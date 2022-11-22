ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Adventurist Backpack owners hope to make a difference with "Give Back Friday"

By Kelly Werthmann
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pkugD_0jKTsokh00

Adventurist Backpack owners hope to make a difference with "Give Back Friday" 02:33

A local small business is hoping to make a big difference this holiday season by putting a spin on Black Friday.

"It feels like the right time to do a little extra where we can," said Kelly Belknap, co-founder of Adventurist Backpack Co .

CBS

Belknap and his wife, Matilda Sandtroem, launched Adventurist Backpack in 2017 from inside their one-bedroom Denver apartment. To ensure their minimalist-style bags have maximum impact, the couple partnered with the nonprofit Feeding America. For each backpack sold, 25 meals are donated to help families in need – in Colorado and beyond.

"We didn't want to start a company without doing some sort of good in the world," Belknap said.

CBS Colorado first met Belknap and Sandstroem about a year into their business . At that point, their sales had already provided nearly 20,000 meals. Four years later, their impact has grown tenfold.

"We're currently over 211,000 meals provided since the start of our company," Sandstroem said. "We'd love to get to 250,000 meals."

The young entrepreneurs are hopeful to reach that goal by year's end with help from their new initiative "Give Back Friday."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CmrPo_0jKTsokh00
Kelly Belknap

"This Black Friday through Giving Tuesday (Nov. 25 through Nov. 29) we'll be doubling our efforts for giving back," Belknap explained. "Matilda and I will personally be matching every meal donated through the sale of our backpacks, meaning 50 meals will be provided for every backpack or bag sold."

This comes at a time when donations to food banks around the country are declining , yet the need is greater than ever. For Belknap and Sandstroem, the worsening hunger crisis feeds their desire to keep making backpacks that give back.

"There's no way we stop doing that," said Belknap, as Sandstroem added, "In fact, that's a big motivator for us to grow because when we grow so does our impact."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rtHMu_0jKTsokh00
CBS

Adventurist Backpack has expanded from online only to more than 70 retailers nationwide. Many stores in Colorado sell their bags, including at Denver International Airport. To learn more about their product and how they support families in need, visit: https://adventuristbackpacks.com/

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Good Samaritans deliver holiday meals to those looking for work on Thanksgiving

For some families, the Thanksgiving holiday is a time to gather around the table with loved ones and eat a hefty meal. For others, this may just be a dream.For years, a group of undocumented migrants, recovering addicts and people fighting homelessness have stood on the corner of Colfax Avenue and Dayton Street looking for work. Many of them are unable to get a job due to their circumstances. So, they depend on things like helping move furniture for a few dollars or even cleaning someone's home.Their daily goal is just to make enough money to survive the day, feed...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Salvation Army helps feed thousands a hearty Thanksgiving meal

The Salvation Army helped feed thousands of people a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday. Other community organizations, including King Soopers and Miss Betty's Cooking, also helped make sure there was plenty of food to go around. "My thought is we're not just providing a hot meal but we are reminding them of what it's like to be with family and hopefully using that as inspiration to get into stable housing," said Salvation Army Major Richard Pease. After the event in Denver, the organization also dished up meals at the Safe Outdoor Space warehouse in Aurora.  
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

These iconic Denver-area places are gone — and we miss them

Places come and places go, but these iconic locations that have disappeared from the Denver metro landscape were particularly beloved by many. Cinderella City When it opened in 1968, developers boasted that this was the largest shopping center under a single roof in the world. They amended the boast to the largest west of the Mississippi River but, at 1.5 million square feet, it was massive by any standard. ...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Coalition of Black businesses helping families for Thanksgiving

This week, a coalition of Black businesses and community groups are coming together to help many families in the Denver Metro Area make ends meet.  The effort, called "the Thanksgiving hub," is partly funded by Denver native and billionaire Robert F. Smith. The groups began giving out meals at the Park Hill Golf Club on Tuesday and they'll continue the giveaway until Thursday afternoon.  On Wednesday, the meals were a welcome bit of relief for some facing tough times. Others like Latosha Britt simply needed something after COVID changed the family Thanksgiving plans.  "We have turkey and they said trimmings...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Animal shelter takes care of sick woman's dog

A woman who became ill couldn't take care of her dog while she was admitted to the hospital, so the animal shelter where she adopted the dog stepped up. Gabby Easterwood reports. Animal shelter takes care of sick woman’s dog. A woman who became ill couldn't take care of...
DENVER, CO
5280.com

The 7 Best Colorado Gifts for Kids

Holiday shopping for children is no easy feat. Sure, they gave you their lists, but upon review, everything on them requires batteries, results in more screen time, or will cost you more Benjamins than routinely hang out in your wallet. Never fear: We’ve rounded up great gift ideas at a range of prices that are perfect for Colorado kids, having been dreamed up by companies with home bases here. Best of all, many of our picks promote family bonding time—which we all know is the best present of all.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

An inside look at education behind bars

DENVER — There are some prisoners who are spending their time behind bars in a different way. They are planning and preparing for their release by turning to a local university for help. That university is Regis. The program is called 'Inside/Out'. Students are working towards 18 college credits...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Colder than normal statewide for Thanksgiving

Breezy and cool conditions will dominate across Colorado for Thanksgiving with lingering snow ending early in the day.A weak cold front that arrived Wednesday afternoon caused snow in the mountains overnight and even a few light snow showers along the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties early Thanksgiving morning.After any remaining snow in some areas ends early in the day on Thursday, skies will gradually clear. Denver and the Front Range will see some sunshine in the afternoon but temperatures will remain about 10 degrees below normal for the final week of November.Overnight brighter and warmer weather will return for Friday. Most of Saturday will be relatively mild as well before a cold front arrives in the afternoon. The front will cause some wind and will drop high temperatures back into 40s for the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas for Sunday.Attention will then turn to Monday night through Wednesday morning when snow is likely in Colorado. The current forecast calls for about 2-4 inches of snow in the Denver metro area on Tuesday. Stay with CBS News Colorado for the latest!
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Longtime 9NEWS sportscaster dies at 85

DENVER — Longtime 9NEWS sportscaster Mike Nolan died in Sante Fe, New Mexico Thursday after a brief illness. He was 85. Nolan began working for Channel 9 in the late 1970s. He stayed with the station into the 1990s, and continued reporting on Denver sports until his retirement in 2004.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

4-year-old goes home after 24 days in Denver hospital with RSV

Since October 1, more than 1,100 adults and children in the Denver metro area have been hospitalized with Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, according to the state health department. The Maples family, of Longmont, spent the last 24 days at a Denver hospital after their little girl, Meadow Maples, contracted the flu-like virus, but on Thanksgiving, the family got to go home. "It feels like the biggest blessing we could ever receive, and we are just so grateful," said Terri Maples, Meadow's mom. She says Meadow spent eight days on life support. "It was pretty traumatic, we're so grateful everything worked out the way...
DENVER, CO
Upworthy

Man saw too many people standing at bus stops, so he started building benches for them

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 22, 2022. It has since been updated. It can be annoying waiting for public transport, especially if there's no place to sit while you wait. James Warren is making a difference in Denver, helping the public by installing benches at bus stops. It all started after Warren saw a woman sitting in the dirt while waiting for a bus because there was no place to sit at the bus stop. "I thought, oh, that's simply undignified," recalled Warren, reported CBC. He felt he had to do something to help people waiting at bus stops, especially considering people sometimes have to wait a long time for a bus. Warren gave up his car a few years ago and started using public transport regularly and that's when he started noticing that many stops didn't have any seating arrangements, inconveniencing the public.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
84K+
Followers
29K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy