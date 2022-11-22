Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fandom has now firmly turned on Taika Waititi despite him delivering one of the best MCU movies
Chris Hemsworth’s recent interview has sparked debate among the MCU faithful about the role the fourth film in the Thor franchise has played in the character’s development. Although the movie’s director Taika Waititi became the fandom’s sweetheart with his work on Ragnarok, he has just as quickly become a nuisance with 2022’s Love & Thunder.
James Gunn Responds To Rumors About Henry Cavill's Future As Superman
Rumors are floating around about Henry Cavill’s future as Superman, and James Gunn took some time to address them.
Even The Avatar 2 Cast Is ‘Stunned’ By James Cameron’s Long-Awaited Sequel
Avatar is known for its mind-blowing visuals, and the cast has been blown away just like us.
Iggy Azalea Sells Masters And Publishing In 8-Figure Deal
Iggy Azalea has sold her entire masters and publishing catalog in an eight-figure deal to Domain Capital. The deal includes 100% of the Australian rapper’s share of hits including “Fancy” and “Problem.” It also allows for Azalea to earn future revenue on master recordings, Billboard reports. The mother of one is set to release new music in early 2023 under her own independent label, Bad Dreams, with an administration deal under Sony Music Publishing. More from VIBE.comCan Iggy Azalea Recapture Her "Fancy" Era? Tory Lanez Thinks SoIggy Azalea Sends Tory Lanez Lavish Cake Following 'Sorry 4 What' ReleaseNew Music Friday:...
NCIS: LA's Eric Christian Olsen Sets 4 New Projects At CBS With Lost Co-Creator, Daily Show Vet And More
Eric Christian Olsen has set up some new projects at CBS on top of playing Marty Deeks on NCIS: Los Angeles!
Motley Fool
Disney Is Considering One of the Riskiest Moves in Its 99-Year History
In aggregate, Disney+ and Hulu account for 30 of the Top 100 most-watched streaming programs in the U.S. Disney is considering merging the two services into one streaming powerhouse. This plan could easily backfire, setting Disney back years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
ETOnline.com
'Criminal Minds: Evolution': Zach Gilford Breaks Down That Surprise Premiere Twist (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the first two episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution. Criminal Minds: Evolution is finally here! The Paramount+ update saw members of the BAU reuniting for an intense new case involving an unconventional killer, Elliot Voit (Zach Gilford), utilizing a social network -- ironically, secured by Garcia -- to groom his victims. With the investigation into their latest foe just getting started, Rossi, Prentiss and the rest of team have their hands full as they try to catch him before others get hurt.
Chris Brown should be forgiven, Kelly Rowland says after defending him at awards show
When asked about her remarks about embattled R&B star Chris Brown, Destiny's Child alum Kelly Rowland says everyone deserves grace and forgiveness.
Black Adam’s Dwayne Johnson Explains Why He Fought So Hard To Bring Back Henry Cavill As Superman In The DCEU
Dwayne Johnson was a major proponent of getting Henry Cavill back in the Superman suit.
Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship Timeline: ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ and Beyond
From friends to lovers. Zendaya and Tom Holland have their romance hush-hush, but fans know that the two have a long history. The actors met while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and romance rumors quickly followed. However, there wasn't a direct confirmation of them dating until July 2021, when they were spotted kissing. At […]
AOL Corp
Quentin Tarantino calls Marvel actors 'not movie stars'; 'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu fires back
Simu Liu is firing back at Quentin Tarantino after the Oscar-winner's comments about the effect Marvel movies have had on the film industry. During his appearance on the podcast "2 Bears, 1 Cave" Monday, Tarantino reflected on the state of the film industry, saying that one of the legacies of "the Marvelization of Hollywood movies" is a scarcity of movie stars.
ETOnline.com
'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Cast on Adding a Dark Twist to Beloved Franchise for Paramount Plus (Exclusive)
In just a few days, the BAU will open its doors again on Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution. The new series, which is set deep in the pandemic, finds the beloved characters adjusting to their new normal after they go their separate ways. Of course, in true Criminal Minds fashion, they team is pulled back in when they're faced with their most formidable unsub (played by Friday Night Lights' Zach Gilford), a killer heavily influenced by said pandemic who goes on a crime spree via an interconnected serial-killing network.
