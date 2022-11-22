Unit 5 needs to fire all the employees that collect six figure salaries and don’t do anything . They are not needed . One supervisor ,principals and vice principals . How much are you paying the equity supervisor ?? You can’t treat students the same regardless of race unless someone is watching ?? Give me a break how about you make sure the kids have the programs they should have ! We pay plenty of taxes in Illinois . The state employees and county and city suck all the money up . Then who suffers ? The kids ,all the money from property taxes and lottery .where’s it going ??
The Bloomington mayor should keep his comments to himself unless he wants to pay our property taxes. Bloomington has nothing to do with Unit 5. Politicians are the cause of most if the problems. We certainly don't need input from the peanut gallery from this mayor.
Comments / 2