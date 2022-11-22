ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

Tamcat
3d ago

Unit 5 needs to fire all the employees that collect six figure salaries and don’t do anything . They are not needed . One supervisor ,principals and vice principals . How much are you paying the equity supervisor ?? You can’t treat students the same regardless of race unless someone is watching ?? Give me a break how about you make sure the kids have the programs they should have ! We pay plenty of taxes in Illinois . The state employees and county and city suck all the money up . Then who suffers ? The kids ,all the money from property taxes and lottery .where’s it going ??

Liberty
3d ago

The Bloomington mayor should keep his comments to himself unless he wants to pay our property taxes. Bloomington has nothing to do with Unit 5. Politicians are the cause of most if the problems. We certainly don't need input from the peanut gallery from this mayor.

25newsnow.com

Pekin mayor reflects on tenure as he prepares to leave seat

PEKIN (25 News Now) - Pekin’s mayor has made it official: he will not run for the seat again, as three other candidates file to take over the position in the spring. After serving eight years in local government, incumbent Mark Luft says that making the final decision to step down was a difficult one. It follows his time serving on the Pekin City Council, as mayor, and as a state representative. He says despite his work to bring good things to the community, the job has a tendency to take its toll. For Luft, it was time to look for other opportunities.
PEKIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

6 in Normal, 5 in Bloomington file for city council

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In the Twin Cities, 11 candidates have filed to appear on their respective ballots for city council seats for the April consolidated election. In the City of Bloomington, five candidates turned in their petitions Monday morning to the Bloomington Election Commission. In April, voters will...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
freedom929.com

STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/25/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) A strike of railroad workers could impact Illinois more than other parts of the country. Unions representing rail labor are split on a proposed labor agreement, which is creating the possibility of a nationwide strike as early as next month. Illinois would be heavily affected as the only state with all seven Class 1 railroads running through the state.
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

City Council approves lease of Gateway Building to Childers

PEORIA, Ill. – An eatery with a number of Peoria and East Peoria locations is about to mark its expansion into downtown Peoria. The Peoria City Council is approving a lease agreement for Childers Eatery to build out and use the Gateway Building as their newest location. “We have...
PEORIA, IL
wmay.com

Purchase Faces Challenger In Ward 5

Another incumbent Springfield alderman will face a challenge in next year’s elections. Springfield businessman Calvin Pitts filed petitions late Wednesday to run for alderman in Ward 5. Incumbent LakeishaPurchase, who was appointed to the position in 2021, has already filed to run for a full term. Another appointed alderman, Roy Williams, Jr., is also facing a challenge for his Ward 3 seat.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
starvedrock.media

OSF increasing its minimum wage Sunday

Is your employer increasing wages? OSF Healthcare is doing just that starting Sunday. The Peoria-based health system has announced that, on the 27th, their minimum wage will increase from $15 to $16 dollars per hour. In addition, all employees, in eligible job classifications will also receive a pay increase. The...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Elmwood newspaper aims to fill void left by legacy publications

ELMWOOD (25 News Now) - In a rural community of just 2,000, a local weekly newspaper is churning out local news, much of which you won’t find anywhere else. For the past decade, The Weekly Post has been delivered every Thursday free-of-charge. It goes to every home in more than a dozen communities in western Peoria County and northern Fulton County. The paper operates at a fraction of the scale of many legacy papers, but the commitment to readers is the same.
ELMWOOD, IL
newschannel20.com

ISP updates rules to firearms access

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) on Monday adopted updates aimed at keeping firearms out of the hands of people who pose a significant threat to themselves or to others. The first reform allows for a broader use of Clear and Present Danger Rule reports, which...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington-Normal Facebook group is in the giving spirit

Bloomington-Normal Facebook group is in the giving …. Bloomington-Normal Facebook group is in the giving spirit. Travelers hit the road, skies ahead of Thanksgiving …. Travelers hit the road, skies ahead of Thanksgiving Day. Pontiac correctional officers assaulted, hospitalized. Pontiac correctional officers assaulted, hospitalized. Last minute shoppers fill local grocery...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

City council approves funding toward passenger rail project

PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria City Council is approving money that could lead to the city receiving federal funding toward the proposed Peoria to Chicago passenger rail line. The city would be putting in $250,000 toward environmental engineering work for the line, if a $2.5 million federal grant for the work is approved.
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Secretary of State Police to conduct stings targeting illegal parking

ILLINOIS, (WAND)- The Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls and ticketing individuals who illegally park in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities statewide throughout the holiday season. Starting November 25, Secretary of State Police will enforce the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

AFSCME release statement on Pontiac prison stabbing

PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) released a statement following a stabbing at the Pontiac Correctional Center Wednesday. The joint statement comes from AFSCME Council 31 Executive Director Roberta Lynch and AFSCME Local 494 President and Corrections Lieutenant William Lee:. This...
PONTIAC, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Two major new affordable housing developments are planned for Peoria's South Side. Here are the details

Planning is in the "very preliminary" stages for two new large-scale affordable housing developments on Peoria's near South Side. That's according to Jane Genzel, executive director of the Peoria Opportunities Foundation. She will ask the Peoria Planning and Zoning Commission at next Tuesday's meeting for rezoning and special uses with waivers under six agenda items related to these projects.
PEORIA, IL
teslarati.com

Rivian faces allegations of unsafe work conditions in Normal, IL plant

Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc. has found itself in hot water after at least a dozen employees at its Normal, Illinois plant accused the company of safety violations. The complaints, which were filed with federal regulators, were also filed in conjunction with the United Auto Workers (UAW), which has been trying to unionize the facility over the past year.
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Two Springfield businesses to open Small Business Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two new businesses in downtown Springfield are set to open on Small Business Saturday. Ad Astra Wine Bar and Market is a wine bar that offers wine alongside light dining options of cheese boards and pastries. Ad Astra will also sell full bottles of wine in their market. “Ad Astra has […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wglt.org

Unions raise safety concerns after two guards are injured in Pontiac prison attack

Union leaders are raising concerns about staffing levels and employee safety after a correctional sergeant was stabbed at Pontiac prison on Wednesday. The sergeant involved in Wednesday's "vicious attack" was airlifted to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, where he was being treated, the American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees (AFSCME) union said in a statement Wednesday night. A second correctional officer was injured as he rushed to the sergeant’s aid, AFSCME said, and he has since been treated for his injuries and released.
PONTIAC, IL
25newsnow.com

$550,000 lottery ticket sold in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - One Illinois lottery player took home a $550,000 lottery ticket just before the Thanksgiving holiday. The ticket was purchased on Nov. 20 at Freedom Oil at 1801 S. Veterans Pkwy. The winning numbers were: 9-12-16-33-44. Staff at Freedom Oil said they were excited to hear...
BLOOMINGTON, IL

