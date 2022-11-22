Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Omaha restaurants, stores feel rush of holiday shoppers and diners
OMAHA, Neb. — Beacon Hills in Aksarben Village was open for the Thanksgiving holiday and saw one of its busiest holidays ever. The restaurant was open until 3 p.m. but had a line down the street before doors opened in the morning. "Today was probably our busiest Thanksgiving since...
klkntv.com
Anytime Fitness members left hanging after all Lincoln locations close overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As members of Anytime Fitness hit the gym on Friday to shed off their extra Thanksgiving weight they were met with a surprising notice. Overnight, all of the gym’s locations throughout Lincoln permanently closed with no warning to its members. A sign on the...
doniphanherald.com
Pillen's inaugural ball planned for Omaha, will feature theme taken from 'Husker Prayer'
Jim Pillen selected a Husker football-related theme for his inaugural ball as Nebraska's 41st governor: "Day by Day, Better & Better." Taken from the prayer said by players before the Tunnel Walk, Pillen said the words resonate deeply with him, as well as with Nebraskans across the state. "Coach Tom...
WOWT
Omaha business owners see growth potential for Leavenworth corridor
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For decades, a stretch along the east end of the Leavenworth Street corridor has been labeled as run-down, underserved and challenging. But there are business owners who now see that neighborhood as an opportunity to grow business. Wendy Pivonka moved her legend Comics and Coffee to...
klkntv.com
Visitors asked to use caution at northeast Nebraska recreation area after bird die-off
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Visitors are asked to use caution until further notice while at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported on Tuesday. The waterfowl were collected to be tested for the cause of death by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Due...
WOWT
Owner of Omaha food truck hopes to feed hundreds of families free of charge this Thanksgiving
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s quite the Thanksgiving feat feeding hundreds of people for turkey day. But one local man and his girlfriend have been doing this for years. “It snowballed into something much bigger than what we intended it to be initially for sure,” said Won Ton Jon, the owner of Wonton Jon’s Food Truck.
KETV.com
Hundreds come out to celebrate lighting ceremony at Omaha's Gene Leahy Mall
The Thanksgiving Lighting Ceremony is finally back at the Gene Leahy Mall in Omaha. Hundreds came out for some music and cold temperatures as the celebration started out with a light show at the mall's outdoor pavilion. "I've never really gone downtown before. I'm from the country, all I see...
WOWT
Omaha Fire causes $60,500 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A house fire was extinguished quickly but caused damage Wednesday morning. It happened Wednesday around 9 a.m. at the intersection of 36th and Redick Avenues. A resident and their dog made it out safely. Omaha Fire crews made quick work of the flames. It was determined...
doniphanherald.com
Elyse Myers finds TikTok fame from Nebraska with 5.8 million followers
OMAHA — What iconic Nebraska food has TikTok star Elyse Myers yet to try?. Great question. She would love to tell you. Myers, who lives in the Omaha area, has 5.8 million followers on the social media site, plus 2.3 million followers on Instagram and more than 71,000 on YouTube. She is known largely for her "coffee talk" videos, where she sits in front of the camera, telling funny stories while emojis and other graphics pop up on screen.
KETV.com
'It's a nice family event': Crowds fill Village Pointe for annual tree lighting
OMAHA, Neb. — The Christmas Tree at Village Pointe in Omaha was lit up in front of hundreds of people Friday night. The lighting ceremony was preceded by a performance from Arlington's marching band followed by appearances from Mr. and Mrs. Claus, Rudolph and some gingerbread cookies. Grant Empson...
3 News Now
Restaurant Hoppen: Thankful for these Omaha food spots
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Thanksgiving is the perfect time to take stock of what you’re thankful for, such as family, friends, and a job. But I think it’s also an annual reminder to appreciate the little things in life often taken for granted: a functioning car, heating and air conditioning, the pet that is all at once 50% annoying and 100% endearing.
WOWT
Omaha fire at vehicle storage garage causes estimated $125,000 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at a storage garage with vehicles inside resulted in heavy damages. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to the area of South 31st and Q Street at 6:36 p.m. Thursday for a fire at a commercial car lot. When crews arrived...
onekindesign.com
Inside a stunning Nebraska home with a dramatic black and white palette
Haven Design and Construction are responsible for the interiors of this gorgeous newly built home located just outside of Omaha, Nebraska. The beautiful blue skies and rolling hills of Nebraska and Iowa come together in this unique area of the country to provide a rural oasis just outside of the bustling city of Omaha.
KETV.com
'Make the future brighter': Malvern grocery store ready to rebuild a year after fire
MALVERN, Iowa — Thursday is Malvern, Iowa's first Thanksgiving without a grocery store in more than a century. Last December, a fire blazed through Mulholland Grocery. A few days later, a freak storm battered what was left of the structure. "I felt a sense of loss not just for...
KETV.com
Salvation Army hosts 31st annual TurkeyFest, helping hundreds of Omaha seniors in need
OMAHA, Neb. — Since 1991, the Salvation Army's annual TurkeyFest has helped provide dinner on Thanksgiving. And for almost every year since, Douglas Thoms has been there as a volunteer. "We had people that actually came into the Salvation Army, and we would feed them as they came through...
KETV.com
'Blue Collar Boxing' sees Omaha unions fighting for a good cause
OMAHA, Neb. — Thirty people from 12 different Omaha unions got in the ring Wednesday night at the third annual Blue Collar Boxing event. The charity fundraiser benefits the United Way and the Nebraska Center for Workforce Development. Many of the fighters have been training for six months for...
KETV.com
Welcome to the Weekend - November 25, 2022
Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront (1001 Douglas St.) Omaha’s Old Market & Entertainment District (10th to 13th Sts., and from Farnam to Jackson Sts.) South Omaha Lights (24th St. between L & Q Sts.) North Omaha Lights (24th & Lake Sts.) Lights of Aksarben. Aksarben Village (67th &...
1011now.com
Waverly unveils designs for a new, joint city/volunteer fire building
DWAVERLY, Neb. (KOLN) - The City of Waverly and it’s volunteer fire department are ready to upgrade their current facilities. On Monday, November 21st, officials unveiled an early design concept for a new building, right across the street from Waverly High School near Amberly and Cannongate Roads. It would house both city offices and Waverly Volunteer Fire & Rescue.
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunters Keep Shooting Each Other In Nebraska; Wyoming Hunters Say That Can Be Avoided
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Three accidental shootings in three days during Nebraska’s deer season, and the memory of a fatal hunting accident in Wyoming last year, bring home the point that hunters can’t ever take gun safety for granted. “I won’t allow a...
