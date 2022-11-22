ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks

Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time.
Benzinga

Tesla On Track To Snap 4-Session Slide But Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Edgy As Rate Worries Weigh — These Tech, Oil Stocks In Focus Today

U.S. stocks are on track for a positive opening on Tuesday, as traders strive to shrug off fears concerning the economy. Investors head off to celebrate the “Thanksgiving Day” holiday on Thursday, on account of which volume is likely to be light. Given this backdrop, volatility associated with light volume cannot be ruled out.
Benzinga

World's 3rd Richest Man Gautam Adani Looks To Raise $5B As Banks Push For Deleverage

The world's third richest man is lobbying sovereign wealth funds to raise around $5 billion in equity to reduce leverage. What Happened: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has reached out to investors, including Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
NASDAQ

Why Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving.
Retirement Daily

Fixed-Income Opportunities in a High-Interest Rate Economy

After rallying for four decades straight, bond markets are experiencing their worst year in history. That's thanks to interest rates, which have also reversed a long-term trend and have risen sharply. The inverse relationship between bond prices and interest rates has come to the forefront for investors looking for fixed-income solutions.
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Owns These 5 Value Stocks

Value investing involves looking for stocks trading below their intrinsic or book value. The idea is to find these stocks before the market notices. Buffett is one of the greatest value investors ever.
The Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist

The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year.
NASDAQ

Is Trending Stock Costamare Inc. (CMRE) a Buy Now?

Costamare (CMRE) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this shipping company have returned -0.6%, compared to the
NASDAQ

iShares MSCI Japan Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EWJ

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (Symbol: EWJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.57, changing hands as high as $55.74 per share. iShares MSCI Japan shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ

Zuora (ZUO) May Find a Bottom Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now

A downtrend has been apparent in Zuora (ZUO) lately. While the stock has lost 10.5% over the past week, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
Motley Fool

Here Are All 19 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Bought Since 2022 Began

Since becoming CEO in 1965, Buffett's company has outpaced the S&P 500's total return, including dividends, by a factor of 120. Thanks to 13F filings and Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly reports, investors can easily track the Oracle of Omaha's buying and selling activity.
NASDAQ

MasTec (MTZ) Stock Sees 17.8% One-Month Gains Amid Inflation

MasTec, Inc. MTZ is well positioned for growth in the near term given persistent customer demand for renewable power generation, power grid transmission and distribution, and civil infrastructure services. Also, the acquisition of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) and significant shift in 2022 operations to non-Oil & Gas segments bode well.
TheStreet

Stocks Edge Higher; Oil Prices, GameStop, Zoom And Dell In Focus - Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Tuesday November 22:. 1. -- Stock Futures Nudge Higher As Dollar Retreats. U.S. equity futures nudged higher Tuesday, while the dollar retreated from its recent ten-day highs and Treasury bond yields retreated, as investors crept back into risk markets amid some dovish commentary on rates from Federal Reserve officials that offset concerns over China's deepening Covid crisis.
NASDAQ

3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Fortinet (FTNT)

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature.
NASDAQ

What Makes Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?

Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.