ETOnline.com
Dolly Parton Honors Goddaughter Miley Cyrus on Her 30th Birthday
Dolly Parton is paying tribute to her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, on her milestone birthday! On Wednesday, the "We Can't Stop" singer turned 30 years old. Taking to Instagram, Parton shared recent photos of her and Cyrus from a photo shoot to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, writing, "Happy birthday @MileyCyrus! I can't wait to celebrate with you and ring in the new year!!"
Black Panther 2 Reportedly Asked A WWE Star To Audition For Namor
According to a report, before Marvel settled on its casting for Namor, it once approached a WWE star about reading for the role.
Michael Armand Hammer, Father to Disgraced Actor Armie Hammer, Passes Away at Age 67
TMZ was the first to report that Michael Armand Hammer, father of disgraced actor Armie Hammer, died at the age of 67. Like his son, the former businessman was not without controversy. Most recently, his family's dark past was writ large in Discovery Plus's documentary series House of Hammer, which divulged the twisted legacy of the Hammer family leading up to the allegations lodged against Armie Hammer.
ETOnline.com
'Love Is Blind' Star Bartise Addresses SK and Raven's Split, Considers Himself 'the Villain' of the Show
He's the bad guy, duh. Love Is Blind season 3 contestant Bartise Bowden wasn't afraid to keep it real during an Instagram Q&A on Monday night. The 27-year-old senior analyst, who got engaged to Nancy Rodriguez on the show, only to say no to her at the altar, was asked by one follower if he considers himself to be the "villain."
Box Office: ‘Black Panther 2‘ Rules as Disney’s ‘Strange World’ Stumbles With $4.2 Million Opening Day
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” continued to rule over the Thanksgiving holiday box office. Faced with only token opposition, the superhero sequel picked up $10 million on Wednesday. The Marvel and Disney release is on pace to earn roughly $63 million over the five-day period, easily topping the competition. Another Disney movie, “Strange World,” is bombing, grossing a disappointing $4.2 million on Wednesday as it eyes a five-day haul of under $24 million. That’s a terrible result for the $180 million-budgeted animated adventure. For comparison sake, “Encanto,” another recent Disney animated offering, earned $40.3 million over the Thanksgiving holiday in...
‘The Equalizer 3’ Adds Six To Cast
EXCLUSIVE: Sony has rounded out its cast for The Equalizer 3, with Eugenio Mastrandrea (From Scratch), Remo Girone (Ford v Ferrari), Sonia Ammar (Scream), Daniele Perrone (Baaria), Andrea Scarduzio (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One) and Andrea Dodero (Blocco 181) signing on for roles. The actors join an ensemble led by Denzel Washington which also includes Dakota Fanning, and Gaia Scodellaro, as previously announced. While the film’s plot is being kept under wraps, it’s the third in an action series centered on Washington’s vigilante Robert McCall, from director Antoine Fuqua. The first released in 2014 earned over $194M worldwide, spurring a...
NME
Jenna Ortega praises Netflix for making Wednesday Addams Hispanic
Jenna Ortega has praised Netflix for making her version of Wednesday Addams Hispanic. The actor plays the iconic character in Tim Burton’s Netflix reboot series Wednesday, and opened up about the character in an interview with NME. “It’s not often that you get the opportunity to play such an...
ETOnline.com
'Wednesday': Jenna Ortega and Gwendoline Christie Break Down the Shocking Ending (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Netflix's Wednesday. Netflix's Wednesday ended with quite a snappy cliffhanger. The eight-episode first season dropped Wednesday, filled with Wednesday Addams' dry, sarcastic humor, as well as a seemingly unsolvable murder mystery and plenty of monsters for the pigtailed Nevermore Academy student to hunt down. Of course, in true Tim Burton fashion, not all is what it seems -- and that certainly held true for Wednesday.
Comments / 0