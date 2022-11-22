ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
Houston Chronicle

Injured Neymar to miss Brazil's second World Cup match

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar will miss Brazil's second World Cup match but will remain with the squad undergoing treatment for his ankle injury, the team doctor said Friday. Rodrigo Lasmar said tests conducted on his right ankle showed that Neymar has a ligament injury and will not be fit to play against Switzerland on Monday.
Daily Mail

Man United boss Erik ten Hag 'is lining up a bid for PSV's Cody Gakpo in January' after his impressive World Cup with Holland as he looks to replace Cristiano Ronaldo... 'with Rafael Leao also on his shortlist'

Erik ten Hag has asked for Manchester United to look into bringing in a new forward in January, with Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the club earlier in November. United will reportedly look at a shortlist of options which, according to ESPN, includes 2022 World Cup goalscorers Cody Gakpo and Rafael Leao, with the former having been of interest last summer.

