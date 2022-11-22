Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the first two episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution. Criminal Minds: Evolution is finally here! The Paramount+ update saw members of the BAU reuniting for an intense new case involving an unconventional killer, Elliot Voit (Zach Gilford), utilizing a social network -- ironically, secured by Garcia -- to groom his victims. With the investigation into their latest foe just getting started, Rossi, Prentiss and the rest of team have their hands full as they try to catch him before others get hurt.

1 DAY AGO