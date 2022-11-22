Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Man arrested after woman rushed to the hospital with hatchet protruding from head, deputies say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A man was arrested for attempted murder after a woman was taken to the hospital with a hatchet protruding from her head, Pinellas County deputies said. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to 24th Street North in St. Petersburg in reference to the attempted murder at around 10:36 a.m. on Tuesday.
fox13news.com
HCSO: Hillsborough detention deputy arrested for DUI in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A Hillsborough County detention deputy was arrested for DUI in Clearwater on Wednesday, the sheriff's office said. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Nathan Weaver was arrested by the Clearwater Police Department. Weaver is accused of driving under the influence, officials said. "Driving under the influence...
fox13news.com
Neighbor tries to save 82-year-old Dunedin woman from fire; burglary, homicide detectives investigating
DUNEDIN, Fla. - An 82-year-old woman died after a fire broke out in her home Thanksgiving morning, and now the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office homicide and burglary units are investigating. Deputies say a neighbor tried to save 82-year-old Patricia Mitchell after hearing the woman yelling for help at 9 a.m....
‘Nobody should ever have their life taken away’: Family demands justice after St. Pete woman found with hatchet in head
A St. Petersburg man was accused of trying to kill a woman with a hatchet on Tuesday morning.
Citrus County Chronicle
Two Citrus County seniors beaten; attacker arrested, charged
A Port Richey man faces two first degree felony charges of aggravated battery on a person 65 years old and older. Cory Glen Atkinson, 37, told Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies he remembered little of the attack and that he had drunk a pint of vodka and cola before the incident, according to the October warrant for his arrest.
Family says schizophrenic St. Petersburg man missing for 3 days
Chapinski says 56-year-old son, Benjamin Chapinski, III, has been missing for three days. This isn't the first time he's been gone before too. He was missing for about two weeks back in 2017.
46-Year-Old Dover Woman Killed Walking On SR-60
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 46-year-old Dover woman has died in a crash that happened just before 8:00 pm on Thanksgiving. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling westbound on SR-60, east of North St. Cloud Avenue, when the Dover woman walked
Motorcyclist dies in Pinellas County crash on Thanksgiving
Sarasota woman charged in stabbing death at apartment
A woman is facing a murder charge after a deadly stabbing at a Sarasota apartment complex, according to an affidavit.
15-year-old shooting victim dies after being left at Bradenton hospital, deputies say
Police: Fake bomb threat led to Largo Walmart evacuation
LARGO, Fla. — Police say they received a report of a bomb threat at a Walmart on Missouri Avenue North in Largo Monday. The threat turned out to be fake and came from an illegitimate number that can be used to prank call people, the public information officer for the Largo Police Department said.
Mysuncoast.com
Sheriff: Florida man planned to burn down hospital out of revenge
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida detectives said they stopped a Florida man who was armed with explosives and planning to burn down a hospital. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it received information on Nov. 21 that a man, identified as Glenn Schaeffer, had left his home dressed in camouflage and was possibly armed with either pipe bombs or Molotov cocktails.
fox13news.com
Family of man accused of threatening to set fire to Riverview hospital say mental health played role for his actions
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — The family of a man who allegedly threatened to burn down a hospital is speaking out for the first time. Glenn Schaeffer, 56, is behind bars after investigators say he admitted he planned to set St. Joseph's Hospital-South in Riverview on fire. Nurses inside of the...
fox13news.com
Former Marine threatened victim before killing under Tampa overpass, policy say
TAMPA, Fla. - Police said a former US Marine that has been charged with murder threatened the victim before and then followed through with it. Timothy McGovern is accused of killing a man under a Tampa overpass. Prosecutors said he bought a gun at a pawn shop and three days later he used it to kill.
cw34.com
Woman shot and killed while on phone with 911 in double murder-suicide: Sheriff
SPRING HILL, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators believe a man shot and killed two women, including one who was on the phone with 911 operators, in a double murder-suicide in central Florida. The killings happened on Monday evening at a home in Spring Hill. According to the Hernando County Sheriff's...
Ybor City business managers, police ‘disagree’ over crime levels, officer presence
Are enough police out in Ybor City? Some business leaders say 'no' but police disagree, saying they're out in force and will continue to be.
