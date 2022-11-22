Adventurist Backpack owners hope to make a difference with "Give Back Friday" 02:33

A local small business is hoping to make a big difference this holiday season by putting a spin on Black Friday.

"It feels like the right time to do a little extra where we can," said Kelly Belknap, co-founder of Adventurist Backpack Co .

Belknap and his wife, Matilda Sandtroem, launched Adventurist Backpack in 2017 from inside their one-bedroom Denver apartment. To ensure their minimalist-style bags have maximum impact, the couple partnered with the nonprofit Feeding America. For each backpack sold, 25 meals are donated to help families in need – in Colorado and beyond.

"We didn't want to start a company without doing some sort of good in the world," Belknap said.

CBS Colorado first met Belknap and Sandstroem about a year into their business . At that point, their sales had already provided nearly 20,000 meals. Four years later, their impact has grown tenfold.

"We're currently over 211,000 meals provided since the start of our company," Sandstroem said. "We'd love to get to 250,000 meals."

The young entrepreneurs are hopeful to reach that goal by year's end with help from their new initiative "Give Back Friday."

"This Black Friday through Giving Tuesday (Nov. 25 through Nov. 29) we'll be doubling our efforts for giving back," Belknap explained. "Matilda and I will personally be matching every meal donated through the sale of our backpacks, meaning 50 meals will be provided for every backpack or bag sold."

This comes at a time when donations to food banks around the country are declining , yet the need is greater than ever. For Belknap and Sandstroem, the worsening hunger crisis feeds their desire to keep making backpacks that give back.

"There's no way we stop doing that," said Belknap, as Sandstroem added, "In fact, that's a big motivator for us to grow because when we grow so does our impact."

Adventurist Backpack has expanded from online only to more than 70 retailers nationwide. Many stores in Colorado sell their bags, including at Denver International Airport. To learn more about their product and how they support families in need, visit: https://adventuristbackpacks.com/