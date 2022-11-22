At 5:30 PM Friday, Downtown Danville was officially lit up for the Christmas season, all along Vermilion from Harrison to Main St. This included all the trees that lit up in Kresge Park, and that was where Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr stood high over everyone on the truck and led in the singing of several Christmas songs. The mayor said afterwards that he had the microphone, but he was sure glad to have some help.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO