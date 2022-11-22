ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

‘Homosexual conduct is not an acceptable lifestyle’: Senator seeks to remove ‘hurtful’ language from statutes

By Sam Stark
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wzweT_0jKTqwdh00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Texas lawmaker filed two bills to make Texas a more inclusive place for people who date members of the same sex. One of the bills would remove statutes that state same-sex sexual relationships are criminal offenses, and the second would change the family code to be less gender specific.

“I find it offensive that this stuff is still on the book, frankly,” Texas Senator Nathan Johnson (D-Dallas), who filed the bills, said.

Johnson’s Senate Bill 82 would remove some language from laws on how educators must instruct sex education in Texas schools and repeal language stating “homosexuality” is illegal. Senate Bill 81 also removes language related to the criminality of same-sex sexual conduct and changes the family code to say “spouse” instead of “husband and wife.”

“Homosexual conduct is not an acceptable lifestyle and is a criminal offense under Section 21.06,” one of the current statutes reads.

“Emphasis, provided in a factual manner and from a public health perspective, that homosexuality is not a lifestyle acceptable to the general public and that homosexual conduct is a criminal offense,” the second statute related to how educators should teach students about sex is Texas reads.

Up until 2003, consensual sex between two people of the same gender was explicitly illegal in the state under the Texas Homosexual Conduct Law. The United States Supreme Court invalidated the law in their 2003 ruling in Lawrence v. Texas. Six of the nine justices joined the court’s ruling, while three dissented, saying the Texas law should remain.

The bills remove “the current unconstitutional Texas ban on homosexual conduct,” Johnson said.

“Although the Texas law is unconstitutional under Supreme Court precedent, the Supreme Court of late has a tendency to overrule precedent. And we could be in a situation where the unconstitutionality of the Texas laws is reversed, in which case, just like with the fall of (Roe v. Wade)….we will have an effective Texas ban on homosexual conduct,” he continued.

Currently, Texas law say educators instructing sexual education or courses on sexually transmitted diseases must state that “homosexuality” is illegal not an acceptable lifestyle.

“If any teacher is saying that kind of thing to a student, I don’t want it to happen anymore,” Johnson said. “I think that so long as we nurture a culture of fear, bias and discrimination, we contribute to the problem.”

Johnson said he’s uncertain if these bills will pass in the next session, but he remains hopeful. He added he thinks if Republican lawmakers have primaries on the horizon, they may be hesitant to support them.

“I’m not a fan of just filing ridiculous statement bills. But number one, these aren’t ridiculous. These are serious, and I’m serious about it,” he said. “I also think we need to give people an opportunity to do the right thing.”

“Why would we have something on the Texas books that we know is unconstitutional? And that we know it is so hurtful and disrespectful to such a significant portion of our population?” he added.

Comments / 4

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos. According to Hancock County Prosecutor Brent […]
NEW PALESTINE, IN
Nick Reynolds

Just How Many Mountain Lions Are Actually in Texas?

The number of mountain lions that call home Texas home is still unknownPhoto byPriscilla Du PreezonUnsplash. With over a quarter million square miles of land and an array of varying habitats ranging from the desert mountains of Big Bend to the dense woodlands of east Texas, one would think that Texas would be prime territory for a healthy, thriving mountain lion population. And maybe they really are thriving here. After all, unconfirmed sightings remain prevalent statewide. But using data from verified sightings only, according to wildlifeinformer.com, just an estimated 200 to 500 of these elusive felines are confirmed to exist in the entire state. That's a fraction of neighboring New Mexico, which projects a sizable mountain lion population of roughly 4,000.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in Philadelphia

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's second bus of migrants arrived in Philadelphia from Texas today. The bus arrived in freezing temperatures and was welcomed by over 20 immigrant leaders, city officials, and volunteers. Immigration groups, such as Nationalities Services Center and HIAS Pennsylvania, have been preparing for this scenario since Gov. Abbott started bussing migrants from Texas to northern cities.
TEXAS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Discusses the Details of P-EBT or $391 Each in Food Pandemic Benefits

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott discussed the details of the approved $1.4 billion in food pandemic benefits or Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT). The Department of Agriculture has approved and granted the Texas Department of Health and Human Services to oversee an amount of $1.4 billion in food pandemic benefits. Eligible Texans will receive an amount of $391 each starting this month.
TEXAS STATE
KFDM-TV

Gov. Greg Abbott embraces "invasion" language about border

Nov. 18, 2022 — The title of this article was edited for length. "Gov. Greg Abbott embraces “invasion” language about border, evoking memories of El Paso massacre" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Oklahoma man pleads guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to violating ‘illegal gambling business’ statute

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Oklahoma resident recently pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to one count of violating the statute surrounding “Illegal Gambling Business(es).” According to documents filed Tuesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Bluford Lewis Clary pleaded guilty to the count of operating an […]
AMARILLO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Governor Abbott readies state resources ahead of upcoming weather threats

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to ready the state’s resources in anticipation of an upcoming storm system that will sweep across the state late week through early weekend. The storm will bring a chance of accumulating snowfall across...
TEXAS STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Report SNAP Benefits Compromised for Some Recipients, Benefits Being Used Without Authorization in Texas

Louisiana Authorities Report SNAP Benefits Compromised for Some Recipients, Benefits Being Used Without Authorization in Texas. Louisiana – On November 21, 2022, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reported that several residents in Sabine Parish have had their SNAP benefits compromised according to the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS).
TEXAS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Gov. Greg Abbott; $1.4 Billion Food Pandemic Benefit, Who Will Receive the Aid?

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved the fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT). The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will oversee the distribution of the approved $1.4 billion food pandemic benefit. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also announced this good news to his fellow Texans and thanked the Department for its approval.
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy