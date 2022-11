Norfolk Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old.

Jahneya Pulley was last seen on Sunday, November 20.

According to police Jahneya has not been in contact with her family and detectives are concerned for her safety.

If you see Pulley, police encourage you to call 911 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP . You can also submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.