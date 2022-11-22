Read full article on original website
Discover Central Illinois holiday events this weekend
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Christmas season is about to jump in, and Central Illinois is ready with various holiday events. Here are some ideas on how to celebrate the season this weekend. Meet Santa Claus Nov. 26, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 201 Lincoln Square, Urbana Visit Santa Claus and the giant tree at […]
Riggs Christmas market kicks off in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Riggs Beer Company plans to kick off their Christmas market Friday afternoon. Over the next four weekends, the market will feature dozens of local vendors selling various items, including artwork, Christmas decorations, food and jewelry. Seasonal drinks like hot spiced wine, Glühwein and hot chocolate will also be available throughout the […]
Culture Connection: New Mexican bakery opens in Arcola
Arcola, Ill. (WCIA) — When you walk in to Panaderia Saldivar, the smell of Mexican sweet bread, or pan dulce, hits you immediately. “People just got to know what we were doing and started liking what we were selling,” explains owner Sandra Saldivar. The Saldivars have been baking for the Arcola community for the past […]
chambanamoms.com
Amazing Christmas Lights Around Champaign-Urbana and Beyond
Best Christmas Lights Displays in Champaign, Urbana, Mahomet, Monticello, Rantoul, Savoy, Paxton, and MORE!. Looking for houses with the best Christmas light displays in the Champaign-Urbana metro area? Check out this list of Amazing Christmas Lights Around Champaign-Urbana and Beyond to help you plan a night with your family that’s fun, festive and (almost) free!
Grand marshal announced for 2022 Champaign Parade of Lights
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The 2022 Champaign Parade of Lights announced its grand marshal. Joe DeLuce, the founder of the Parade of Lights and Executive Director of the Champaign Park District, was selected to lead the annual event. DeLuce started the parade in 2001 and has served Champaign communities through the park district for over 25 […]
“A bonus Thanksgiving:” Firefighters celebrate the holiday together in the station
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — First responders are picking up calls and keeping you safe on Thanksgiving instead of spending the night around the dinner table with their families. Todd Anderson is one of those people with the Champaign Fire Department. He’s worked many holidays with the department but says there’s no such thing as a […]
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
With the holidays just right around the corner, Bloomington-Normal is full of spirit and events. Here are five things to do this weekend in the area:. The Illinois Art Station will be holding a Holiday Cookie Decorating Fun event from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Children will be able to...
Urbana Park District hosts their 55th Thanksgiving Turkey Trot
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — This year’s Thanksgiving meal will be well earned for some people in the Champaign County area. The Urbana Park District held their annual Turkey Trot this morning. And people came out in droves to get one last run in before mealtime. It’s been 55 years of non-stop turkey trotting. They even […]
allthatsinteresting.com
Was The ‘Mad Gasser Of Mattoon’ A Poison-Wielding Maniac — Or A Mass Delusion?
The "Mad Gasser of Mattoon" allegedly attacked more than two dozen Illinois townspeople in 1944, but many now believe this disturbing episode was actually a case of mass hysteria. In the 1940s, a small town in Illinois experienced a strange wave of ailments. Victims smelled a foul odor and then...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Downtown Danville Lit Up for Christmas Season
At 5:30 PM Friday, Downtown Danville was officially lit up for the Christmas season, all along Vermilion from Harrison to Main St. This included all the trees that lit up in Kresge Park, and that was where Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr stood high over everyone on the truck and led in the singing of several Christmas songs. The mayor said afterwards that he had the microphone, but he was sure glad to have some help.
Mother of 11 children dies, church asks for donations
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One woman is turning to the community for help after a tragedy in her church. A mother to 11 died after giving birth to her last child in Urbana. The goal is $30,000 and so far, they’re more than halfway there, but the organizer said the family needs more than the […]
Pavement patching closing lane on Champaign street
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic on a street in Champaign will be reduced to one lane next week as crews patch several spots in the pavement. The closure will take place on Randolph Street between Healey Street and Springfield Avenue. Starting Monday, traffic on this block will flow through one lane until the patching is […]
Coroner identifies Danville shooting victim
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner has released the name of a 38-year-old man who was killed in a shooting in Danville earlier this week. Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as Jordan Marvin E. Dye. Officers found Dye late Tuesday night in the area of East Williams and Pixley Streets; he had […]
WAND TV
Decatur Club to host annual Thanksgiving Day brunch
DECATUR, Ill (WAND) – When the doors open at 11am Thursday it will be the 139th time the Decatur Club has hosted its annual Thanksgiving brunch. “We’ve been doing this for 140 years as of next year. I think we’ve missed three Thanksgiving brunches in that time,” Decatur Club GM Jeff Ingle told WAND News. He is expecting a large crowd at the downtown venue for the already sold out event. “Usually around 200 to 225. So, a nice crowd.”
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington-Normal Facebook group is in the giving spirit
Bloomington-Normal Facebook group is in the giving …. Bloomington-Normal Facebook group is in the giving spirit. Travelers hit the road, skies ahead of Thanksgiving …. Travelers hit the road, skies ahead of Thanksgiving Day. Pontiac correctional officers assaulted, hospitalized. Pontiac correctional officers assaulted, hospitalized. Last minute shoppers fill local grocery...
‘They should have to pay us’: More exotic dancers join lawsuit against Tuscola gentleman’s club
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — An increasing number of exotic dancers have spoken up against the working conditions at a gentleman’s club in Tuscola. Four more dancers in October and November joined a class action lawsuit filed in September against a company called Dirt Cheap, Inc., which runs The Hideout Club, and at least two more […]
11-million-dollar school renovation coming to Champaign school building
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Columbia Center in Champaign is in for an 11-million-dollar renovation. It’s at the corner of Bradley Avenue and Neil Street. The Champaign School District has plans to modernize the building over the next couple of years. It needs a new roof, HVAC system and accessibility upgrades. Money for the project […]
Police: Teen admits to making threats against Urbana High School
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager could spend the next few years in custody after police said she admitted to making a series of threatening phone calls to Urbana High School. The 15-year-old from Chicago is being charged with making a terrorist threat, a Class X felony. Police said she was one of several people […]
$550,000 Lottery ticket sold in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The numbers 9-12-16-33-44 in that order don’t mean much to many people, but for one Illinois Lottery player, they are thankful for those numbers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Sunday. The player matched all five of those numbers […]
Decatur battles bill payment issues, asks for patience
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur is asking residents for patience as they may experience longer-than-normal wait times to pay bills and receive related customer service. The city implemented a computer software upgrade on Nov. 14. Despite successful tests of the new system beforehand, they said they are currently experiencing certain processing issues […]
