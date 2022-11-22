ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

List: City of El Paso facilities closed over Thanksgiving weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, all City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25. Administrative offices will resume business on Monday, November 28. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations:
Iconic Chicano musical Zoot Suit makes its way to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Zoot Suit by Luis Valdez was the first Chicano play on Broadway and is now being performed at the UTEP Wise Family Theatre. It follows the story of Henry Reyna and the 38th Gang who are unjustly charged with murder and sentenced to life in prison.
86th Sun Bowl Parade draws in more than 200K people

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — More than 200,000 people gathered to watch the 86th Annual Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade on Thanksgiving. “First, we’d like to thank the community for supporting the Sun Bowl Association and events such as the Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade,” said Sun Bowl Executive Director Bernie Olivas.
El Pasoans get out to do last minute Thanksgiving grocery shopping

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Many El Pasoans were out making a final trip to the grocery store as they prepared for their Thanksgiving dinner. Inflation has increased the price of staple items. El Pasoans who were last-minute shopping told CBS4 inside the grocery store was hectic. "It felt...
Cielo Vista Mall preparing for Black Friday, busy holiday shopping season

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Cielo Vista Mall is gearing up for a busy holiday shopping season as Black Friday approaches. Cindy Foght, director of marketing and business development for the mall, shared tips for those who may venture out for deals on Friday. “I encourage people to...
PHOTOS: Sun Bowl Parade returns for 86th year

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An El Paso tradition returns for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Thousands of El Pasoans are expected to attend the 86th annual Sun Bowl Parade on Thursday morning. The parade will take place on 2.7 miles of Montana Avenue, beginning at Ochoa and ending at Copia,...
El Paso shoppers look for Black Friday deals amid inflation

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Shoppers flocked to The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso on Black Friday in an attempt to score deals as inflation continues to drive up prices. Despite the discounts, many people said their shopping lists were smaller this year due to inflation. "I definitely bought...
Search ends in Sunland Park for 2 people in desert area near border wall

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A search took place in Sunland Park for two people in the desert area near the border wall, the Sunland Park Fire Department confirmed Wednesday night. Personnel from the fire department, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Sunland Park Police Department were searching near...
FBI El Paso warns of online scams during holiday shopping

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — If you’re online shopping this holiday season, be on the lookout for scammers trying to steal a deal, too!. As you shop online, you may encounter more online shopping scams and they can take many forms. Scammers are often aggressive and creative in...
El Paso County Sheriff's Office most wanted fugitives for Nov. 26

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
Deadly crash along Hueco Ranch Road ahead of holiday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Rescue Patrol reported that at least one person died in crash Wednesday night near Hueco Ranch Road. The agency said in part " our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the deceased and injured." All lanes of Montana...
Man arrested in connection to shooting in Canutillo

CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested in connection to the shooting in Canutillo on Tuesday. Deputies arrested 22-year-old Andre Bryce Gilmer. The shooting happened at the 7100 block of 3rd Street. Officials confirmed one person was taken to the hospital. Deputies said Gilmer was the person responsible...
