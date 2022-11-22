Read full article on original website
WJLA
Fairfax County traffic enforcement dropped sharply during COVID, despite rise in deaths
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The National Safety Council (NSC) estimates that 518 people may die on U.S. roads this Thanksgiving holiday period, and if this estimate holds true, this Thanksgiving holiday weekend would experience the most deaths since 2007. 7News reporter Nick Minock asked local leaders what they’re...
novaregion.org
RFP Issued for Developing Quantitative Metrics on FDI in Northern Virginia
The Northern Virginia Regional Commission (NVRC) is soliciting proposals from qualified firms and individuals that will display the effects of foreign direct investment (FDI) within the boundaries of the following five local governments of Northern Virginia: City of Alexandria, Virginia; Arlington County, Virginia; Fairfax County, Virginia; Loudoun County, Virginia; and, Prince William County, Virginia.
NBC Washington
Kindergartners Thank First Responders Who Rescued Them in Fairfax County
Students, teachers and parents from Ben Murch Elementary School in Northwest D.C. got a chance to thank first responders in Fairfax County who showed up after the driver of their charter school bus crashed into a ditch on October 27. As the kindergartners delighted in a tour of the fire...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun County Invites Transit, Commuter Plan Input
Loudoun County Transit and Commuter Services invites members of the public to provide comment about their transportation needs and priorities as the county works to update the strategic plans for its transit and commuter assistance programs. Comment may be provided through an online survey at loudoun.gov/transitstrategicplans, and at a series...
WJLA
'Everything is not OK. It's not anywhere near OK' | Major crimes are up in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — With five weeks to go until the end of the year, crimes against people and crimes against property are up in Fairfax County, Va. That’s according to the latest data from the Fairfax County Police Department. Here’s a look at the numbers:. 2022...
alxnow.com
Alexandria Police to get significant raise after reaching collective bargaining agreement
The Alexandria City Council unanimously approved a collective bargaining agreement with the Southern States Police Benevolent Association, ushering in a new era of collaboration with city employees. If likely approved in the fiscal year 2024 budget this May, the agreement means substantial pay increases for new officers, sergeants and lieutenants....
WTOP
Takoma Park renters become owners of their building, and Montgomery Co. hopes more follow suit
Tenants of a Takoma Park, Maryland, apartment building have been able to go from renters to owners, and the county executive hopes their building won’t be the last place that happens. “This could be an important tool in our arsenal when it comes to preserving and protecting affordable housing,”...
WTOP
How long should winter break be? Montgomery, Arlington schools working on new calendars
School officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, and Arlington, Virginia, are in the process of developing calendars for the next school year as some parents across the D.C. area say current calendars include too many days off. Dana Edwards, chief of district operations in Montgomery County, said at a meeting this...
dcnewsnow.com
Police Say People Rammed Maryland Gun Store with Stolen Car and Stole Weapons
The Montgomery County Department of Police was working with the ATF after a group of five or six people ran a stolen car into a gun shop in Rockville, Md. then stole weapons from the business. Police Say People Rammed Maryland Gun Store with …. The Montgomery County Department of...
dcnewsnow.com
Helicopter Coming in for Landing on Interstate 95 in Prince William County
A helicopter landed on I-95 in the Occoquan area of Prince William County, Va. to medevac someone after a crash happened there. Helicopter Coming in for Landing on Interstate 95 …. A helicopter landed on I-95 in the Occoquan area of Prince William County, Va. to medevac someone after a...
royalexaminer.com
Warren County owed over $1.5 million in delinquent personal property and real estate taxes
“Nothing is certain but death and taxes.” That oft-used phrase was penned by Benjamin Franklin in 1789, and it holds true today. Taxes are something almost every citizen deals with. Taxes fund our government and the services it provides. In the Commonwealth of Virginia, residents pay federal income taxes, real estate taxes, and personal property taxes, among others.
wfxrtv.com
Helicopter lands on Interstate 95 after car crash in Northern Virginia
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A helicopter landed on Interstate 95, closing all lanes for a time, after a crash on Thanksgiving Day that left at least one person hurt. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) tweeted video of the helicopter coming in for a landing...
mocoshow.com
Flagship Proposal For Carwash on Rollins Ave Includes Demolishing Current Full-Service Carwash Building
The City of Rockville will vote on a site plan submitted by Flagship Maryland Propco, LLC (the “Applicant”), proposing several improvements to the existing Flagship Carwash facility located at 975 Rollins Avenue. The Applicant intends to demolish the existing self-service carwash building and install self-service vacuum spaces, full-service finishing spaces, and modify the on-site circulation. The existing full service carwash building will remain. The Applicant also cites that the hours of operation will be reduced from 7AM through 11PM to 8AM through 6:30PM because of the removal of the self-service carwash.
WJLA
Garbage haulers are mixing recyclables and trash into the same truck. But, why? | I-Team
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News was undercover with our hidden cameras behind Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. We spotted KMG Hauling out of Potomac Falls, Va. dumping two bins, one for recyclables and a second trash bin into the same garbage truck. “Every single time. They’ve never dumped...
mocoshow.com
Burglary With Forced Entry Reported at Atlantic Guns in Rockville
A burglary occurred early Friday morning at Atlantic Guns at 15813 Frederick Rd in Rockville. According to Montgomery County Police, officers responded to the scene around 1:00am after receiving reports of a black sedan ramming the front of the store. MCPD believe that five or six individuals made entry into the store and left with several guns. After taking the guns, the suspects ran off. The vehicle used was stolen. ATF is assisting with the investigation.
Man stopped for theft charged in restaurant burglaries in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A call about a theft at Walmart led police to the person they say burglarized two restaurants in the span of five days. One of the restaurants was hit three times. The Fairfax County Police Department said officers arrested Eliasar Mardiel Flores, 20, of Alexandria on Nov. 19. […]
Man arrested in connection to Fairfax restaurant burglaries
The Fairfax County Police Department has announced that they've made an arrest in connection to multiple burglaries of restaurants in the Mount Vernon area of the county.
alxnow.com
D.C.-based catering company moving to Eisenhower Valley
Mindy’s Catering, a catering company based out of the Berkley neighborhood in D.C., is moving to an industrial park just across the street from the Victory Center. A special use permit filed with the City of Alexandria said the company aims to move into 4942-C Eisenhower Avenue. The permit says the Eisenhower location will serve as an off-premise catering prep kitchen for the company.
mocoshow.com
CEO Of Gaithersburg GovTech Company Named to Northern Virginia Technology Council Board of Directors
Executive Leader of DC-Area Govtech Company Appointed to Tech Trade Association Board. AINS, LLC, a leading provider of low-code, adaptive case management software for government, that’s headquartered at 806 W. Diamond Ave. in Gaithersburg, has announced the appointment of its CEO, Howard Langsam, to the Northern Virginia Technology Council Board of Directors. NVTC is the trade association representing the National Capital Region’s technology community. Howard joins the current NVTC Board charged with guiding the organization’s strategy and providing insight to advance its mission: to create a thriving technology ecosystem in the national capital region.
3 arrested in attempted carjacking at Safeway in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested three people, including two boys, after they punched and kicked a man as they tried to steal his car Monday. The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers saw the boys and 18-year-old Kaiyon Denell Porter of Washington, D.C. were looking into vehicles in […]
