 million on Wednesday as it eyes a five-day haul of under $24 million. That’s a terrible result for the $180 million-budgeted animated adventure. For comparison sake, “Encanto,” another recent Disney animated offering, earned $40.3 million over the Thanksgiving holiday in...
Deadline

‘The Equalizer 3’ Adds Six To Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Sony has rounded out its cast for The Equalizer 3, with Eugenio Mastrandrea (From Scratch), Remo Girone (Ford v Ferrari), Sonia Ammar (Scream), Daniele Perrone (Baaria), Andrea Scarduzio (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One) and Andrea Dodero (Blocco 181) signing on for roles.  The actors join an ensemble led by Denzel Washington which also includes Dakota Fanning, and Gaia Scodellaro, as previously announced. While the film’s plot is being kept under wraps, it’s the third in an action series centered on Washington’s vigilante Robert McCall, from director Antoine Fuqua. The first released in 2014 earned over $194M worldwide, spurring a...
NME

Jenna Ortega praises Netflix for making Wednesday Addams Hispanic

Jenna Ortega has praised Netflix for making her version of Wednesday Addams Hispanic. The actor plays the iconic character in Tim Burton’s Netflix reboot series Wednesday, and opened up about the character in an interview with NME. “It’s not often that you get the opportunity to play such an...
ETOnline.com

'Wednesday': Jenna Ortega and Gwendoline Christie Break Down the Shocking Ending (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Netflix's Wednesday. Netflix's Wednesday ended with quite a snappy cliffhanger. The eight-episode first season dropped Wednesday, filled with Wednesday Addams' dry, sarcastic humor, as well as a seemingly unsolvable murder mystery and plenty of monsters for the pigtailed Nevermore Academy student to hunt down. Of course, in true Tim Burton fashion, not all is what it seems -- and that certainly held true for Wednesday.

