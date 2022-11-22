Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Man in custody after disturbance in southern Nebraska
UPLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office along with other law enforcement responded to a disturbance Tuesday afternoon that ended with one person in custody. Around 12:11 p.m., deputies were called to a residence in Upland for a disturbance with possible shots fired. While deputies were en...
NebraskaTV
Omaha man accused of robbing two UNK students arrested
An Omaha man who allegedly robbed two University of Nebraska at Kearney students last month has been arrested. Tobechukwu “Tobey” Okafor, 19, of Omaha, is charged in Buffalo County Court with two counts of robbery. He was listed as an inmate at the Buffalo county Jail as of...
News Channel Nebraska
Accident in North Platte causes car to flip
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Police Department responded to an accident on Wednesday afternoon after a three-car crash resulted in one car flipping onto its side. Authorities said a Hyundai was traveling northbound, turning from Jeffers Street onto Second Street, when it was struck by a car...
🎥 Police release more details on North Platte standoff
Police have released more details regarding a standoff incident in North Platte on Sunday. North Platte police said at around 12:11 p.m., officers responded to a welfare check on a male subject who was reportedly acting erratically in the area of Anna Ave. and Buffalo Bill Ave. Officers located the subject, who was brandishing a golf club.
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (26) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
NebraskaTV
UPDATE: Highway 6, Highway 4 back open in southern Nebraska following crash
ATLANTA, Neb. — UPDATE:. Highway 6 and Highway 4 are now back open. A crash has closed part of Highway 6 and Highway 4 Wednesday evening. The crash happened two miles west of the Atlanta. According to Nebraska 511, Highway 4 is closed between US 6 and I Road...
Lincoln County Marriage Licenses
Anvo De Villiers, 37, North Platte and Nastassja Thelma Louw, 34, North Platte. Kody Austin Funk, 26, Sutherland and KyAnn Jessy Kreutzer, 24, Sutherland. James Michael Pettry, 34, Tryon and Jacinda Desiree Perez, 40, Tryon. Tyler Dean Holbrook, 37, Lincoln and Heather Dawn Cheever, 36, North Platte. Jonathan Dean Knepp,...
doniphanherald.com
Family thankful for support during Kearney man's 7-year journey to receiving a new heart
KEARNEY — Deb Petersen said that making it through her husband’s journey to a new heart would have been impossible without the support they and their family received. Neighbors kept the lawn clipped and built a ramp so that it was easier for Roger to come and go. The couple’s church and work families were very supportive. He and Deb frequently received encouragement from the community.
klkntv.com
Nebraska woman dead after being ejected from vehicle during pursuit, patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A North Platte woman was killed Friday when she was ejected from a vehicle during a pursuit in York County, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 7:40 a.m., a trooper saw a Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely on Interstate 80 just south of York.
NebraskaTV
Kearney Area Concerned Citizens hosting annual Thanksgiving meal
KEARNEY, Neb. — Preparations are underway in Kearney for a free Thanksgiving meal. The Kearney Area Concerned Citizens are continuing their holiday tradition. NTV's Taylor Leverett is LIVE at the Old Town Hall with more on what to expect. Curb side pickup and delivery only. Call 308-237-4255 for delivery.
panhandlepost.com
John 'Todd' Gilliland (1964 - 2022)
John (Todd) Gilliland passed away unexpectedly on November 16, 2022, of an unknown cause. Todd was born to Terry and Sonya Gilliland in Kearney, Nebraska, on May 6, 1964. In his early years, Todd was a phenomenal athlete known across the state for his size, speed, and fierce competitiveness. He was also known as a gentle giant, showing kindness and compassion to those struggling or down on their luck. He was known to protect those who were treated poorly by others.
NebraskaTV
NSAA announces finalists for Executive Director position
AXTELL, Neb. — The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) has selected four finalists for the soon-to-be vacant Executive Director post, and two of the candidates have ties to Kearney. Dr. Chris Loofe is currently the Associate Superintendent and Director of Finance for the Kearney Public Schools. He joined the...
knopnews2.com
Brother of late Chris Farley speaks to North Platte students about mental health
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Public Schools provided an opportunity for upperclassmen to learn and discuss mental health issues on Tuesday. North Platte High School juniors and seniors attended workshops that included topics like managing anxiety, social media, body image, college readiness, and much more. NPPSD Director of Student Services Brandy Bruscher helped organize the Mental Health Day event for its second year, and she elaborated on why they only included juniors and seniors.
Kearney Hub
Kearney High associate superintendent and former athletic director finalists for next NSAA director
LINCOLN – Mark Armstrong, Jon Cerny, John Krogstrand and Chris Loofe are the finalists to be the next NSAA executive director. The Nebraska School Activities Association announced Wednesday that the four men will be interviewed Nov. 29 and 30 at the NSAA office by the seven eligible members of its board.
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney’s Chris Loofe listed as finalist for NSAA executive director position
KEARNEY, NE — A Kearney Public Schools administrator is among those being considered by the Nebraska School Activities Association to become its next executive director. The NSAA announced four finalists for the position on Wednesday. They are Mark Armstrong, Athletics and Activities Director at Lincoln Southwest High School; Jon Cerny, Superintendent at Bancroft-Rosalie Public School; John Krogstrand, Director of Athletics for Omaha Public Schools; and Dr. Chris Loofe, Associate Superintendent for Kearney Public Schools.
NebraskaTV
UNK uses early run to win big over Yellowjackets
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The 28th-ranked Nebraska Kearney women's basketball team scored the first 16 points and never looked back in a 77-48 win over Graceland (Ia.) University Wednesday afternoon at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers improve to 6-1 while the Yellowjackets...
