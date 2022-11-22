She spit some wholesome lines from “La La” off of “Tha Carter III” when asked about her favorite Tunechi bars at the Soul Train Awards. Lil Wayne is one of the greatest rappers of all time, and practically everyone in the rap game has a favorite Weezy verse. Yet perhaps no one has a better claim to their favorite Tunechi bars than his first daughter, Reginae Carter. She has always been incredibly supportive of her father and his music, something HipHopDX asked her about. While at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, the publication asked Nae what the best Wayne bars were, and she had a great answer.

3 HOURS AGO