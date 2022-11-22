Read full article on original website
East Lawton Subway latest victim of burglary
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three people broke into the Subway on the east side of Lawton just before 3 a.m. Wednesday. Officials with Subway said the individuals stole a safe containing several hundred dollars. According to the manager, it all happened in a span of thirty minutes. He said they...
Local dispensary robbed, Crime Stoppers asking for tips
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton marijuana dispensary was recently robbed by two people and Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is asking for help. In a surveillance video released by Crime Stoppers, you can see two people break into the High Octane Dispensary at 1907 W. Gore Blvd. and begin stealing products from the shelves.
Altus police searching for ‘peeping tom’
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who was seen lurking around a home. Police say they took a report of a “peeping tom” in the neighborhood near Jackson County Memorial Hospital on November 21. Cameras...
Wichita Falls Man Turning 100 and Has One Simple Request, Birthday Cards
If I know 100 birthdays in Wichita Falls, I think we can help this guy out. You may remember a couple of years ago, we had a story go viral in our city about a gentleman named Joe Cuba. He was turning 100 and wanted 100 birthday cards to mark the occasion. Well...he got way more than 100. I don't know if we ever got an official number, but it was at least 50,000 birthday cards. You can check out that crazy story here.
Alleged thief returns stolen items with note
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An alleged burglar was arrested after he reportedly returned the stolen property with a note. According to the arrest warrant, on May 12, 2022, Wichita County deputies responded to a burglary on Bacon Switch Road. The victim reported several items stolen from his house, garage and yard. A few weeks later, […]
Curb construction controversy; one restaurant claims drive-thru cannot be used because of new sidewalk
A city construction project puts one drive thru restaurant at risk of going out of business.
Counterfeit bills leads to Fentanyl, arrests
IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Iowa Park Police arrested two suspects for possession after reportedly finding Fentanyl during a counterfeit bill report. According to the arrest affidavit, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, police were sent to the Yes-Way gas station for someone attempting to use counterfeit money. The store clerk gave the officers the fake bills […]
Is Wichita Falls winning the fight against fentanyl?
With thousands of fentanyl-laced pills off the street, multiple overdose victims saved by WFPD officers with Narcan, and pending murder charges against dealers, strides are being made in the fight against fentanyl. But officials know, this is just the beginning.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Report
Gutierrez, Andrew Javier of Waurika, OK; DOB 5/22/88; Rape First Degree. Haynes, Jesse Shay of Ringling, OK; DOB 5/17/81; Failure to maintain security. Huynh, Phong Thanh of Arlington, OK; DOB 10/30/73; Driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; Defective vehicle; Failure to maintain security. Arrested 11/17/22. Loman, David Wayne of...
Bitcoin theft suspect gets probation revoked
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An employee claiming to have been robbed of thousands of dollars in Bitcoin gets probation revoked. Timothy Paul Sears, 42, pleaded guilty to Theft over $2,500 and under $30K. His probation was revoked for failing to meet the terms of his probation. According to the arrest affidavit, on Oct. 18, 2019, […]
Thanksgiving holiday trash pickup schedule
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — All non-emergency City of Wichita Falls facilities will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday On Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25. The trash pickup schedule will be adjusted as follows:. Normal Monday trash pickup on Monday, November 21 and Tuesday, November 22. Thursday trash...
Woman arrested following Monday night shooting in Altus
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - An Altus woman is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail and will face several charges in connection to a shooting in Altus on Monday night, after allegedly shooting at a man multiple times. 37-year-old Amie Carruthers has been charged with shooting with intent to...
Person hit by gunfire, LPD investigating
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating after a person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on Monday night. According to officials, officers responded to the area of SW 6th and Arbuckle around 9:10 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots being heard. When they arrived one person was...
Person taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man ended up being flown to OU Health Center in Oklahoma City on Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bike. Emergency crews were sent to 16th and Cache Road a little after 9 a.m. after receiving reports of a person being hit by a vehicle.
UPDATE: House fire victim dies of her injuries
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department says a woman taken to the hospital from a house fire last week has died from her injuries. Lea Yourist has been identified as the victim. Officials say she passed away on Tuesday night. Firefighters were called to the home at 2205...
Black Friday boosts local economy despite inflation
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Deals and steals drew shoppers from their turkey-induced slumber this Black Friday and one family headed to Central Plaza in Lawton to take advantage of the sales. “My daughter smashed her phone to bits, we had to get her another one... I’m impatient, I don’t like...
Father arrested in 2020 ‘suspicious’ death of 2-year-old daughter
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls father is behind bars after his two-year-old daughter was found dead in his home which police described as “a home with horrible filth.” Garrett Lloyd Wayne Jos Gestes was arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child on November 22, 2022. According to court documents, Wichita Falls […]
Man allegedly assaults woman for ‘ruining Thanksgiving’ by contracting COVID
The suspect told police he'd been drinking whiskey all day and denied assaulting the victim, alleging that she fell.
LPD IDs drivers involved in fatal weekend wreck
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has identified two people involved in a fatal crash late Friday night. Police said the wreck, which happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night near I-44 and Rogers Lane, killed Christopher Gwaltney and Haley Newell was flown to OU Health via helicopter from the scene.
Boyfriend says he’s ‘man enough to accept the consequences’ prior to arrest
According to police, the victim stated multiple times, "Why the [expletive] did you take my vehicle?"
