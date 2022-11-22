ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Android Authority

How to tell if your phone has been cloned

With our ever-increasing reliance on smartphones, a lot of personal and private information is stored on them. From pictures and messages you don’t want others to see to important banking and other financial info, there isn’t much we don’t store on our phones. Keeping our devices safe and secure is essential, and while device makers have made it harder for malicious actors, vulnerabilities pop up surprisingly often. Here’s how to tell if your phone has been cloned.
shefinds

4 Reasons Why Your iPhone Is So Slow (They Don’t Have To Do With Storage!)

That’s the burning question that more than a few iPhone users ask themselves every day. And the answer you’ll often get has to do with your storage space — namely, how much of it you’ve consumed already and how that alone is stalling your device. Experts may advise you to start deleting big files that you no longer need or photos and videos — and, in some cases, even apps like Facebook and Snapchat. That’s all good advice, but what happens after you’ve done all of that and you’re still at your wit’s end with a slow phone?
Cruising World

Sailing Totem: What To Do About Cell Phone Service When Traveling

Special delivery: Sign up for the free Cruising World email newsletter. Subscribe to Cruising World magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Last month, we received the service termination message that every long-term cruiser dreads. After more than four and a half years, Google Fi had cottoned on to our expat status. As with every other US cellular service carrier we are aware of, the fine print requires phone use to be predominantly in the United States. We were being cut off.
cybersecurity-insiders.com

How Computer Camera Hacking takes place

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg always covers his laptop camera with a tape and did you ever wonder why he is practicing so? Well, it’s because of privacy concerns, as hackers can hack the camera and see what a person is doing in front of the screen or get a glimpse of what was happening in front of the camera placed in a room or office.
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: No-code fintech services startup Taktile closes $20M Series A round

Soooo you may have received the, erm, first edition of Daily Crunch yesterday, where we mentioned a certain conference, placing it in the wrong country. Whoops — we updated the headline. Sorry, Finland, we love you, honestly. That was yesterday. Today, there’s a wall of new exciting things to...
Yoel Davidson

Buying Land In The Metaverse What You Should Know

The number of landlords, property managers, and owners of real estate in the digital subspace, known as the metaverse, is growing at an exponentially astronomical rate. Technavio Research asserts that the value of digital real estate, cyberspace property developments and management, is expected to be valued at $5.37 billion through 2026.
Ars Technica

Major tax-filing websites secretly share income data with Meta

Here to add another layer of dread ahead of the upcoming tax season, The Markup reported that some of the biggest online e-filing services—unbeknownst to millions of users—have been sharing sensitive user financial information with Meta. Some services linked user names and email addresses with detailed information like income, refund amounts, filing status, and even the amount of dependents’ college scholarships.
CNET

UK Probes Apple's and Google's 'Stranglehold' Over Mobile Browsing

The UK's competition watchdog will launch an investigation into Apple's and Google's dominance of the mobile browser market. The Competition and Markets Authority said Tuesday it will conduct a more in-depth investigation of the companies' "stranglehold" on the market after a consultation revealed "substantial support for a fuller investigation" into how Apple and Google control the mobile browser market. The agency said Google and Apple powered 97% of all mobile web browsing conducted in the UK in 2021.
TechCrunch

College social app Fizz is growing fast – maybe too fast

Venture capitalists at least seem to be eager to fund the future of social media. Fizz closed a $4.5 million seed round in June, and already, the social media app for college students raised its $12 million Series A. This fast growth from seed to Series A is almost unheard of in a bear market, but Fizz seems to be embracing the ethos to move fast and (hopefully not) break things.
Ars Technica

Windows Subsystem for Linux with GUI apps launches for Windows 10

The Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL), one of the best reasons to run Windows 11, is now available to Windows 10 users, in the latest version and with all its features. WSL dropped its "preview" label with this 1.0 release, and aims to simplify its installation from here on out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy