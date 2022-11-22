ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETV.com

Omaha restaurants, stores feel rush of holiday shoppers and diners

OMAHA, Neb. — Beacon Hills in Aksarben Village was open for the Thanksgiving holiday and saw one of its busiest holidays ever. The restaurant was open until 3 p.m. but had a line down the street before doors opened in the morning. "Today was probably our busiest Thanksgiving since...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha business owners see growth potential for Leavenworth corridor

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For decades, a stretch along the east end of the Leavenworth Street corridor has been labeled as run-down, underserved and challenging. But there are business owners who now see that neighborhood as an opportunity to grow business. Wendy Pivonka moved her legend Comics and Coffee to...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Fire causes $60,500 in damages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A house fire was extinguished quickly but caused damage Wednesday morning. It happened Wednesday around 9 a.m. at the intersection of 36th and Redick Avenues. A resident and their dog made it out safely. Omaha Fire crews made quick work of the flames. It was determined...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Elyse Myers finds TikTok fame from Nebraska with 5.8 million followers

OMAHA — What iconic Nebraska food has TikTok star Elyse Myers yet to try?. Great question. She would love to tell you. Myers, who lives in the Omaha area, has 5.8 million followers on the social media site, plus 2.3 million followers on Instagram and more than 71,000 on YouTube. She is known largely for her "coffee talk" videos, where she sits in front of the camera, telling funny stories while emojis and other graphics pop up on screen.
OMAHA, NE
3 News Now

Restaurant Hoppen: Thankful for these Omaha food spots

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Thanksgiving is the perfect time to take stock of what you’re thankful for, such as family, friends, and a job. But I think it’s also an annual reminder to appreciate the little things in life often taken for granted: a functioning car, heating and air conditioning, the pet that is all at once 50% annoying and 100% endearing.
OMAHA, NE
onekindesign.com

Inside a stunning Nebraska home with a dramatic black and white palette

Haven Design and Construction are responsible for the interiors of this gorgeous newly built home located just outside of Omaha, Nebraska. The beautiful blue skies and rolling hills of Nebraska and Iowa come together in this unique area of the country to provide a rural oasis just outside of the bustling city of Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'Blue Collar Boxing' sees Omaha unions fighting for a good cause

OMAHA, Neb. — Thirty people from 12 different Omaha unions got in the ring Wednesday night at the third annual Blue Collar Boxing event. The charity fundraiser benefits the United Way and the Nebraska Center for Workforce Development. Many of the fighters have been training for six months for...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Welcome to the Weekend - November 25, 2022

Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront (1001 Douglas St.) Omaha’s Old Market & Entertainment District (10th to 13th Sts., and from Farnam to Jackson Sts.) South Omaha Lights (24th St. between L & Q Sts.) North Omaha Lights (24th & Lake Sts.) Lights of Aksarben. Aksarben Village (67th &...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Waverly unveils designs for a new, joint city/volunteer fire building

DWAVERLY, Neb. (KOLN) - The City of Waverly and it’s volunteer fire department are ready to upgrade their current facilities. On Monday, November 21st, officials unveiled an early design concept for a new building, right across the street from Waverly High School near Amberly and Cannongate Roads. It would house both city offices and Waverly Volunteer Fire & Rescue.
WAVERLY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy