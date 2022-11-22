Read full article on original website
Offset Shares Post For Takeoff: “Missing Everything About You”
Offset shared another tribute for Takeoff on Instagram. Offset shared a post mourning Takeoff on Instagram, Tuesday. The Migos rapper was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, earlier this month. “Missing everything bout you specially that smile,” Offset wrote to his late cousin. Offset, Takeoff, and...
NBA Youngboy Shares New Single “Hi Haters”
There’s no shortage of new music from NBA Youngboy these days. In a year where the Baton Rouge rapper has flooded the streets with an influx of projects and singles, he’s clearly not holding back before the year comes to an end. In the midst of fielding criticism...
Lil Wayne’s Daughter Shows Off Rap Skills With Her Favorite Weezy Verse
She spit some wholesome lines from “La La” off of “Tha Carter III” when asked about her favorite Tunechi bars at the Soul Train Awards. Lil Wayne is one of the greatest rappers of all time, and practically everyone in the rap game has a favorite Weezy verse. Yet perhaps no one has a better claim to their favorite Tunechi bars than his first daughter, Reginae Carter. She has always been incredibly supportive of her father and his music, something HipHopDX asked her about. While at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, the publication asked Nae what the best Wayne bars were, and she had a great answer.
Homixide Gang Stuns In Its Opium Debut, “Homixide Lifestyle”
Opium’s Homixide Gang has unleashed “Homixide Lifestyle,” complete with guest features from Biggaveli, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson, and 5unna. Throughout 2022, Playboi Carti has been quietly developing one of the youth’s favorite Hip-Hop labels in the music industry. Despite never dropping Music, Carti’s presence has been felt through his Opium artists, from Ken Carson to Destroy Lonely. Now, a new set of Opium artists has arrived. Atlanta’s own Homixide Gang is back with an incredible new project, titled Homixide Lifestyle.
Stetsasonic Remembers Hip-Hop’s “Fallen Soldiers” On Their Latest Release: Stream
We’ve lost no shortage of rappers in 2022. As the year comes to a close, many have been reflecting on those we lost before their time. While the majority of people share tributes to the fallen via social media these days, Stetsasonic is returning to their roots to pay homage to hip-hop’s “Fallen Soldiers.”
MIKE & Wiki Link On The Alchemist-Produced “One More” EP
Even after all these years in the industry, it’s still so fresh and so fun to hear what The Alchemist is mixing in the lab today. In fact, he’s done so many great collaborations that any link-up with the veteran producer is almost guaranteed to produce heat. MIKE and Wiki are his two newest collaborators, and they’ve just dropped an excellent collection of bars via “One More.” Moreover, the three-track and 9-minute EP is part of a collaborative campaign with Patta and Tommy Hilfiger.
Charleston White Pulls Gun On Interviewer
Charleston White had a heated discussion with Chicago DJ U over slain rappers. Charleston White is known for his controversial interviews. His antics reached new heights during his sit down with Chicago’s DJ U Go Crazy. In the interview, White continued to diss late Chi-Town rappers King Von and FBG Duck. Things took a turn when DJ U chimed in to check White on his raw commentary about the slain rappers.
Kodak Black Speaks On J. Cole Mentioning Him On “Middle Child”
Cole is one of the most respected voices in the industry and Kodak was one of several controversial artists mentioned on the hit track. “Middle Child” is a J. Cole favorite, and Kodak Black shares what he thinks about being noted on the track. The single arrived on 2019’s Revenge of the Dreamers III, and the introspective song quickly earned praise from artists and fans. On the lead single, Cole spins bars about Kodak, comparing him to associates he knows from back home.
Desiigner Keeps The New Releases Coming With “My Brodie” Single
After 21 Savage came forward with claims that he’d be able to take on any of fellow his 2016 XXL Freshman alum in a Verzuz, Desiigner seems to have been correspondingly clapping back with a string of singles. At the time of 21’s comments, both he and Kodak Black...
