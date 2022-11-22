Read full article on original website
‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast
The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
Houston Chronicle
Injured Neymar to miss Brazil's second World Cup match
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar will miss Brazil's second World Cup match but will remain with the squad undergoing treatment for his ankle injury, the team doctor said Friday. Rodrigo Lasmar said tests conducted on his right ankle showed that Neymar has a ligament injury and will not be fit to play against Switzerland on Monday.
Man United boss Erik ten Hag 'is lining up a bid for PSV's Cody Gakpo in January' after his impressive World Cup with Holland as he looks to replace Cristiano Ronaldo... 'with Rafael Leao also on his shortlist'
Erik ten Hag has asked for Manchester United to look into bringing in a new forward in January, with Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the club earlier in November. United will reportedly look at a shortlist of options which, according to ESPN, includes 2022 World Cup goalscorers Cody Gakpo and Rafael Leao, with the former having been of interest last summer.
Huge New Pyramid Has Appeared in Egypt
The structure made of waste plastic is in the Egyptian desert and is 32 feet high - nearly a tenth of the size of the Great Pyramid of Giza.
Good News Network
Prehistoric Human Footprints Unearthed in Spain are Nearly 300,000 Years Old and Unique in All of Europe
300,000 years ago, children were playing on the shore of a lagoon while their parents hunted in the shallows nearby. These are the stories contained in what were once believed to be 100,000-year-old foot prints, but which are now confirmed to be much older. A state of the art scanning...
Serial Killer American Soldier Terrorized And Strangled Women
America has bases in several countries. The soldiers in these areas do not always act on their best behavior when away to serve and protect. During World War II, atrocities also occurred off the battlefield.
Woman faces four years in jail for Tinder profile photo showing her at an anti-government protest in Belarus
A woman has been detained in Minsk after she posted two pictures on Tinder showing her at a protest rally against the country's leader, the dictator Alexander Lukashenko. The unnamed woman, 29, a manager at a logistics company, was seen wrapped in the white-red-white flag of free Belarus. Though the...
