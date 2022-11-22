Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indigenous Yup'ik Translation Draws Tears of JoyGrant PerryAnchorage, AK
The People of Anchorage Don't Want Kroger-Albertson MergeBryan DijkhuizenAnchorage, AK
Exploring the old Anchorage Mansion.Rooted ExpeditionsAnchorage, AK
After Deadly Fire, Alaska Hotelier Indicted on $1.5 Million In Tax EvasionTaxBuzzAnchorage, AK
Related
gnacsports.com
Green Resigns As Alaska Anchorage Volleyball Coach
ANCHORAGE, Alaska – After a successful 15-season career that has included four GNAC championships and 11 NCAA Division II Championships appearances, Chris Green has announced his resignation as Alaska Anchorage head volleyball coach. Assistant coach Stacy Meisner has been named the interim head coach. Green posted a 313-116 record...
alaskasnewssource.com
Chris Green speaks out following resignation as UAA volleyball coach
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Chris Green announced his resignation as head coach of the University of Alaska Anchorage volleyball program after 15 seasons in a surprise press release Monday evening. Although Green says stepping down had been on his mind for the distant future — he did not expect to...
alaskasportsreport.com
CIC Hockey: West, Dimond play to spirited 1-1 tie a few days before Thanksgiving
Of the Cook Inlet Conference season’s first nine league games, teams finished in a tie once while the other contests were decided by an average of almost 10 goals. So, credit West and Dimond for bringing some much-needed competitive sanity back to the fold Tuesday. While Ben Boeke Arena sat about 80% full two nights before the holiday break, the Eagles and Lynx packed in the drama and finished off in a 1-1 draw worthy of World Cup soccer’s second day.
alaskasnewssource.com
Athlete of the Week: Trinity Donovan
With 40.58% of registered Mat-Su voters showing up to the polls for this election, the hand count was a lengthy process - one that will be seen in future elections, after an ordinance was passed in October that gets rid of Dominion voting machines indefinitely. The event is expected to...
alaskasportsreport.com
Anchorage’s Clair DeGeorge is crushing 2022, and now she’s part of hockey history
Clair DeGeorge is crushing 2022. All the 23-year-old from Anchorage has accomplished in the year is win an NCAA Division I women’s national hockey championship, earn her master’s degree, land a nursing job at a prestigious hospital (hello, Mayo Clinic), make her pro hockey debut, and play before the largest crowd to witness a USA Hockey Women’s National Team game on American soil.
Colorado Was Almost Named What?
Native Americans and original settlers can take the credit for giving names to most of the states in the country. It's easy to tell why certain states were given their names, but others are more of a mystery. And some states almost wound up with entirely different names than what we know them to be today.
Think Arizona's 2022 governor election was close? Think again
PHOENIX — You thought the 2022 general election was tight? It was nothing compared to 1916. Just after Arizona became a state, we ran a gubernatorial election that was so close it came down to only tens of votes -- and both candidates declared themselves the winner. So what...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho’s Snake River Plain: A tale of two basins
The Snake River flowing below the Teton Range. (Ansel Adams/public domain, https://catalog.archives.gov/id/519904) The Snake River Plain is a prominent river drainage that cuts a broad “smile” across southern Idaho, easily recognizable from satellite imagery. The geologic history of the Eastern Snake River Plain and the Yellowstone Hotspot track are closely intertwined, but the Western Snake River Plain has a different story to tell.
kjzz.org
Kris Mayes defeats Abe Hamadeh in Arizona attorney general race
Kris Mayes For Attorney General, Abraham Hamadeh for Attorney General. Kris Mayes and Abraham Hamadeh are running for Arizona attorney general. All outstanding ballots in Maricopa County and across the state of Arizona have now been counted. With that, the unofficial tally released Monday reveals Democrat Kris Mayes has defeated...
alaskasnewssource.com
New Guard Smart program provides assistance to Alaska National Guard families
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska National Guard is striving to make finding answers to questions about the National Guard lifestyle easier for guard members and their families. “We call ourselves Google of the Guard,” Carissa Jones said, who works with the Solider and Family Readiness program. Starting this...
Mike Dunleavy is 1st Alaska governor reelected since '98
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has won reelection, becoming the first governor in the state since 1998 to win back-to-back terms. Dunleavy received over 50% of the vote after final tallies were released Wednesday, and the race did not go to ranked choice voting. Dunleavy said he was “relieved that it’s over and behind us and now we can focus on the next four years.” He attributed the victory to effective communication he says he had with Alaska residents, a practice that started with the COVID-19 pandemic.
vfw.org
'We Are Here for You'
Daniel Luby’s father served as a Security Forces specialist in the Air Force. But when he was just four years old, Luby’s father passed away unexpectedly. When he was old enough, Luby enlisted to feel closer to the father he lost years earlier. From November 1995 to September...
kdlg.org
Here are the latest vote tallies in Alaska’s first ranked choice general election
Alaska held its first ranked choice general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. We don’t know the final results yet. The state Division of Elections is still counting absentee and overseas ballots. The deadline to receive them is Nov. 18. So far, the division has just counted first-place votes. A...
denverite.com
Arguably the most powerful elected job in Colorado is open. Everybody wants it.
The race is on for mayor of Denver. It’s arguably the most powerful political position in Colorado, due to its strong mayor form of government, collection of downtown businesses, and ownership of the state’s largest single economic driver: Denver International Airport. More than a dozen candidates are in...
Peltola hiring interns for D.C. office
Although the 2022 election has not been finalized, it’s apparent to most political observers that Congresswoman Mary Peltola, a Democrat, will win election to the two-year seat representing the state of Alaska. The final results of the election will be determined at 4 pm on Wednesday by the Division...
CNET
Watch an Astonishing Aurora and Shooting Stars Shimmer Over Alaska
Pause your scrolling. Take a deep breath. Exhale. Press play on this gorgeous video from Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve in Alaska. It's 17 seconds of blissful loveliness as a multicolored aurora wavers across a star-flecked sky. Look for the streaking meteors flying across the scene. The park, part...
akbizmag.com
The Story of Three Bears: Tok was too small, cities are too big, and the retail chain’s future is just right
The Three Bears Alaska grocery and retail chain began as an unassuming roadside store and has blossomed over the decades. “We’re definitely an Alaska company,” says Three Bears’ CEO Dave Weisz. “We started in Alaska. Our employees are all Alaskan. We will be moving up in the next few years in the range of about 1,200 employees to staff all the new locations we have going on.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
Jeff Bezos donates $7.5M to fight homelessness in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Hawaii nonprofits have received a total of $7.5 million in grants from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s Day 1 Families Fund. On Oahu, Family Promise of Hawaii received $2.5 million — the largest private grant the organization has ever received. Ka Hale A Ke Ola...
ktoo.org
WATCH: Alaska ranked choice vote count today at 4 p.m.
Wednesday is the day Alaskans have been waiting for — ranked choice voting tabulation will take place at the Alaska Division of Elections headquarters in Juneau. We’ll learn the outcomes of the Alaska’s governor race and U.S. House and Senate races, as well as numerous state legislative races. The results will be broadcast live on KTOO 360TV starting at 4 p.m.
kdll.org
Election update: Bjorkman, Ruffridge win
After Wednesday's ranked choice tabulation and final ballot count, Republican frontrunners Jesse Bjorkman and Justin Ruffridge clinched victories in their respective races to represent the central Kenai Peninsula in Juneau. Republican Jesse Bjorkman won the race for Senate District D, representing the northern Kenai Peninsula. After third-place nonpartisan candidate Andy...
Comments / 0