Tsu Surf Links With Remy Ma, Jim Jones, & More On “DISPARU” Album: Stream
Aside from the YSL RICO arrest earlier this year, another noteworthy rapper who remains behind bars on an indictment of his own is Tsu Surf. Despite his legal woes, though, he’s not letting his fans go without. At midnight on Thanksgiving, the beloved battle rapper finally shared his DISPARU project.
Chinx’s Estate Releases New Single “On Purpose” Ft. Sizzla
We’re approaching the release of a new project from the late Chinx. Last week, his estate unveiled the single, “Rollin In The Dope” with Zack. The single kicked off the campaign for Chinx Drugz 6, which will arrive in the coming weeks. As we inch closer to...
Birdman Says He Created The Blueprint For Southern Rappers To “Hustle”
Birdman says he taught the south how to hustle in hip-hop. You can’t deny the impact of Cash Money Records. Since the 90s, they helped establish a standard for rappers and labels in hip-hop. However, Birdman believes that himself, and Cash Money at large, created the blueprint for “this hustle.”
Roddy Ricch “Feed Tha Streets 3” Review
Less than a full year after the release of his polarizing sophomore album, Roddy Ricch returns with the third installment of his fan-favorite “Feed Tha Streets” mixtape series. On December 17, 2021, Compton’s own Roddy Ricch released his sophomore studio album, LIVE LIFE FAST. Although it dropped shortly...
Money Man Comes Through With “Blackout: The Sequel”
Money Man continues to prove that both rapping and making money are effortless activities for him. Though he’s no stranger to flooding the streets with new music, he hasn’t necessarily bombarded fans on a weekly basis. Instead, he’s kept the people waiting for more. However, as he...
Vybz Kartel Drops Off “God N’ Gun”
There truly isn’t any other living artist that is as legendary as Vybz Kartel. Despite his incarceration, he still holds the crown as the King Of Dancehall with a flurry of music to back up the claim. This week, the rapper came through with a brand new single, titled, “God N Gun.” Following the release of True Religion, he comes through with brute force and resilience over hard-hitting production. Kartel’s latest effort will have the dancehall scene on lock in the coming months.
Amber Rose Talks Linking Nicki Minaj With Kanye For “Monster”
She addressed whether or not she received writing credits on the 2010 track. Over the years, Amber Rose has donned many titles. Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend, Wiz Khalifa’s ex-wife, Alexander “AE” Edwards’s baby mama, founder of the SlutWalk, model, video vixen—these are just a few. However, she seemingly played the role of A&R around 2010 when she helped get Nicki Minaj added to West’s “Monster.”
Emma Corrin "Hopes For A Future" Where Awards Show Get Rid Of Gendered Categories
Emma had a few things to say about gendered categories in awards shows.
Boosie Slams Cousin Who Stole 10K From Him
Boosie went on a Twitter tirade against two relatives who allegedly stole money from him in a deal gone awry. Boosie is never shy when it comes to blasting folks on social media. The Baton Rouge rapper recently revealed that two people close to him stole $10,000 from him. According to Boosie, the unidentified relatives took the money rom an upcoming artist and promised them a Boosie verse – but never gave Boosie the money.
NBA YoungBoy’s Mom Shows Off Her Rap Skills
NBA’s mom, Ms. Sherhonda hopped behind the mic in a new viral TikTok video,. NBA YoungBoy is one of the biggest rap stars in the world. The Baton Rouge rapper often lists his mom as one of his many inspirations. But fans were shocked to see that NBA’s mom, Sherhonda Gaulden, has bars too.
Vivica A. Fox Drags Ye After He Uses Her In Campaign Video
Vivica A. Fox fires back after Ye uses a clip of her in his campaign video. Kanye West’s 2024 campaign is underway, apparently, and it’s earned a response from Vivica A Fox. On Thanksgiving, the Chicago artist shared a series of videos formally announcing his presidential bid in...
