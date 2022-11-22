ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

novaregion.org

RFP Issued for Developing Quantitative Metrics on FDI in Northern Virginia

The Northern Virginia Regional Commission (NVRC) is soliciting proposals from qualified firms and individuals that will display the effects of foreign direct investment (FDI) within the boundaries of the following five local governments of Northern Virginia: City of Alexandria, Virginia; Arlington County, Virginia; Fairfax County, Virginia; Loudoun County, Virginia; and, Prince William County, Virginia.
loudounnow.com

Loudoun County Invites Transit, Commuter Plan Input

Loudoun County Transit and Commuter Services invites members of the public to provide comment about their transportation needs and priorities as the county works to update the strategic plans for its transit and commuter assistance programs. Comment may be provided through an online survey at loudoun.gov/transitstrategicplans, and at a series...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Warren County owed over $1.5 million in delinquent personal property and real estate taxes

“Nothing is certain but death and taxes.” That oft-used phrase was penned by Benjamin Franklin in 1789, and it holds true today. Taxes are something almost every citizen deals with. Taxes fund our government and the services it provides. In the Commonwealth of Virginia, residents pay federal income taxes, real estate taxes, and personal property taxes, among others.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Helicopter lands on Interstate 95 after car crash in Northern Virginia

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A helicopter landed on Interstate 95, closing all lanes for a time, after a crash on Thanksgiving Day that left at least one person hurt. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) tweeted video of the helicopter coming in for a landing...
OCCOQUAN, VA
mocoshow.com

Flagship Proposal For Carwash on Rollins Ave Includes Demolishing Current Full-Service Carwash Building

The City of Rockville will vote on a site plan submitted by Flagship Maryland Propco, LLC (the “Applicant”), proposing several improvements to the existing Flagship Carwash facility located at 975 Rollins Avenue. The Applicant intends to demolish the existing self-service carwash building and install self-service vacuum spaces, full-service finishing spaces, and modify the on-site circulation. The existing full service carwash building will remain. The Applicant also cites that the hours of operation will be reduced from 7AM through 11PM to 8AM through 6:30PM because of the removal of the self-service carwash.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Burglary With Forced Entry Reported at Atlantic Guns in Rockville

A burglary occurred early Friday morning at Atlantic Guns at 15813 Frederick Rd in Rockville. According to Montgomery County Police, officers responded to the scene around 1:00am after receiving reports of a black sedan ramming the front of the store. MCPD believe that five or six individuals made entry into the store and left with several guns. After taking the guns, the suspects ran off. The vehicle used was stolen. ATF is assisting with the investigation.
ROCKVILLE, MD
alxnow.com

D.C.-based catering company moving to Eisenhower Valley

Mindy’s Catering, a catering company based out of the Berkley neighborhood in D.C., is moving to an industrial park just across the street from the Victory Center. A special use permit filed with the City of Alexandria said the company aims to move into 4942-C Eisenhower Avenue. The permit says the Eisenhower location will serve as an off-premise catering prep kitchen for the company.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

CEO Of Gaithersburg GovTech Company Named to Northern Virginia Technology Council Board of Directors

Executive Leader of DC-Area Govtech Company Appointed to Tech Trade Association Board. AINS, LLC, a leading provider of low-code, adaptive case management software for government, that’s headquartered at 806 W. Diamond Ave. in Gaithersburg, has announced the appointment of its CEO, Howard Langsam, to the Northern Virginia Technology Council Board of Directors. NVTC is the trade association representing the National Capital Region’s technology community. Howard joins the current NVTC Board charged with guiding the organization’s strategy and providing insight to advance its mission: to create a thriving technology ecosystem in the national capital region.
GAITHERSBURG, MD

