cbs4local.com
List: City of El Paso facilities closed over Thanksgiving weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, all City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25. Administrative offices will resume business on Monday, November 28. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations:
cbs4local.com
Iconic Chicano musical Zoot Suit makes its way to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Zoot Suit by Luis Valdez was the first Chicano play on Broadway and is now being performed at the UTEP Wise Family Theatre. It follows the story of Henry Reyna and the 38th Gang who are unjustly charged with murder and sentenced to life in prison.
cbs4local.com
86th Sun Bowl Parade draws in more than 200K people
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — More than 200,000 people gathered to watch the 86th Annual Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade on Thanksgiving. “First, we’d like to thank the community for supporting the Sun Bowl Association and events such as the Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade,” said Sun Bowl Executive Director Bernie Olivas.
cbs4local.com
Mixed reaction from El Pasoans about the snowy, cold weather on Black Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Colder temperatures reached the borderland just in time for the holidays. CBS4 on your side spoke with several people around town who were getting their Christmas shopping done or were just taking a walk around the park. We found that El Pasoans either really...
cbs4local.com
'Extremely long lines' at El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank ahead of Thanksgiving Day
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank saw long lines on Wednesday as families cope with high prices of food. "There has been an increase in demand and an increase in people who have received our resources," said Safia Valenzuela, a volunteer coordinator at the food bank.
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces mother makes it her mission to make sure other families have food on the table
LAS CRUCES, NM (CBS4) — For Wednesday’s Breaking the Bias segment, CBS4 introduces you to Bianca Menchaca, Casa de Peregrinos development coordinator. Year-round you’ll find Menchaca at Casa de Peregrinos, a non-profit organization in Las Cruces, with a mission to end hunger by providing food to low-income families.
cbs4local.com
El Pasoans get out to do last minute Thanksgiving grocery shopping
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Many El Pasoans were out making a final trip to the grocery store as they prepared for their Thanksgiving dinner. Inflation has increased the price of staple items. El Pasoans who were last-minute shopping told CBS4 inside the grocery store was hectic. "It felt...
cbs4local.com
Cielo Vista Mall preparing for Black Friday, busy holiday shopping season
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Cielo Vista Mall is gearing up for a busy holiday shopping season as Black Friday approaches. Cindy Foght, director of marketing and business development for the mall, shared tips for those who may venture out for deals on Friday. “I encourage people to...
cbs4local.com
El Paso health experts provide mental health care tips for holiday season
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The holidays are meant to be a joyful time but with extra layers of stress this year, like the rise in inflation, psychologists say keeping an eye on your mental health is important. Dr. Melanie Longhurst is a licensed psychologist and assistant professor at...
cbs4local.com
Man seen walking around with rifle in far east El Paso few weeks ago arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man who was seen walking around with a rifle in far east El Paso about two weeks ago was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. The man identified as 28-year-old Mario Fernando Diaz was seen by several people walking with a rifle on Nov. 10.
cbs4local.com
PHOTOS: Sun Bowl Parade returns for 86th year
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An El Paso tradition returns for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Thousands of El Pasoans are expected to attend the 86th annual Sun Bowl Parade on Thursday morning. The parade will take place on 2.7 miles of Montana Avenue, beginning at Ochoa and ending at Copia,...
cbs4local.com
El Paso shoppers look for Black Friday deals amid inflation
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Shoppers flocked to The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso on Black Friday in an attempt to score deals as inflation continues to drive up prices. Despite the discounts, many people said their shopping lists were smaller this year due to inflation. "I definitely bought...
cbs4local.com
El Paso fire officials conduct demo on what happens when not properly deep-frying turkey
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department held a turkey frying demo on Wednesday to what happens when a turkey is not properly deep-fried. Cooks need to make sure it's thawed out completely. Never deep-fry a frozen turkey because that's what can cause an explosion. Make...
cbs4local.com
Search ends in Sunland Park for 2 people in desert area near border wall
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A search took place in Sunland Park for two people in the desert area near the border wall, the Sunland Park Fire Department confirmed Wednesday night. Personnel from the fire department, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Sunland Park Police Department were searching near...
cbs4local.com
FBI El Paso warns of online scams during holiday shopping
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — If you’re online shopping this holiday season, be on the lookout for scammers trying to steal a deal, too!. As you shop online, you may encounter more online shopping scams and they can take many forms. Scammers are often aggressive and creative in...
cbs4local.com
Female taken to hospital for injuries related to border wall fall near Mt. Cristo Rey
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A female was taken to the hospital after falling from the border wall near Mt. Cristo Rey Wednesday, according to the Sunland Park Fire Department. The individual had "bilateral lower extremity injuries" and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Sign up to...
cbs4local.com
Shooting at Virginia Walmart brings back painful memories for some El Pasoans
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A deadly shooting at a Walmart in Virginia has reopened old wounds for some El Pasoans who have gone through a similar tragedy. "I feel for them, for all those people that have sons, daughters, husbands and wives, you know it really hits the household," Pablo Salcido said.
cbs4local.com
El Paso County Sheriff's Office most wanted fugitives for Nov. 26
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
cbs4local.com
Deadly crash along Hueco Ranch Road ahead of holiday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Rescue Patrol reported that at least one person died in crash Wednesday night near Hueco Ranch Road. The agency said in part " our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the deceased and injured." All lanes of Montana...
cbs4local.com
Man arrested in connection to shooting in Canutillo
CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested in connection to the shooting in Canutillo on Tuesday. Deputies arrested 22-year-old Andre Bryce Gilmer. The shooting happened at the 7100 block of 3rd Street. Officials confirmed one person was taken to the hospital. Deputies said Gilmer was the person responsible...
