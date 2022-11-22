Read full article on original website
City breaks ground on South Chicago revamped streets project
“This plan will transform South Chicago’s historic commercial avenue by making several pedestrian oriented aesthetic and traffic safety improvements including street resurfacing, curb extensions, raised bike lanes and more,” said Mayor Lightfoot.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Neighborhood pride competes with gentrification fears for residents coping with Obama Center traffic woes in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood
CHICAGO — When the road construction around the coming Obama Presidential Center kicked into a new phase last month, South Shore resident Jane Carson said she took the longer bus rides home in stride because she knew it was for the greater good: a grand community space dedicated to the nation’s first African American president and first lady.
blockclubchicago.org
Schiller Place Apartments Open, Bringing 24 Affordable Apartments To Former YMCA Site On Near North Side
NEAR NORTH SIDE — A three-building, mixed-income rental complex is now open on Near North Side land that once housed the Isham YMCA. The Schiller Place Apartments — at 711, 731 and 749 W. Schiller St. — opened last week. It consists of 48 apartments across the three buildings.
‘It's a Game Changer': New Youth Community Center Set to Open on Chicago's West Side
A new youth and community center will soon open its doors on Chicago's west side. It's a major project by non-profit organization BUILD that could become a game changer for youth in the area. The facility is taking shape on the corner of Harrison Street and Laramie Avenue in the...
Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora Reaches Capacity, Closes Entrances on Black Friday
Black Friday shoppers have stowed the stores at Chicago Premium Outlet in suburban Aurora. The Aurora Police Department said in a Tweet the mall hit full capacity at 12:46 p.m., forcing entrances to be closed off and traffic to be re-directed for a period of time. In an update posted...
Jackson Park Advisory Council board stepping back, new leadership elected
Citing a year of increasingly contentious meetings and polarization in the organization, almost all members of the Jackson Park Advisory Council’s (JPAC) board did not run for reelection to another term. The news that the organization’s president since 2010, Louise McCurry, along with its secretary and treasurer would not...
Chicago fire guts abandoned furniture store in Back of the Yards
Chicago fire officials said a homeless person set a fire in the back of the store to try to stay warm.
cwbchicago.com
Armed robbers strike at least 9 times in about an hour on North, Near West Side
Chicago — A group of armed men committed at least nine armed robberies and carjackings on the city’s north and near west sides in just over an hour on Friday morning, according to Chicago police reports. There may be a link between the crimes and a string of...
cwbchicago.com
#51: Chicago drug dealer, free on felony bail, beat a customer to death in a vacant lot for paying him with fake money, prosecutors say
Chicago — On the northwest corner of Chicago and Ridgeway avenues in Humboldt Park sits a vacant lot. A Chicago Police Department surveillance camera hangs from a light pole next to a small hand-painted billboard that declares the corner a “safety zone” with no gambling, drugs, or guns allowed.
Ryan Construction worker killed at NIPSCO substation in Indiana, company says
NIPSCO said the victim worked for Ryan Construction.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 14, shot while on rideshare bicycle on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times Friday afternoon in Chicago's South Deering neighborhood. Around 2:14 p.m., police say the teenage victim was on a rideshare bicycle in the 9900 block of South Yates Avenue when unknown offenders on foot fired shots, striking the victim. The teen boy...
globalconstructionreview.com
FAA approves $7bn expansion of Chicago’s O’Hare
Contractors will start a $7.1bn expansion of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport when the ground thaws this spring. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) gave the all-clear for the project this week, following an environmental review begun in 2018. The airport’s owner, the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA), will...
SWAT situation on Chicago's Southwest Side
Around 6:50 a.m. law enforcement surrounded a residence on 87th Street and Southwest Highway in Scottsdale near Hometown.
fox32chicago.com
Man standing outside shot by unknown offender on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot Friday afternoon in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood. Around 2:15 p.m., police say the male victim was standing outside in the 200 block of South Central Park Boulevard when he heard shots and felt pain after an unknown offender approached him on foot.
fox32chicago.com
SWAT searches for suspect in shooting inside Chicago Loop hotel
CHICAGO - A SWAT team was on the scene of a shooting at a hotel in Chicago's Loop early Saturday. Police say a male suspect shot a 21-year-old man inside the La Quinta Inn in the first block of Franklin Street around 2:15 a.m. The two men were in an...
fox32chicago.com
Ukrainian Village tavern forced to take town Hamm's Beer Sign after 66 years due to permitting issue
CHICAGO - Since the mid 1950s, there has been a bright, four-foot by five-foot Hamm's Beer Sign illuminating the entrance over Archie's Iowa Rockwell Tavern, which is one of those cozy corner taverns in Ukrainian Village. However, because of a permitting issue, owners had to take it down to many...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Input sought on Old Plank Road Trail extension
Potential trail users are weighing in on a potential extension of the Old Plank Road Trail into Northwest Indiana. It currently runs from Joliet to Chicago Heights, but a feasibility study is underway to extend it to Dyer and Schererville, where it would connect with the Pennsy Greenway. Now, consultants...
fox32chicago.com
1 in custody after SWAT team surrounded home on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - SWAT team members were outside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side early Friday morning. Around 6:50 a.m. law enforcement surrounded a residence on 87th Street and Southwest Highway in Scottsdale near Hometown. Hometown police say this was a domestic incident. Someone was taken into custody and the scene...
Chicago police issue warning after series of armed robberies on North, Northwest Side
In each incident, a group of men approached the victims with weapons demanding their property.
Will Ed Burke seek reelection? Longest-serving Chicago City Council member has not filed petitions
While much of the focus of the February elections will be focused on the race for mayor, there is some political intrigue brewing on the Southwest Side.
