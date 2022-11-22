ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Hill

Gen Z has earned a seat at the table

It’s clear that Generation Z has earned a seat at the table. We’ve led the social movements that have shaped our current politic climate and helped elect President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris into office. Our growing political power is driven by our unique perspective on the future as we ask ourselves: What does the future hold?

