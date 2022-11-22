ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

fox13news.com

Man arrested after woman rushed to the hospital with hatchet protruding from head, deputies say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A man was arrested for attempted murder after a woman was taken to the hospital with a hatchet protruding from her head, Pinellas County deputies said. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to 24th Street North in St. Petersburg in reference to the attempted murder at around 10:36 a.m. on Tuesday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

HCSO: Hillsborough detention deputy arrested for DUI in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A Hillsborough County detention deputy was arrested for DUI in Clearwater on Wednesday, the sheriff's office said. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Nathan Weaver was arrested by the Clearwater Police Department. Weaver is accused of driving under the influence, officials said. "Driving under the influence...
CLEARWATER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Two Citrus County seniors beaten; attacker arrested, charged

A Port Richey man faces two first degree felony charges of aggravated battery on a person 65 years old and older. Cory Glen Atkinson, 37, told Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies he remembered little of the attack and that he had drunk a pint of vodka and cola before the incident, according to the October warrant for his arrest.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Police: Fake bomb threat led to Largo Walmart evacuation

LARGO, Fla. — Police say they received a report of a bomb threat at a Walmart on Missouri Avenue North in Largo Monday. The threat turned out to be fake and came from an illegitimate number that can be used to prank call people, the public information officer for the Largo Police Department said.
LARGO, FL
Mysuncoast.com

15-year-old killed in overnight shooting in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Just after midnight Thursday, a 15-year-old arrived at Manatee Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries. Prior to that, a patrolling Manatee County Deputy heard gunshots in the 1800 block of 28th Ave E, Bradenton when he heard gunshots. Moments later, he arrived at the shooting scene and discovered evidence in the roadway.
BRADENTON, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Sheriff: Florida man planned to burn down hospital out of revenge

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida detectives said they stopped a Florida man who was armed with explosives and planning to burn down a hospital. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it received information on Nov. 21 that a man, identified as Glenn Schaeffer, had left his home dressed in camouflage and was possibly armed with either pipe bombs or Molotov cocktails.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Indian Shores, Pinellas deputies say

INDIAN SHORES, Fla. - A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Gulf Boulevard and Park Boulevard Bridge in Indian Shores Thursday afternoon, Pinellas County deputies said. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the fatal motorcycle crash in the City of Indian Shores a little before 5:40 p.m.
INDIAN SHORES, FL

